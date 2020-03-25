REITs Plummet During Virus Pandemic: Who Will Survive

We do know that fundamental valuations have become dramatically more attractive in our preferred property types. That's enough for us to take a positive long-term view on some sectors.

We don’t know when the decline will actually end. Some investors may very reasonably be waiting for technical indicators to signal the plunge has paused.

Our top four sectors for surviving COVID-19 are data centers, cell towers, industrial REITs and housing REITs. Fifth would be net lease REITs due to long lease terms.

Amid more bad economic news, the market continues to decline.

The impacts of COVID-19 are dragging almost every stock lower. Today, we want to discuss our expectations for real estate subsectors. We are going to emphasize expectations for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

We will talk about the most vulnerable subsectors and then jump into the ones we believe have a more positive future.

We see more negative impacts on hotels, malls, strip centers, offices, and healthcare (mainly nursing facilities). Tobacco also faces larger risks.

Most vulnerable

We want to start by highlighting which sectors we consider most vulnerable.

Hotel REITs

Hotel REITs are terribly positioned for the outbreak. A dramatic reduction in travel is absolutely terrible for its revenues. Some carry significant leverage (that means debt) that should turn terrible into ruinous. While hotels should certainly see a recovery after the epidemic dies down, it's unlikely that they would see a full recovery in the intermediate term. Businesses suffering from the recession may reduce the volume of business travel. While many people will be overdue for a vacation, they may not have the funds to cover it. Consequently, we could see the average demand for hotel rooms remain significantly below where it was in prior years.

Tobacco

We just closed our positions in Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris (PM). We see a substantial headwind for the tobacco companies. Since the disease has more significant impacts on older people and people with preexisting health conditions, we expect a much higher fatality rate for smokers. Overall, smokers are more likely to land in both of those criteria. Consequently, we might see COVID-19 killing more smokers. That would be a dreadful scenario for any company. Further, we expect governments to capitalize on the opportunity to be outraged. Therefore, additional negative regulation is entirely possible.

Mall REITs

The next vulnerable sector is mall REITs. We closed out our position in Macerich (MAC) because the risks from COVID-19 could dramatically accelerate retail bankruptcies and devalue mall real estate. Further, we would expect a shift toward more online shopping as consumers try to reduce travel. Once those habits are created, we believe they may difficult to break. The problem is compounded by retailers emphasizing investment in their online capabilities. Any decline in in-store sales would reduce the leverage on rental costs for tenants. Consequently, we see very negative trends for revenues.

Strip-center REITs

Many of the strip-center REIT properties have grocery stores for anchors. The grocery store is an excellent anchor. As most readers should be aware, sales at grocery stores will be incredible in Q1 2020. The hoarding behavior of many consumers enabled many stores to sell out of large portions of merchandise. On the other hand, the strip-centers may still see accelerated closures from other tenants. Consequently, we see significant headwinds to the sector, though it should be a smaller impact than it would be for malls. Strip centers generally have lower rent per square foot than malls and are more readily accessible from the road. Many of their tenants operate in industries such as restaurants which should see better recovery in demand after the epidemic subsides.

Office REITs

We expect office buildings to experience significant negative impacts of COVID-19. This is the first significant opportunity for many employees to telecommute. While the technology has existed for many years, most employers have been less than enthusiastic about the practice. As employees gain experience telecommuting, some are likely to begin demanding it as a lifestyle. Consequently, we would expect companies willing to embrace telecommuting to have an advantage in attracting talent. That would gradually spill over into less success for the companies which refused to adapt. Consequently, we see a long-term drag on office properties.

Healthcare REITs

Healthcare REITs have one of the worst possible positions. It may be challenged only by the malls. Specifically, within the healthcare subsector, we are concerned about skilled nursing facilities and other forms of expensive senior housing. We already have seen COVID-19 outbreaks in these types of properties. We see three major issues here.

The first issue is that COVID-19 is disproportionately killing the potential tenants. The second issue is that the living arrangement may make the transmission of COVID-19 more likely. The third issue is that most retail investors proceed to sell their stocks near the bottom of a market crash. Consequently, among those who survive and who would be interested in that living arrangement, fewer will be able to afford it.

Less vulnerable

Triple net lease REITs

The extremely low interest rates should be favorable for triple net lease REITs, but they may experience elevated bankruptcies among their retail tenants. Many of their tenants were chosen for being more resistant to online competition. However, the tenants are not necessarily resistant to the population being quarantined. The positive factor here is that long lease terms should make it more difficult for tenants to end leases unless they are entering bankruptcy. Therefore, we consider this a headwind for triple net lease REITs, but it's a smaller headwind than for the previously talked about sectors.

Housing REITs

Housing REITs should see a negative impact, but it's likely to be a more mild impact. The immediate concerns are that many renters living paycheck to paycheck will be unable to pay rent in a timely manner over the next few months. If the recession or depression becomes more severe, we could see a dramatic increase in the unemployment rate and that would weaken wage growth which helped consumers afford growing rental rates.

We want to spend a little more time on the housing REITs because this is such a great sector for long-term buy and hold investors. Many of the best housing REITs already have dropped between 42% and 50% from their highest share prices. The result is excellent REITs trading at dramatically more attractive FFO multiples. Due to the impacts of COVID-19, we expect growth rates for FFO per share to be lower in the near term. Current guidance levels will most likely be revised lower during the next quarterly earnings announcements. However, this is a temporary factor. We would be much more concerned if people had an option to completely avoid housing.

We don’t foresee millions of people choosing to live on the streets. We don’t foresee a dramatic increase in new construction following the virus. Therefore, we believe the housing REITs will be able to maintain relatively high levels of occupancy. If government bailout plans arrive for the consumer, it would be favorable for the housing REITs by making it easier for the consumer to pay rent. When we closed our position in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), we used the proceeds to increase our position in Sun Communities (SUI).

Currently, the housing REIT subsector trades at a substantial discount to recent consensus estimates for NAV:

Price Estimated NAV AVB $121.08 $209.36 EQR $51.39 $80.04 CPT $67.30 $109.96 ESS $182.23 $290.92 MAA $84.67 $117.03 UDR $30.04 $43.86 AIV $25.29 $53.23 ELS $45.57 $52.28 SUI $101.94 $120.39 AMH $18.15 $26.00 INVH $16.13 $28.76

For easy comparison, we charted the price to NAV ratio:

Source: The REIT Forum

Note: As the real estate market slows down, we will most likely see NAVs across most REIT sectors fall because commercial real estate prices will decline. We included the NAV's and price-to-NAV chart for housing REITs, but didn't include the NAV values and charts for the other sectors in the public release.

You’ll notice that ELS and SUI (the MH park REITs) have the highest ratios, but that has been the case consistently. For any day in the last few years, those have been the highest two.

You also may notice that AIV trades at the lowest multiple, but that's also common.

So what factors are uncommon? Well, here's a brief list of uncommon factors:

MAA trades at a higher price to NAV ratio than ESS. AVB has the second-largest discount among apartment REITs. AMH has a materially higher price to NAV ratio than INVH.

We’re jumping into the dividend yields now:

Source: The REIT Forum

AIV with the highest yield isn’t unusual. So what factors are unusual?

You can get a yield of 5.25% on AVB. That’s very unusual. You can get nearly 5% on CPT. That’s unusual. Even ELS and SUI, two of the fastest FFO-growing REITs on earth, have dividend yields around 3%. That’s unusual.

Finally, let’s check the payout ratios:

Source: The REIT Forum

The housing REIT subsector generally carries low payout ratios. That’s another very attractive factor. These REITs have much better dividend coverage than most REITs.

Which REITs would we pick at the moment? Our top four are AVB, ESS, ELS, and SUI.

AVB is going on our shopping list, we already have positions in the other three.

If you’re thinking about buying a rental property, our suggestion is: “don’t do that.”

You can get ANY of the best housing REITs in the country at material discounts to NAV. Why on earth would you pay full price, go through the entire process, and then be stuck managing an illiquid asset? AVB carries a 5.25% yield. It’s already kicking off more cash flow than your rental property would and it comes with "A-" rated balance sheet.

Apartment REITs

Apartment REITs are the most common kind of housing REIT. Many people misunderstand apartment REIT fundamentals. High growth in wages per person is excellent for apartments. Weak growth or negative growth is bad for apartments. This one factor can overwhelm many other factors in determining the performance of apartment buildings. This seems like a good time to highlight that share prices and the performance for the underlying real estate are not perfectly connected. We are focusing more on expectations for growth rates in FFO per share and the level of risk to the FFO per share. Over time, the market share price will usually reflect the changes in FFO per share and expected growth rates. It's far from perfect, but it's the most effective method we have found for predicting which REITs will deliver for shareholders. That makes sense since FFO growth is critical for enabling long-term dividend growth.

Manufactured housing REITs

Manufactured housing REITs have declined alongside the apartment REITs. However, the manufactured housing REITs have an even better position for negotiations. If the renter fails to pay rent, the landlord still owns the property underneath the building. This would create additional leverage in the medium to long term.

While a very small portion of the manufactured housing park will be filled with properties owned by the REIT, the vast majority of tenants own the building they live inside.

Industrial REITs

The industrial REIT space is particularly interesting. We could reasonably expect that companies would be more concerned about signing new leases given the size of the outbreak. However, demand for industrial space has been exceptionally strong and leasing spreads have been very wide. Prologis (PLD) recently told investors that on average their portfolio was leased at 15% below market rents. That's a combination of new leases signed at market rent and older leases which may run 30% below current market rents. That gives the industrial REIT room to continue raising rents even if demand softened from the prior levels. Looking at the industrial property type over the long term, we see a few very bullish factors.

First, the shift toward online sales. While the landlords of physical retail are losing, the landlords of industrial properties are winning. Remember that a huge part of the industrial space is used to enable filling online orders.

Further, exposure to COVID-19 is likely to accelerate plans for automation. More automation within the warehouses would enable faster shipment and lower the wage expenses for the tenant.

Industrial REITs have relatively low rent per square foot and the rental expenses are very low relative to the final sale price of the merchandise. Tenants have a smaller incentive to worry about the cost of industrial space than tenants in most other property types. Therefore, we see a temporary disruption followed by a potential long-term positive factor for growth.

The industrial REITs are:

Before we get into the ratios, we want to highlight that COLD is an outlier among the industrial REITs. COLD provides cold storage for groceries. They aren’t as “online” oriented as many peers. However, we like their business model and expect them to consolidate their industry over the next decade, which would be great for shareholders.

PLYM has the lowest price to NAV ratio. No surprise. PLYM is the worst in the sector. Less efficient than bigger peers and more expensive financing (such as high-cost preferred shares), so a smaller portion of revenue should reach FFO. That demands a lower ratio.

What stands out to us?

PSB trades below NAV. We haven’t seen that in quite a while. Historically, that has been very bullish. FR took a bigger beating than we would’ve expected, but the risk rating of 2.5 is a bit high for this environment. EGP also lands at 2.5.

Dividend yields for the industrial sector? Not very high, especially on the higher-quality REITs:

Source: The REIT Forum

The dividend yield is inversely correlated with quality here. See a low yield? That’s probably a high-quality REIT that should continue to grow very well over the coming years. See the 19% yield? That’s a sucker yield. We need to highlight that. Investors won’t realize it from the payout ratio chart:

Source: The REIT Forum

Our picks in the sector? We like the four on the left: COLD, PSB, PLD, and DRE. What defines those four? Great balance sheets and smart management.

Cell tower REITs

The cell tower REITs should see some mixed impact. The telecommunications companies may become more concerned about leasing space as they seek to maintain financial flexibility. However, over longer periods, we see a greater demand for data. Some of that additional demand for data will most likely go to cell phone plans. Consequently, telecommunications companies would need to continue expanding and upgrading their infrastructure. Therefore, the growth outlook for the cell tower REITs continues to be attractive.

The cell tower REITs are:

We have estimates on NAV for most REITs, but not for the cell tower REITs. We’ll have to use other charts.

Source: The REIT Forum

This is a sector for growth. That’s the main appeal of investing in the cell tower REITs. You’re looking for substantial growth over the next decade. The high yield on CCI reflects a much higher payout ratio, rather than a lower valuation:

Source: The REIT Forum

What’s our favorite here? Hard to say. I’d like to see valuations drop a little further. I’d say I’m leaning a little bit toward AMT or CCI though.

Data center REITs

Data center REITs appear to be the most favorably positioned for the epidemic. We expect to see increased demand for bandwidth from customers. They will expect streaming services to function and to play in high resolution. Some streaming services already are offering significant discounts on short-term plans to drive signups from bored quarantined people. To keep their data flowing, the tenants will want to maintain their existing leases and may often seek to expand on their available data. Consequently, we expect the forward growth for data center REITs to remain attractive. The growth rates can be a bit lumpy between one period and the next, but they should still have a clear positive trend over any period longer than a couple of years.

Prior to COVID-19, the biggest challenge for data centers was an abundance of new construction enabling supply to keep pace with demand. In the new environment, we could see a reduction in the growth rate of new supply which would clearly be favorable for occupancy levels and rental rates.

Price to NAV ratios aren’t as cheap as some of the other sectors. The market recognizes that data center REITs are positioned for better growth. However, we still see value as growth rates should be attractive. The data center REITs are:

A few observations:

Data center REIT NAVs tend to rise over time due to accretive development projects. It isn’t unusual for data center REITs to trade above NAV. The discount on CONE looks pretty nice.

Dividend yields are pretty similar, though EQIX has a lower yield than the rest:

Source: The REIT Forum

Payout ratios in the sector are usually pretty low:

Source: The REIT Forum

We continue to like CONE and DLR here. We already have positions in both, but see very reasonable valuations for a business that should continue to thrive.

Final thoughts

The virus has almost surely initiated a recession and possibly a depression. The impact of the economic downturn will be different across the property types. We expect a few property types to perform much better than others. Specifically, over the next few years, we expect demand for cell towers and data centers to remain quite strong. We believe the top four property types are:

Data centers Cell towers Industrial Housing

On the other hand, malls and skilled-nursing facilities appear to be terribly positioned. Hotels also are likely to suffer. We doubt that we have seen the bottom for markets yet, but we don’t intend to predict the very lowest day for equity REITs. The current valuations appear low enough to be very attractive for long-term investors. Several of our more favorable property types already are offering respectable dividend yields from companies with exceptional balance sheets. We would have a very strong preference for limiting investments in equity REITs to shares with a risk rating of 1 or 2. Companies with a risk rating of 1 and 2 usually have excellent balance sheets. They will often have an investment-grade credit rating and would be able to maintain the investment-grade status even if fundamentals became slightly weaker.

Bullish outlooks highlighted in this article:

Highlighted REITs for housing: AVB, ESS, ELS, SUI

Highlighted REITs for industrial: COLD, PSB, PLD, DRE

Highlighted REITs for cell towers: AMT, CCI

Highlighted REITs for data centers: DLR, CONE

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, EQR, SUI, AIV, ESS, MAA, ELS, VER, DLR, FRT, WPC, REG, CONE, PSB, COLD, STOR, ESS. PLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.