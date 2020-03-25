First Internet Bancorp: 10%+ Yield To Maturity On The Subordinated Notes

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) is an internet-based bank with a significant retail operation. The bank provides a variety of traditional consumer and commercial banking services, leveraging the internet to minimize operating costs with a branchless bank operation. The company has experienced significant loan growth over the last few years due to an increasing focus on health care and single tenant lease lending.

First Internet has several appealing features despite its rather unusual nature, including a high rate of growth in deposits and loans. The valuation is notably modest with shares, after the recent declines, trading at a mere 60% of book value and 7.5 times trailing earnings which reflects, in part, the company’s comparatively low profitability with a return on assets of 0.6% and a return on equity of 8.2%, the difference driven by an equity-to-assets ratio also towards the low end of the banking sector at 7.4%.

The bank’s net interest margin, and thus profitability, is quite sensitive to changes in benchmark interest rates. In the short term, the company expects this sensitivity to be negative, subsequently reversing in the following year, as reflected by the following table (which assumes a parallel shift in the yield curve):

Source: First Internal Bancorp 10-K (2019)

We’re rather more optimistic than this presentation suggests due to the company’s high cost deposit base and the steepening of the yield curve over the last few weeks as the Federal Reserve cut the targeted federal funds rate to nearly zero. Interest rates have fallen but those at the shorter term end of the curve have - so far - fallen much more than those at the longer term end.

First Internet’s net interest margin has declined over the last few years as benchmark interest rates have risen and the company’s deposits, which are primarily attracted by above average online interest rates, have repriced much faster than the company’s generally longer term fixed interest rate loan portfolio. Indeed, the company’s dependence on brokered deposits and certificates of deposit, both relatively high cost sources of funds, amplifies the impact of changes in shorter term benchmark interest rates. The following table exemplifies the rate of rise in deposit rates versus those earned on loans:

Source: First Internal Bancorp 10-K (2019)

The sharp decline in shorter term interest rates versus a more modest decline in longer term interest rates should allow the company to increase net interest margin and improve operating results. Granted, it’s perhaps questionable whether the steepening of the yield curve will persist, but in any case low short term interest rates are likely to continue for at least a year and possibly longer, benefiting the company at the margin.

First Internet's common shares, though, are not actually our focus in this note. Instead, we find the company’s exchange traded subordinated notes, which have fallen along with the company’s common shares, more appealing if also more conservative. The First Internet Bancorp Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2026 (INBKL) and the similar First Internet Bancorp Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2029 (INBKZ) both have several appealing features, including a fixed-to-floating yield structure and, especially, an interest rate floor. Moreover, at the current valuations, each offer a yield to maturity or redemption in excess of 10% even in the event the base rate of three month LIBOR drops to - or below - zero, presuming the company does not default on the subordinated notes in the interim. We consider default risk minimal for the company but one can choose the time frame over which one is willing to assume that risk by selecting one or the other subordinated note.

The 2026 subordinated notes yield a fixed rate of 6.0% from issuance through the earliest possible call date (September 30, 2021), after which the notes adjust to a floating rate structure with the rate based on three-month LIBOR plus a margin of 4.85% through maturity on September 30, 2026. The redemption price is the initial issue price of $25.00 per exchange traded unit. The floating rate feature of the subordinated notes, unlike many other exchange traded debt and preferred shares, is made more appealing by including an interest rate floor provision such that were interest rates to turn negative (particularly, in this case, three-month LIBOR), the base rate would be deemed to be zero, ensuring a minimum yield on the redemption price of 4.85% regardless of market interest rates. In a low interest rate environment with significant uncertainty this floor provides a measure of protection for subordinated note holders while also carrying the potential benefit of a higher rate should interest rates rise prior to maturity or redemption.

The 2029 subordinated notes are nearly identical, yielding a fixed rate of 6.0% from issuance through the earliest possible call date (June 30, 2024), after which the notes adjust to a floating rate structure with the rate based on three-month LIBOR plus a margin of 4.114% through maturity on June 30, 2029. The redemption price is the same as the initial issue price of $25.00 per exchange traded unit. The 2029 subordinated notes also have a floating rate floor provision such that the minimum yield regardless of benchmark interest rates is 4.114%.

The call and maturity dates, coupled with the fixed-to-floating rate feature, are also appealing for investors seeking yield from securities issued by a financially stable company since they should mitigate the potential for intermediate market price erosion due to rising interest rates. In periods of economic dislocation, such as has been the case recently, of course, volatility should be expected regardless of the asset. The holding period through the earliest possible call for redemption for the 2026 subordinated notes is a very short 1.5 years while the maximum holding period through maturity is 6.5 years, during most of which the floating rate feature would be applicable. In the case of the 2029 subordinated notes, the corresponding fixed rate period to the earliest possible redemption date is 4.25 years and to maturity 9.25 years.

We’d previously believed the subordinated notes would likely be called for redemption before maturity although, with the decline in benchmark interest rates and the present uncertainty surrounding the economy, we’re less confident in a redemption at least with respect to the 2026 subordinated notes. The greater than 10% yield to maturity, however, in our view adequately compensates for the potentially extended time frame risk if the subordinated notes remain outstanding until maturity.

In order to achieve a 10% yield to maturity (using round numbers), the 2026 subordinated notes would need to be acquired for no more than about $18.50 and the 2029 subordinated notes for no more than about $16.00. A few additional notes are thus warranted with respect to the exchange traded notes. First, the exchange traded notes are not always traded in significant quantities such that the bid/ask spread can be quite wide and the transaction price quite volatile from day to day. We recommend utilizing a limit order for this particular security in order to ensure an appropriate purchase price. Second, as a subordinated note, the interest income is, of course, not subject to the lower qualified dividend rate applicable to dividends on preferred shares for individual investors. An individual purchaser would probably want to allocate the subordinated notes to a tax advantaged or tax deferred account in order to minimize the tax impact on the associated interest income.

First Internet Bancorp's exchanged traded subordinated notes represent a compelling option for income-oriented investors seeking to manage duration and interest rate risks while receiving a decent yield from a financially strong issuer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INBKL, INBKZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.