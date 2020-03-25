Alphabet: The Digital Ad Leader

The income statement from the 2019 10-K shows that operating income has increased nicely from 2017 to 2019.

Introduction

My thesis is that Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) will continue leading the way with digital advertising over the years. Their powerful search engine continues to be in a class of its own and the efficiency of its digital ads improves every year with scale and machine learning. YouTube has proven to be a savvy acquisition as it is the default way for people to watch videos online and the digital ad revenue from this channel is significant. Using the proceeds from digital advertising revenue, Alphabet continues to make promising investments in areas like Google Cloud and Waymo.

A November 2019 eMarketer article says that Google and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) outperformed expectations in the first half of 2019. The new projection is for them to have over 60% of the U.S. digital ad spending in 2020 and 2021 instead of less than 60%:

Image Source: eMarketer

Current Market Landscape

Due to COVID-19, today's market landscape is dramatically different from what we saw in mid-February. In the short run, current events can be very disruptive to my thesis, for example, Booking Holdings (BKNG), one of Google's largest customers, recently announced that they are dramatically reducing marketing spend worldwide.

We need to differentiate between transitory COVID-19 changes and permanent changes with respect to digital advertising. At some point, Google will get ad revenue from hotels in Milan again. But the cruise industry may never be the same such that everything may be permanently impaired in this area including digital ads. Having $109 billion in cash equivalents and securities with only $4 billion in long-term debt, Alphabet has the type of balance sheet companies need during times of crisis. It is the type of balance sheet that allows management to be patient as they address transitory and permanent challenges brought on by COVID-19.

During times of crisis, I'm reminded of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) 2018 letter to shareholders which was written in early 2019. CEO Warren Buffett explains that he started investing in American businesses in March 1942. This part of the letter talks about what can happen in a period of 77 years:

If my $114.75 had been invested in a no-fee S&P 500 index fund, and all dividends had been reinvested, my stake would have grown to be worth (pre-taxes) $606,811 on January 31, 2019 (the latest data available before the printing of this letter). That is a gain of 5,288 for 1.

We went through many challenges during this time period, for one thing, we weren't done fighting in World War 2 when Buffett made his investment. The point is that U.S. companies have thrived in the long run as we've overcome many challenges in the short run. Companies like Alphabet have their best years ahead of them despite the COVID-19 pandemic. But we have to be patient and understand that the 2020 numbers are not going to be what we thought they were before the spread of COVID-19.

Google Search

For many years, there has been no search engine anywhere close to Google and I don't see that changing anytime soon. The June 2017 European Commission Google Search (Shopping) case explains some of the reasons for this. I disagree with the European Commission conclusions, but they have some useful sources for underlying facts. The European Commission shows Google's dominant global average monthly market share in February 2017 from NetMarketShare. Looking at the period from January 2017 to present, we see that Google has remained the search engine of choice. NetMarketShare only allows graphs for up to 24 months, so I've broken things out into two screenshots. Mobile is what matters, so that is what we're looking at as the device type. The numbers are even more remarkable if you share my belief that Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) potential for expansion is limited outside of China:

Source: NetMarketShare

Source: NetMarketShare

I especially like these points by the European Commission:

[The] existence of positive feedback effects on both sides of the two-sided platform formed by general search services and online search advertising creates an additional barrier to entry. The positive feedback effects on the online search advertising side are due to the link between the number of users of a general search service and the value of the online search advertisements shown by that general search engine. The higher the number of users of a general search service, the greater the likelihood that a given search advertisement is matched to a user and converted into a sale. This in turn increases the price that a general search engine can charge advertisers if their search advertisements are clicked on. The general search engine can then reinvest that revenue in seeking to attract new users of its general search service.

YouTube

Early in Billion Dollar Brand Club, we see the power of Alphabet's YouTube with respect to helping Dollar Shave Club Founder Michael Dubin take on Gillette. This video shows that even back in 2012, YouTube was an important resource in terms of reaching customers:

What he didn't know at the time-what no one knew-was that the humorous video, painstakingly written and rewritten over months and then shot in a single day at a total cost of just $4,500, would humble one of the most dominant and storied consumer companies in the annals of American business. Against all odds, Dollar Shave Club would go on to succeed wildly, taking a big chunk of its giant rival's market share and forcing it to cut prices for the first time in memory. [ Billion Dollar Brand Club Location 59]

YouTube has grown in importance over the years such that it is a big part of the digital advertising landscape.

Financials

The income statement from the 2019 10-K shows that operating income has increased nicely from 2017 to 2019. It was somewhat artificially low in 2018 because of the high $5 billion European Commission fines:

Image Source: Alphabet 2019 10-K Filing

One of the reasons I like to look at operating income above is that it can be a fairly steady indicator of future earning power whereas net earnings include the dysmorphic other income line which includes volatile gains and losses on equities. Of course, the other income line also includes interest expense but this is negligible at Alphabet.

Partially adjusted free cash flow [FCF] is another indicator of future earning power. The gains and losses from equities are backed out which is nice. The capex for Alphabet is significantly higher than depreciation and amortization:

Source: Alphabet 2019 10-K Filing

The net cash provided by operating activities minus capex comes to $31 billion or $54.5 billion minus $23.5 billion. I make two adjustments to this number that partially offset each other. The first is to subtract the $10.8 billion stock-based compensation which I treat as a cash expense. The second adjustment is to add back the portion of capex that is for growth investments as opposed to maintenance, but the exact amount of growth investments each year can be nebulous. Capex jumped from $13.2 billion in 2017 to $25.1 billion in 2018 and not all of that increase was from maintenance capex. Part of the increase was the $2.4 billion Chelsea Market building.

Much of the capex consists of investments for the cloud business. CFO Ruth Porat talked about this at the February 2018 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference citing the build out of data centers and machines due to the growth being seen. In the 2Q18 earnings call, Michael Nathanson from MoffettNathanson points out that CFO Porat has said the capex ramp was due to investments being made ahead of growth. He asks about capex factors and CFO Porat confirms the growth investments:

And then with respect to CapEx, look, I think our view is that what you're seeing here is an aggressive pace of investment given our outlook for growth, and as I've said, the required additional compute capacity, we're quite focused on the kind of full resource utilization across businesses.

In the 3Q18 earnings call, CFO Porat provides more color on capex growth investments:

CapEx reflects our view of the growing opportunity set in our core Ads and Search businesses as well as the longer-term opportunities in newer businesses, in particular, to support Cloud and then very importantly, as we've talked about, machine learning across Alphabet. And we're particularly excited about the opportunity with machine learning because it opens up more services and products for users and for advertisers and for enterprise customers.

CFO Porat adds that they're focused on the compute capacity needed to support growth for the long term. She says the largest component remains machines, but that data center construction increased as a percentage in 2018 relative to 2017. At the time of the call, they were at different stages of developing over 20 data centers globally while also investing in network infrastructure like undersea cable. The growth investments in capex continued in 2019 despite the fact that the total capex number for the year was lower than the 2018 total.

Capex exceeded depreciation and amortization by $6.3 billion [91%], $16 billion [176%], and $11.7 billion [99%] in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Again, note the jump from 2017 to 2018. In 2018 and 2019, I think much of the capex exceeding depreciation and amortization was for growth investments.

In 2019, I believe at least half of the $11.7 billion capex exceeding depreciation and appreciation was for growth such that the adjusted FCF is at least $26 billion when we add $6 billion or more back in.

We're looking at a fast-growing company with operating income of $34.2 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $26 billion or more depending on our treatment of growth capex. We also have valuable parts of the company like Waymo that are not contributing to operating income or free cash flow in a meaningful way. Based on these factors, I think Alphabet is easily worth between $700 billion and $900 billion.

Sum Of The Parts Preface

Alphabet's 2019 10-K filing shows revenue by segment in millions:

Source: Alphabet 2019 10-K Filing

I think of revenue in terms of three main buckets:

$134.8 billion Advertising

$8.9 billion Google Cloud

$17.7 billion Other Bets And Google Other

------------------

$161.4 billion *There is also $0.5 billion in hedging gains, but I don't include this in any of the buckets.

Thinking in terms of the sum of the parts, I look at the valuation range for each of these three buckets.

Advertising Revenue And Valuation

The advertising group contains the following revenue components:

$98.1 billion Google Search & Other

$15.1 billion YouTube Ads

$21.5 billion Google Network Members' Properties

-----------------

$134.7 billion - rounding makes this different from the reported $134.8 billion

The first component, Google Search & Other, is mainly Google.com and the Google Search app but other contributors like Gmail and Google Maps are also included.

This is the first annual filing in which YouTube ad revenue is broken out and shown separately and we see that it is substantial.

The cost of revenue for Google Network Members' Properties is significantly higher than it is for Google properties per the 10-K filing because most of the revenues from these ads are paid as traffic acquisition costs [TAC] to the Google Network Members.

Google Cloud Revenue And Valuation

Google Cloud had 2019 revenue of $8.9 billion consisting of Google Cloud Platform [GCP], G Suite [Gmail, Docs, Sheets, etc.] and other enterprise cloud services. In the 4Q19 earnings call CEO Sundar Pichai noted that the growth rate of GCP was meaningfully higher than that of the Google Cloud group overall.

Using a bit of sophistry, the headlines make it seem like there are a large number of companies competing vigorously as hyper-scale cloud providers. The reality is there are only three hyper-scale cloud companies ex-China based on capex spend and they are Amazon (AMZN), Google, and Microsoft (MSFT).

The 2019 Amazon 10-K shows $35 billion in revenue for AWS which is almost four times that of Google Cloud. AWS revenue went up 47% from $17.5 billion in 2017 to $25.7 billion in 2018 and then 36% from 2018 to $35.0 billion in 2019. Meanwhile, Google Cloud revenue went up 41% from $4.1 billion in 2017 to $5.8 billion in 2018 and then 53% from 2018 to $8.9 billion in 2019. An October 2019 Morningstar article says that Amazon AWS has a valuation of $550 billion and that its differentiated and mission-critical services are reaching operating margins in the low to mid-30s.

The Alphabet 10-K explains that Google was built in the cloud because of requirements for their search engine:

Google was a company built in the cloud. We continue to invest in infrastructure, security, data management, analytics and AI. We see significant opportunity in helping businesses enhance these strengths with features like data migration, modern development environments and machine learning tools to provide enterprise-ready cloud services, including Google Cloud Platform and G Suite. Google Cloud Platform enables developers to build, test, and deploy applications on Google's highly scalable and reliable infrastructure.

It is perfectly natural for them to offer this infrastructure to help other businesses.

I think Google Cloud has a valuation in the range of $75 billion to $125 billion.

Other Bets And Google Other Revenue And Valuation

This group contains the following revenue components:

$0.7 billion Other Bets

$17.0 billion Google Other

----------------

$17.7 billion

Waymo is currently the most valuable part of the Other Bets segment. A March 2020 Financial Times article says Waymo is worth more than $30 billion based on $2.3 billion raised from outside investors. This $30 billion dollar figure is dramatically lower than Morgan Stanley estimates which have been all over the place ranging from $175 billion in August 2018 down to $105 billion in September 2019.

2019 revenue for Google Other was $17 billion and we know that YouTube subscriptions have a $3 billion run rate for the fourth quarter per the comments from CEO Sundar Pichai in the 4Q19 call. Seeing as YouTube is still growing rapidly, it is logical to assume that YouTube's portion of the $17 billion for 2019 is a little bit less than the $3 billion run rate.

The 10-K filing lists the remaining components of Google Other apart from YouTube Premium and YouTube TV subscriptions:

Google other revenues consist primarily of revenues from: • Google Play, which includes revenues from sales of apps and in-app purchases (which we recognize net of payout to developers) and digital content sold in the Google Play store; • hardware, including Google Nest home products, Pixelbooks, Pixel phones and other devices; • other products and services.

Note that the Google Play app revenue is net of payout to developers. I'm guessing that the app margins are more attractive than the hardware margins.

I think the valuation range for this group is from $40 billion to $60 billion.

Sum Of The Parts Valuation Total

$585 to $715 billion Advertising

$75 to $125 billion Google Cloud

$40 to $60 billion Other Bets And Google Other

--------------------------

$700 to $900 billion

Enterprise Value

We need to compare our estimate of intrinsic value to the enterprise value to determine whether the stock is at a reasonable price.

Market cap is the biggest part of the enterprise value and it helps to make some clarifications seeing as Alphabet has three classes of shares. Per the 10-K, Class A is under the GOOGL ticker symbol, Class B is not listed and Class C is under the GOOG ticker symbol. These classes of shares are not equal with respect to voting but page 82 of the 10-K treats them equally from an economic standpoint when showing basic net income per share.

When it comes to diluted net income per share, the 10-K shows that Class B shares are converted to Class A shares on a 1:1 basis. The way I think about market cap is that we have the sum of Class A and Class B shares times the Class A price as the first component plus the Class C shares times the Class C price as the second component.

The 10-K says the following about the most recent share counts:

As of January 27, 2020, there were 299,895,185 shares of the registrant's Class A common stock outstanding, 46,411,073 shares of the registrant's Class B common stock outstanding, and 340,979,832 shares of the registrant's Class C capital stock outstanding.

Upon the conversion of Class B to Class A common shares, this means we have 346,306,258 shares of Class A equivalents and 340,979,832 shares of Class C. The Class A GOOGL share price was $1,068.21 as of March 20th while the Class C GOOG share price was $1,072.32. This implies a market cap of $735.6 billion or [346,306,258*$1,068.21] + [340,979,832*$1,072.32].

Here is what I get for enterprise value:

$735.6 billion market cap

$4.6 billion long-term debt

$10.2 billion long-term operating lease liabilities

$1.2 billion current operating lease liabilities [1]

$(18.5) billion cash

$(101.2) billion marketable securities

--------------------

$631.9 billion

[1] From the Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities section of the 10-K.

This enterprise value total is below my intrinsic valuation range of $700 billion to $900 billion.

Closing Thoughts

The world is changing such that digital advertising is becoming more important every year. Alphabet is one of the few companies that is well positioned to receive a large portion of these ad dollars for the foreseeable future. Anything can happen to the stock price in a week, a month or a year, but, over a period of five years or more, I expect Alphabet to do well relative to the S&P 500.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL, FB, AMZN, BKNG, BRK.A, BRK.B, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.