PetroChina: Limited Short-Term Impact, Great Long-Term Value

Background

China's Oil & Gas industry was hit badly by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and turmoils in the global Crude Oil market. There are three main players in China's oil & gas industry, CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO), PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR), and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP). Although the recent turbulence has a very similar impact on all three of them, they may have suffered in different ways and are expected to recover to different levels as well. We have seen great opportunities in this sector right now and have finished analysis on each of the three companies to form a complete series. In this piece of the series, we will focus on PTR.

Investment Thesis

PTR's share price has dropped 40% since the outbreak of the coronavirus. The recent plunge in crude oil prices also contributed to the share price turbulence. While investors may be concerned about the Chinese economy and the company in the short term, our analysis shows that the impact of the coronavirus is limited. And the diversification of PTR's businesses limits its loss associated with the falling oil prices. Now would be a good entry point for long-term investors.

Overview of the Company

According to Wikipedia, PetroChina Company Limited (中国石油天然气股份有限公司) is a Chinese oil & gas company and is the listed arm of China's state-owned company China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), also known as the largest oil & gas producer and distributor in China. The core business of the company includes:

Exploration and production

Refining and chemicals

Marketing

Natural gas and pipelines

The share of each segment in terms of revenues goes as follows:

Chart: PTR's Revenue Structure

Source: PTR 2018 Annual report

As is easily seen from the chart above, marketing serves as the major source of revenue for PTR. For PTR, the marketing segment refers to the sales and marketing arm of its refined oil products, such as gasoline, kerosene, and diesel. On the other hand, the "refining and chemicals" segment refers to the production of its refined oil products. As stated in PTR's Q3 results:

In respect of refining and chemicals, ... produced 86.583 million tons of gasoline, diesel and kerosene, representing an increase of 6.2% as compared with the same period of last year. In respect of marketing, the segment sold 138.680 million tons of gasoline, kerosene and diesel, representing an increase of 1.106 million tons or 0.8% as compared with the same period of last year.

Combining the two segments, we can see that the production and sales of refined oil products make up nearly three quarters of PTR's total revenues. The net profit margin of PTR averaged around 5% historically. Although the low oil price environment in recent years led to a decreasing profit margin for PTR, the company managed to operate with profits consistently:

Chart: PTR's Profitability

Source: Author's Projection

Coronavirus: Limited Impact on Demand

While the coronavirus outbreak causes a slowdown in the Chinese economy, we think the negative impact on PTR is limited. According to a report from Bloomberg, which quoted the words of a professional in China's energy industry, the oil demand may have fallen by about 3 million barrels a day, which makes up about 20% of the total daily consumption.

As the travel demand for residents has been greatly reduced during the epidemic, the transportation industry was hit badly. That, in turn, led to a decrease in oil demand. According to ERTI, the demand for refined oil in 2020 Q1 will decrease by 35.7% YoY, while the demand for diesel will decrease by 37.6%.

We believe, though, that the peak of China's epidemic has passed, as multiple sources have provided evidence that the new cases have been dropping to double or even single digits, and Chinese economic activities have been picking up. Our estimation is that the country will resume to normal by mid-April. With that being said, the overall impact on the demand side will mainly focus on February and March, while the overall impact on FY2020 will be below 10%. In fact, some resources are showing that China's oil demand could rebound sooner than expected.

Falling Oil Price: How Big is the Impact?

The recent oil price turmoil hurt many companies in this sector across the globe. However, since China is a net oil importer, the falling oil price should help refinery companies like PTR since it will mean lower costs. If we take a closer look at the distribution of the core businesses of PTR, we should find that the negative shock from falling oil price is relatively limited on the company:

Chart: PTR's Sales Volume and Prices

Source: PetroChina 2018 Annual Report

As is seen from the chart, sales of crude oil make up only a small part of PTR's total volume. The company focuses more on the sales of refined oil products instead of crude oil. Although the falling crude oil price may put pressure on the price of oil refinery products, due to the price floor policy set by the Chinese government, domestic refinery companies like PTR will be well protected from the negative impact of the falling crude oil price in the global market.

This can also be proved by the comparison between the share price movements of PTR and CEO, along with the recent trend of crude oil price. Apparently, the share price PTR was less affected by the oil price drop, compared to CEO:

Exhibit: PTR and CEO Share Price vs Oil Price - 1 month

Source: Bloomberg

Overall, the outbreak of coronavirus and falling crude oil price hurt oil & gas companies globally. However, we believe these two factors shouldn't be concerns for investors of PTR, since:

China's demand will rebound sooner than expected, given the fact that the outbreak is largely controlled in the country, and

PTR's sales are less correlated with crude oil price, and largely protected by China's oil price floor policy.

DCF Valuation for PTR

For FY 2020, we assume PTR's exploration and production business to be hurt the most by the epidemic and oil price plunge, followed by the marketing segment. We assume the revenue from these two sectors to decrease by 18.5% and 15% YoY for FY 2020. The other two segments will be less impacted by the short-term shock, which will see a slight decrease of 0.7% and 3.0%, respectively.

Exhibit: DCF Model Assumptions

Source: Author's Projection

With the expectation that business will recover by FY2020 Q3, we assume the overall revenue to decrease by around 12%-13% for the whole year. The following assumptions were then taken to complete the DCF model:

The growth rate of cash flow is approximately the same as the growth rate of revenue. As the net profit margin is stable for recent years, we don't expect the cost structure to change materially.

After the recovery, the company grows at 9% YoY for two years, then the growth rate gradually reduces to 3% in perpetuity, which is close to the inflation rate.

Exhibit: DCF Model Conclusions

Source: Author's Projection

Based on our calculation, the expected share price per ADS is $55, which suggests a 60% upward potential from the current price.

Conclusion

We compare the stock performance of PTR with China-related ETF, MCHI, and using the price change since Jan. 20th, which is the start date of the outbreak:

Data by YCharts

The share price of PTR has dropped more than 40% since the outbreak, which is far worse than the overall region. The reason may be a combination of concerns over the coronavirus and the reaction on the crude oil price plunge. However, we believe the sell-off was irrational as the impact from the two negative factors is limited. Our model suggests a 60% upside potential for PTR based on the current price. This should give investors sufficient confidence to invest in the company over the long run.

Risk Factors

According to Reuters, PetroChina has recently suspended some contracts on gas imports and issued a notice to suppliers. The action may denote that the plunge in demand is hard to recover within a short term.

The epidemic may lead to a global economic recession. If the pandemic cannot be effectively controlled worldwide, the overseas business of PTR will be largely affected.

