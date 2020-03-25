Home Depot: Fortune Favors The Bold

This is to recalibrate to new risks, but those risks are priced in now.

Home improvement juggernaut Home Depot (HD) was once a retail stock favorite of mine. However, what I perceived as overvaluations in the stock caused me to move to the sideline some time ago. The recent selloff during the huge amount of market turmoil we've seen of late, however, has seen Home Depot return to levels we haven't seen for more than a year. Due to this, Home Depot is back in the bargain bin, and should be bought for those with long-term horizons.

Growth has slowed, but has not derailed the bull case

Home Depot grew at enormous rates in the years following the financial crisis. Homebuilding and commercial construction suffered mightily during the downturn, but years of robust economic growth have seen suppliers like Home Depot post strong revenue and earnings growth.

Unfortunately, that growth has slowed in recent years. Below, we have year-over-year revenue and operating income growth for the past five years, and the story isn't ideal.

Revenue rose at ~7% annually for the period between calendar 2015 and 2018, but as you can see, operating income rose much more quickly than that for most of that period. That is because Home Depot continued to leverage down SG&A costs over time as revenue rose, while gross margins were roughly steady.

Last year, however, that changed as revenue growth slowed to just 2%, and operating income was only fractionally higher against the prior year. This is to be expected given the way Home Depot achieved its operating margin gains in years past. As I mentioned, gross margins have been about flat for the past several years, so operating margin gains were made entirely from SG&A leverage. That, however, only works when revenue is rising, because otherwise, that leverage doesn't occur. That's what we saw last year, and why the company's operating income was only up fractionally.

The days of 7% revenue growth are almost certainly over for this cycle given the enormous base of revenue the company now has in excess of $110 billion. However, analysts haven't given up on Home Depot's growth, and neither have I.

Growth is expected to be ~4% per year for the foreseeable future, and while that's not on par with prior years in the area of 7%, it is plenty good enough for the company to resume its operating margin growth via SG&A leverage, albeit on a smaller scale.

There are three basic ways for a company to boost earnings-per-share: revenue growth, margin expansion, and share repurchases. We can reasonably expect Home Depot to hit 4% revenue growth on average for the next few years, I believe we'll see a small measure of operating margin growth as SG&A costs are leveraged down, and the company has been busy buying back its own stock at a pace of 3% to 4% annually. If we put all of that together, I have a hard time talking myself out of 8% to 10% annual EPS growth.

Analysts have the company hitting that level or better in the coming years, and I think the stock is far too cheap under this scenario. Shares trade for less than 16 times earnings as of this writing, and for a stock with ~10% long-term growth potential, that's very cheap. For a market leader, that is even cheaper.

In fact, you don't have to take my word for it. Home Depot is currently cheaper than it has been in years and while the virus will likely take some steam out of this year's results, this is certainly not a long-term impairment for Home Depot in and of itself.

Some risks to consider

Of course, Home Depot hasn't fallen for no reason; there are legitimate risks to my bullish outlook. First, if the virus outbreak leads to widespread unemployment increases, that would likely drive housing prices down and therefore, there would be less demand for the things Home Depot sells. I don't think this is likely at this point, but we simply don't know how bad this will get just yet.

Second, if economic activity slows for longer than just a small blip on the long-term chart, construction activity and other major sources of revenue would likely slow for Home Depot. That's another risk to consider, and again, the uncertainty of whether or not this will occur is part of the reason why shares are down as much as they are. However, I think these risks are priced in at this point, and that Home Depot is a buy as a result.

The bottom line

There is no question that 2020 will prove to be a challenging year for Home Depot. How challenging remains to be seen, but estimates are already reflecting this uncertainty, per the views expressed above. Given this, Home Depot looks like a strong buy at a valuation that is well below anything we've seen in recent years.

Risks exist, but if they didn't, shares wouldn't be nearly as cheap as they are. Fortune favors the bold, and I think now is the time to buy Home Depot on a rebound in economic activity later in the year, and into 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.