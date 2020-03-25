AbbVie: Set To Retrace To Previous Highs

Corona Virus Crisis

Addressing the elephant in the room, the market is in shambles. With high unemployment that is projected to skyrocket into 2Q 2020, there is some hope for pharmaceutical companies as their operations continue. Deemed essential, pharmaceutical companies like AbbVie (ABBV) will continue operations and will take a much lower hit to their operations. I project pharmaceutical companies that operate and generate revenue will be hit less than other sectors in our economy due to the virus.

AbbVie is currently trading at just under $65, a range that it broke through in 2017 and has recently tested again. The stock has some large volatility, showing large movements both up and down. With the low price level in July-August of 2019 lining up with the current price level, we could very well see a movement back up as the share price finds support.

Long term, I am bullish on AbbVie and I think any price under $70 is an amazing buying opportunity for a long term holding. I have a price target of $95 over the next 3 years based on a short term sharp recovery (~10%) from recent drop followed by a gradual rise in price that is more indicative to price action that is seen in past years. The price action will likely trade sideways around $70 until the markets start to settle.

Corona Cure?

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in China in early March, AbbVie donated its HIV treatment drug Aluvia (ritonavir) to the Chinese government for experimental testing against the Corona Virus. AbbVie is supporting clinical studies and basic research with lopinavir/ritonavir, working closely with European health authorities and the U.S. FDA, CDC, NIH and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to coordinate on these efforts.

While helping respond to the COVID-19 crisis is a high priority, the company is committed to protecting the supply of Kaletra/Aluvia for HIV patients. The company is actively assessing the increased demand for the HIV treatment and has taken steps to increase supply for COVID-19 patients without impacting treatment supply for HIV patients.

While all looks good on the surface, AbbVie does remain in the dark. The company does not have any access to the clinical data being compiled by the Chinese government and can't verify efficacy of Aluvia as a viable treatment option. Unless AbbVie starts trials in the US/EU or donates their product to a more transparent government that is pushing for experimental trials, getting an accurate measure of Aluvia's impact will be near impossible. I am not placing too much faith in Aluvia as a candidate in the running for the first true Corona Virus treatment. I am instead focusing on the pipeline, financials and operations of the company in general as we move into 2Q of 2020.

Research Pipeline

(Pipeline Update)

AbbVie is excellent in keeping investors up to date with the latest and greatest that is going on in the their extensive portfolio. With a full mixture of early to late stage indications oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, AbbVie is tackling many diseases.

Phase I - 24 indications

Phase II - 14 indications

Phase III - 26 indications

Submitted - 1 indication

Recently Approved - 4 indications

One of the biggest hopes that AbbVie has is that their currently approved drugs with specific indications will be viable treatment options for additional indications. The company is anticipating roughly $3.2 billion in sales in 2020 from the below indications. The future disease areas which provide expanded use will increase revenue and present a significant growth opportunity.

For the pipeline, I will focus on the anticipated events that the company is projecting to occur in 2020. Selective highlights are below, a more thorough representation of full pipeline can be viewed at the link attached HERE.

Regulatory Approvals

Imbruvica ECOG Approval (1L CLL vs. FCR) - Canada approves Imbruvica, combined with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Gazyva, for treatment-naïve patients with active chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). First approved non-chemo regimen. In the USA, submitted marketing application to the FDA seeking approval of Imbruvica, combined with Roche's Rituxan, for the first-line treatment of patients with CLL or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Venclexta 1L CLL (NYSEARCA:EU) - European Commission approval based on data from the Phase 3 CLL14 trial, which showed that patients treated with obinutuzumab plus one year of treatment with VENCLYXTO had superior progression-free survival (NYSE:PFS) and higher rates of undetectable minimal residual disease compared to patients receiving a standard of care chemoimmunotherapy regimen of obinutuzumab and chlorambucil. CLL is the most common of the nearly 95,000 new cases of leukemia in Europe each year, and chemotherapy is often the first line of treatment so having a chemotherapy-free treatment option is a great success.

Elagolix UF - AbbVie in cooperation with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), submitted an NDA to the FDA for elagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist, for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) associated with uterine fibroids in more than 70% of women by the age of 50. The FDA approved elagolix in 2018 for another indication, the management of endometriosis-associated pain.

Regulatory Submissions Currently Underway

Venclexta 1L AML unfit (EU)

Veliparib 1L Ovarian Cancer

Veliparib BRCA Breast Cancer

Rinvoq PsA

Rinvoq AD

Rinvoq AS

Elagolix + Hormonal Add-Back EM

Ph3/Registrational Data Readouts

Elezanumab (RGMa): MS - Working in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie reports unsuccessful Phase III data, specifically with the addition of Empliciti to Revlimid (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to Revlimid + dexamethasone alone. Complete data to come in future.

Skyrizi Ph3 CD induction (MOTIVATE) // Skyrizi Ph3 PsA (KEEPSAKE2) - Skyrizi in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis showed a sustained treatment benefit where greater than 72% of patients experienced clear skin following treatment. Ok'd in Japan and Canada.

Rinvoq Ph3 PsA // Rinvoq Ph3 Atopic Derm - Positive results from a Phase III clinical trial, SELECT-PsA 1, evaluating RINVOQ (upadacitinib) in adults with psoriatic arthritis (PA) who failed to respond adequately to or were intolerant of DMARD (disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug) therapy. The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant proportion of treated patients achieving ACR20 (20% improvement in PA) at week 12 versus placebo. Specifically, 71% and 79% of participants receiving 15 mg and 30 mg, respectively, of RINVOQ achieved ACR20 compared to 36% in the control arm.

Venclexta Ph3 AML unfit (VIALE-A; VIALE-C) - VIALE-C was found to not meet its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement of overall survival for patients with acute myeloid leukemia who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. It did show a 25% reduction in the risk of death, compared to LDAC with placebo. AbbVie remains positive that there is clinical use of Venclexta for this indication. Will move forward with VIALE-A through a Phase III study of venetoclax in combination with azacitidine compared to azacitidine plus placebo in newly-diagnosed patients who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. Phase III results were shown to meet the two primary endpoints of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to placebo + azacitidine and a statistically significant proportion of complete responders compared to placebo + azacitidine.

AbbVie Financials

I will start off with the dividend. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 195 percent. They recently declared a $1.18 quarterly dividend for April 2020, representing a current yield on an annual basis of 7.26% based on the current $65 share price.

Impressive underscores how high a yield this dividend currently is. Normally observing a 3% dividend on a pharmaceutical company would be considered good, but 7%+ is almost unheard of. Combine the high dividend yield withe the anticipated share appreciation based off of pipeline development and sales performance, AbbVie is a buy.

AbbVie also has no fear of cutting or eliminating their dividend. With a low payout ratio of under 15% they have large amounts of room to continue increasing dividends each year.

AbbVie reported full year 2019 diluted EPS of $5.28 on a GAAP basis, an increase of 44.3 percent, or adjusted diluted EPS of $8.94 which represents an increase of 13.0 percent. This was all accomplished through net revenues of $33.3 billion which represents a 1.6% growth YOY. Humira revenues in the US grew at 8.6% while internationally they saw a decline of 31% due to biosimilar competition.

Humira makes up more than 50% of AbbVie's revenues, so growing sales in the US which accounted for $14.9 billion in 2019 (compared to the declining $4.3 billion internationally) is positive. Humira is gaining more than it is losing for now. It is very important to note that AbbVie will likely continue to develop market share in the US for their drug candidate until 2023 when Mylan (MYL) can begin marketing their biosimilar. With patents in Europe already expired and biosimilars on the market, Mylan will be able to capitalize early on providing a cheaper alternative. AbbVie's declining flagship product that accounts for a majority of revenues will continue to be the company's darling for 3 more years until they must rely on the remainder of the product offering and pipeline to make up the difference.

Additionally, the remainder of their portfolio is growing rather rapidly. IMBRUVICA net revenues were $4.674 billion, an increase of 30.2 percent along with an overall increase of 39% growth in their hematologic oncology portfolio through 2019.

AbbVie issued standalone GAAP diluted EPS guidance for the full-year 2020 of approximately $7.72, representing growth of 46.0 percent at the midpoint. AbbVie expects to deliver standalone adjusted diluted EPS for the full-year 2020 of $9.61 to $9.71, representing growth of 8.1 percent at the midpoint. The company's standalone 2020 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes $1.95 per share. In further forward looking guidance, AbbVie anticipates SKYRIZI and RINVOQ to have combined revenues of approximately $1.7 billion in 2020, up from 2019's revenues $402 million between the two.

The Allergan Appeal

AbbVie currently has a pending acquisition of Allergan (AGN) in which they recently entered into a consent decree agreement with staff of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (NASDAQ:FTC) where the companies have agreed to divest brazikumab, an investigational IL-23 inhibitor in development for autoimmune diseases, to AstraZeneca and Zenpep, a treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis and other conditions, to Nestle. Nestle also will be acquiring Viokace, another pancreatic enzyme preparation, as part of the same transaction. The divestment were proposed a few months ago and the merger is on track to be completed in May 2020.

The stock has not reacted positively to the merger by any means. With the decline in Humira on the horizon in 3 years, adding Allergan to the portfolio will be a boost to AbbVie. With net revenues of $16.1 billion, Allergan will be adding significant revenue stream to AbbVie despite the reduced portfolios. However, the companies believe that Skyrizi will reach peak sales of over $6 billion, far surpassing brazikumab as an ideal drug candidate.

Investment Summary

The volatility in the market has seen massive price action swings. I believe that under $80, AbbVie is a strong buy and I have a price target of $95. The cheaper you can buy, the better. We have seen under $70 with the ongoing Corona Virus pandemic which is a price we likely won't see for long. Taking into account the reduced share price, strong and increasing dividends, upcoming closing of the Allergan merger and strong pipeline, ignoring AbbVie as an investment option right now would be a mistake.

I am neutral when the price hits $95. I won't sell as the healthy dividend will be an excellent cash flow vehicle. Falling Humira sales internationally will translate to the US operations in 2023 when the biosimilars come to market. The strong late stage pipeline and expanded portfolio with the addition of Allergan however should offset any losses in Humira market share while potentially doubling overall revenues.

