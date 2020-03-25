Dropbox: Revenues Growth Rates Are Slowing, But There's More Here Than Meets The Eye

Dropbox is certainly cheaper than most, 'successful' cloud peers. But is that enough?

Investment Thesis

Dropbox (DBX) is a SaaS player that has fallen from grace and fallen off the radar of many investors. And even though its revenues continue to rapidly decelerate its 2024 long-term targets are compelling.

For now, I'm skeptical of its targets, but believe that it may be worthwhile following from the sidelines:

Consistently Declining Growth Rates

The table below notes the trend in Dropbox's revenue growth rate:

Source: author's calculations, *currency-adjusted, non-GAAP; *** high-end company guidance

We can see that as the years go by, Dropbox's ability to grow its revenues continues to diminish. Furthermore, given that Q1 2020 is guided to grow at approximately 18%, this implies that the latter parts of 2020 should be growing with a run rate of 14% or even likely lower.

What are the Implications of Coronavirus to Dropbox?

That's the critical question, that no one really has any answers to, which is the part of problem.

On the plus side, Dropbox's business model today is even more self-serving and recurring than in the past.

However, given that Dropbox's customers have poor visibility into their future prospects they are unlikely to commit huge sums to their digital 'journey', in the face of a global recession which is increasingly likely.

Investors will have to wait for Q1 2020 reporting season to see the ultimate fallout of this outbreak in earnest.

Dropbox's Very Impressive Margins

Below we can see Dropbox's long-term targets:

(Source)

Dropbox expects to reach these targets by 2024. And a few noteworthy items stick out:

1) Operating margins of 28%-30%

2) $1 billion of free cash flow

As Dropbox's business model starts to mature, it makes sense to cut back on R&D and S&M. This is a sensible approach. But what is mysteriously absent from the table are Dropbox's long-term growth expectations.

What is Dropbox's Long-Term Growth Trajectory?

During the Q&A section of the call, Dropbox's CFO Ajay Vashee stated:

In longer-term [we are] certainly focused on maintaining double-digit revenue growth committed to delivering over $1 billion in annual free cash flow by 2024

For now, the market appears to be in doubt about whether Dropbox will be able to stabilize its growth rates. And when it does stabilize, will be able to still deliver 10% of long-term revenue growth?

Valuation - A Wide Range of Potential

Looking ahead to 2020, Dropbox expects its adjusted free cash flow to reach $530 million. This adjusted figure excludes elevated capex related to its corporate headquarters and acquisition-related expenditure associated with HelloSign.

Consequently, given that its market cap is only $7.4 billion investors are not paying a significant multiple. In fact, assuming that 2021 was to continue to operate at a similar potential, investors are only paying 14x free cash flow, which is not expensive for a SaaS business model.

The problem though, is whether investors will be willing to pay this sort of multiple for a company that is demonstrating decelerating revenue growth?

The next critical question is of course, will investors be willing to pay 14x 'hypothetical' free cash flow when there is an absolute abundance of awesome businesses that are now on sale, after the recent market sell-off?

The Bottom Line

Dropbox has many moving parts, and it certainly has the potential to be a rewarding investment if it could deliver against its 2024 long-term targets.

But that carrot is out more than four years and it's unclear whether investors will be willing to wait four years for a target that may or may not be reached. Nonetheless, it's worthwhile following from the sidelines.

