Facebook: Could Facebook Be The Best Tech Stock To Purchase During The COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 has impacted every sector of our economy and even the largest tech companies were affected. Facebook (FB) has seen its share price depreciated by 31.35% in one month as it has gone from 218.10 on 2/20/20 to 149.73 at the close on 3/20/20. Eventually, the world will return to normal and we will start to rebuild our economies and societies. FB is my #1 tech pick for these crazy times. FB’s platforms are critical for a stay at home economy and the best part is FB doesn’t need to create products as all the content is created by the end-users. FB also has a bulletproof balance sheet and a cash stockpile to ride out the storm called COVID-19. FB’s family of products including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will be here through COVID-19 and after the storm is over. FB can also benefit in the long run as they could gain users out of boredom as people are confined to their homes and adopt additional long-term users without an acquisition cost. I have been a FB bull for years and we are getting an opportunity to add to current positions at depressed prices for the long-term.

Facebook's financials are the gold standard and will provide great protection through the COVID-19 crisis

I really hope that in business schools around the country they are telling students to study FB’s financials. When you read FB’s balance sheet what is the one thing that is missing? Long-term Debt is nonexistent on FB’s balance sheet and it can cripple a business especially in times such as these with COVID-19 making businesses shut their doors for extended periods of time. At the end of 2019 Amazon (AMZN) had $23.41 billion in long-term debt and $12.17 billion in other long-term liabilities. AMZN closed 2019 with $119.10 billion in total liabilities. Microsoft (MSFT) finished 2019 with $63.37 billion in long-term debt and $9.66 billion in other long-term liabilities. MSFT’s liabilities totaled $172.69 billion in 2019. In 2019 Apple (OTC:APPL) closed the year with $93.09 billion in long-term debt with $55.85 billion in other long-term liabilities. AAPL’s total liabilities in 2019 was $340.62 billion. Unlike AMZN, MSFT and APPL there is zero long-term debt or other long-term liabilities on FB’s balance sheets.

In 2019 FB increased its cash and cash equivalents by just over $9 billion or 90.43%, its marketable securities by $4.68 billion or 15.05% and its total assets by $36.04 billion or 37.03%. With FB’s total liabilities totaling $32.32 billion they could utilize its marketable securities and pay off the $32.32 billion bill in one shot and have $3.45 billion left over. FB could erase all its current liabilities and still have over $19 billion in cash on hand with $3.45 billion in marketable securities. This is the main reason why I continue to say FB has the best balance sheet I have ever read especially for a huge tech company. Sure AMZN, MSFT and APPL are great companies but their balance sheets aren’t in the same class as FB. In an uncertain time when looking at financial metrics I want to go with the company that’s in the most secure long-term position.

FB’s strong financial position will allow them to be incredibly agile and maneuver in ways others can’t. FB is in a financial position where shutting its offices and complying with stay at home policies won’t hurt them in the long run. FB doesn’t need brick and mortar stores to sell products. With more and more of the country having to stay indoors Instagram and Facebook could see a large uptick in new users, Daily Active Users and Monthly Active Users. While advertising revenue may decrease in the short term as business shut their doors FB’s overall activities won’t skip a beat and when it gets back to normal there could be a surge in advertising by businesses to try and get back up and running.

Facebook continues to grow its Daily & Monthly Active Users and continues laying the groundwork for when COVID-19 is behind us

Over the past two years we have witnessed FB increase both its daily and monthly active users in each of their business segments with the largest increases in Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. I would think that both the daily & monthly active users will see an influx of new users as people are confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being on our devices has become engrained in our behavior and during a time when people are going stir crazy I would think that using devices such as smartphones or tablets is one of the top ways people are passing the time. People who don’t use Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp could be signing up to these services for a way to keep in touch with their friends and family or for purely entertainment. If this does occur it could be laying the groundwork for additional revenue in the future which could pay off in spades.

When the COVID-19 pandemic is over companies are going to get back to business and while business as normal may not be achieved at the beginning it will eventually happen. Facebook has become one of the primary methods of companies reaching their target audience. My argument is that if FB sees an uptick in accounts created and increases its daily and monthly average users it will make its advertising services more desirable as monetizing eyeballs is the name of the game. FB could put itself in a stronger position when competing for companies advertising dollars if they have a better direct link to the business's target audience. FB’s current revenue targets for Q1 and possibly Q2 of 2020 could see a decline but there is a possibility that Q3 and Q4 could be larger than anticipated. With many businesses being closed we could see businesses allocate additional capital to advertising to try to recapture share within their respective marketplaces. FB is one of the best places for businesses to reach their target audiences and COVID-19 could increase FB’s metrics on users and activity making them a big winner in capturing future advertising dollars

Facebook has helped shape the past decade and will continue to shape this decade

FB is one of the most important companies of a generation as its products Facebook and Instagram have reshaped staying connected and how individuals interact. I don’t believe anyone can argue that FB is one of the most influential companies of the past decade and has been one of the most impactful as well. Mr. Zuckerberg is a true visionary and the COVID-19 pandemic could act in his favor and I am going to explain how.

Businesses across America have been forced to close their doors until further notice and have shifted to running their organizations from their homes. Conference calls and WebEx’s are becoming the new temporary normal. Some are even saying that after COVID-19 we could see an uptick in these forms of communication. On the Q4 call Mr. Zuckerberg discussed building the next computing platform and I would be shocked if COVID-19 hasn’t enhanced FB’s efforts. Mr. Zuckerberg explained that the defining characteristics of AR and VR is to deliver a sense of presence and that these technologies will allow FB to build things they dreamed of for 15 years.

I am willing to bet that in FB’s plans is a virtual board room where instead of being on a video conference call with multiple people and seeing a little box of each attendees webcam FB will utilize AR and VR to create a full virtual environment for meetings. I think that COVID-19 proved how there are aspects of business which can be conducted outside of the office. If FB can bring a full virtual boardroom environment to market first it could be a home run that FB can build upon with a full virtual office environment. While actually going to the office won’t be extinct I believe traveling between locations could be reduced significantly. I am very bullish on Mr. Zuckerberg bringing quality products that enhance our lives to market as he has a proven track record of doing so. Also he has a large cash pile and zero debt which allows him to dedicate tremendous resources to this endeavor. I believe that by 2030 business will be conducted in a mixture of AR/VR and in-person and I would bet that FB can take video conferencing to the next level and dominate the market.

Conclusion

Facebook is a winner and shares have become cheap in my opinion. FB has zero debt and could pay all liabilities off and still have over $20 billion in cash. I don’t believe the long-term thesis for FB has changed and the COVID-19 pandemic could actually increase daily and monthly users. When this crisis is over and we start to get back to normal FB will be one of the best places for businesses to advertise on. Not many companies shave influenced society as much as FB over the last decade. With the AR/VR capabilities, FB is working on it is a realistic assumption that they will develop and deploy a suite of products targeted at creating virtual offices. I am bullish on FB and believe shares will return to prior levels and exceed previous highs in 2021.

