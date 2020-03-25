Coca-Cola: Yielding Over 4% Means Buy

Introduction and Thesis

Coca-Cola Company (KO) is now yielding over 4% due primarily to stock price declines. In my mind this means it’s a buy. The stock is one that has been overvalued for many years. There have been some opportunities to buy the stock at yields over 3% but no opportunities to buy the stock when it yielded over 4% since the Great Recession. The company has raised the dividend for 58 years making it a Dividend King. It is the global market leader in non-alcoholic beverages and continues to strengthen that position through bolt-on acquisitions and innovation. Along these lines, Coca-Cola bought Costa coffee to expand into coffee and hot beverages. Granted, the payout ratio has been high and 2020 will be a difficult year for the company due to covid-19 and transportation restrictions. But still, when a Dividend King yields over 4% one has to seriously consider it. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: Coca-Cola

Overview of Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is the largest non-alcoholic beverage company in the world that traces its roots back to 1886. The company makes and sells soft drinks, water, enhanced water, sports drinks, dairy, juices, teas, coffees, and energy drinks. It has a market presence in most of the world and has operations in over 200 countries. Coca-Cola owns many leading brands including Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Minute Maid, Fanta, PowerAde, Schweppes, Dasani, Gold Peak, Honest Tea, and many others. The company sells its beverages through a network of company-owned, company-controlled, affiliated, or independent bottlers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers worldwide.

Selected Data for Coca-Cola

Ticker KO Market Cap $164.44B Stock Price $36.27 Dividend (FWD) $1.64 Dividend Yield 4.37% P/E Ratio (FWD) 17.36

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha

Coca-Cola’s Competitive Advantages Give It A Wide Moat

Coca-Cola essentially has a duopoly with its main competitor, PepsiCo Inc (PEP), which together control nearly 70% of the market. With that said, the barriers to entry are not too high for non-alcoholic beverages. The ingredients are simple and in fact there are new entrants into the market each year. But it is difficult to gain traction. Distribution is largely controlled by Coca-Cola and Pepsi and also Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) to a lesser degree. This essentially forces new entrants to partner with one of these three companies. Often, once a small brand gains traction, the larger brands purchase it.

Furthermore, Coca-Cola has a large advertising budget spending over $4B in 2019 that keeps its brands at the forefront of consumers. The company’s brands are market leaders with Coke being the clear No. 1 in the US. Coca-Cola states that they are the No. 1 brand in sparkling soft drinks; juice, dairy & plant; hydration, tea & coffee; and No. 2 in energy. In the 2019 rankings of the World’s Most Valuable Brands Coca-Cola was No. 6 with a value of approximately $59.2B. The company is the highest ranked beverage company in the world. The combination of distribution and brand strength arguably gives Coca-Cola a wide moat.

Source: Coca-Cola Investor Overview

Coca-Cola’s Dividend and Safety

Coca-Cola’s forward dividend is now $1.64. The dividend coverage metrics are not great but were recently improving due to earnings growth and a low dividend growth rate. Consensus 2020 earnings per share was $2.26 giving a payout ratio of roughly 73%. But this did not account for the impact of covid-19, oil price wars, and large gathering restrictions. Coca-Cola will certainly take a hit to the top line and thus bottom line due to restaurant closures, no live sporting events, airlines not flying, strengthening dollar, etc. If we assume a 25% hit to earnings in fiscal 2020 from earlier estimates, then that means the company will earn roughly $1.70. This gives a payout ratio of about 96%.

I prefer dividend growth stocks with a payout ratio of 65% or below. Higher ratios tend to mean that future dividend growth rate will be low. Furthermore, if the payout ratio is too high or even over 100% then the dividend may not be safe. Even though the payout ratio is high, I am currently not too concerned about the dividend safety based on earnings in the near-term due to Coca-Cola’s balance sheet.

The dividend is covered by free cash flow, but this metric could be better. Coca-Cola generates prodigious cash flow. In 2019, operating cash flow was $10,471M and capital expenditures were $2,054M giving free cash flow of $8,417M. The dividend required $6,845M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~80.8%. Granted this is over my threshold of 70%. It is likely that operating cash flow will come in lower this year due to the current challenges. But I am still OK with the ratio again due to the balance sheet.

Coca-Cola’s debt has been creeping up over the years. Short-term debt stood at $15,247M and long-term debt was $27,516M at end of 2019. This was offset by $11,175M in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. Interest coverage is over 11X and the leverage ratio based on net debt is about 2.7X. These are OK values and at this point debt does not place the dividend at risk. Notably, though, Coca-Cola launched a recent $5B debt offering that the company intends to use for general corporate purposes.

Coca-Cola’s Valuation

Now let’s examine the valuation of Coca-Cola. The forward price-to-earnings ratio based on my estimated 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.70 is now about 22.1. This is not a bargain. But if earnings return to nearly 2018 level at $2.04 per share in 2021, then the stock is trading below the 10-year trailing multiple of ~20X at the moment.

I obtain a fair value of $40.80. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 19.0 and 21.0, I obtain a fair value range from $38.76 to $42.84. The current stock price is ~88% to ~97% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$37.56 suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 19.0 20.0 21.0 Estimated Value $38.76 $40.80 $42.84 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 97% 92% 88%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $54. An average of these two models is ~$47.40 suggesting that Coca-Cola is undervalued at the current price.

Coca-Cola is a very safe stock and it is not volatile. The company has the advantage of its brands, market leadership, scale, and distribution network. Morningstar gives it a wide economic moat with a stable trend. Value Line gives the stock a safety rating of ‘1’, financial strength rating of ‘A++’, a stock price stability of 100, and an earnings predictability of 100. Standard & Poor’s rates the company debt at A+, Fitch rates it at A, and Moody’s rates it at A1. These are all solid investment grade ratings. But note that these are down from earlier ratings due to still high leverage.

Final Thoughts on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is a stock that almost everyone knows. Most people also drink one or more of the company’s products. The stock is typically trading at an elevated valuation. But the current market downturn provides a buying opportunity. The stock is a Dividend King having raised the dividend for 58 consecutive years. The current yield is over 4%, which occurs only rarely. Granted, 2020 will be a tough year and the company has warned of a guidance miss due to the effects covid-19 and foreign exchange rates. Additionally, dividend coverage is not great at the moment. But Coca-Cola should do well over the long haul as the global economy recovers. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

