Chevron - Quality In A Harsh Environment

Quality in allocation of capital and activities is key in long term energy investing and Chevron is top-notch quality at a very acceptable price here.

Chevron (CVX) announced its updated plans with regard to 2020 capital spending and capital allocation, as it too is adjusting to the new reality in which the oil market has been hit by a near simultaneous demand shock and increase in supply, putting severe pressure on pricing. In fact major oil benchmarks trades in their twenties, the low-twenties actually.

While the company is reporting losses at these levels (like all North American players) the company is entering this turmoil with a strong capital base, diversified operations and quality management which has assembled quality and low cost operations. All of this quality and defensiveness pays out over the cycle, making this dip a really nice level to enter the shares if you look to add some energy exposure.

The Updated Plans

To preserve cash in this very uncertain and more challenging environment, Chevron is making adjustments to capital spending and capital allocation plans.

The company is suspending its share repurchase program, has cut its capital spending budget by 20% (or $4 billion in actual dollar terms) yet the most important message is that the dividend is maintained, something which the company can do thanks to the strong balance sheet and sheer size and diversification of the business.

Note that the company has already spent $1.25 billion on share repurchases in the first quarter, yet these share repurchases are now halted. On the bright side, despite the reduction in capital spending, the company believes that production is expected to be flat in 2020. Other good news is that pending asset sales could bring in half a billion in cash in the coming weeks, as the company aims to cut operating expenses by a billion a year as well.

The dividend itself is quite impressive as the company announced a dividend hike as recent as late January when it hiked the quarterly dividend by ten cents to $1.29 per share. The annualised payout of more than $5 per share translates into very compelling dividend yields at even low double digits at some point. After all, shares traded in the low fifties during the worst panic, and now trade at $64 on the back of these revised capital spending plans, but mostly on the back of a huge market recovery on this specific day in anticipation of an economy-wide stimulus plan.

What Could The Near Term Picture Look Like?

Late January, Chevron reported its 2019 results and those require some interpretation and explanation. Production for the year totaled 3.06 million barrels of oil-equivalents per day, up about 4% on the year before. In an oil price environment in which prices averaged $50-$60 for 2019, depending on which benchmark you look at, Chevron reported a net profit of $2.9 billion.

Adjusting for large impairment charges which depressed these GAAP earnings, Chevron reported an $11.9 billion profit, down from $15.5 billion the year before. With 1.9 billion shares outstanding, the company earned little over $6 per share on an adjusted basis.

While the company has other assets as well besides merely production, the E&P activities are typically responsible for the majority of the earnings. With production of around 1.1 billion barrels per year, Chevron reported adjusted earnings of close to $10 per share at a time when oil averaged at $50-60, indicating that at levels in the twenties the company is not making money, in fact the opposite is the case.

Adjusting for the large impairment charges, the regular depreciation expenses of Chevron amounted to an estimated $18 billion. These expenses surpassed the capital spending of $14 billion last year (note that third parties incur some of Chevron’s capital spending) and expenses are typically much higher due to large investments made in recent years.

The company guided for $20 billion in capital spending in 2020 yet this will fall to $16 billion for the following year, despite the fact that actual spending is a bit lower as some expenses will be born by third parties. With depreciation charges trending at $18 billion, this provides for net divestments as well, and despite this net divestment the company will not see production come under pressure.

With the dividend being maintained at more than $5 per share, actual dividend payouts seen this year trend at roughly $9 billion in actual dollar term. Despite the net divestments, to the tune of a few billion, this will result in cash outflows at the current pace as the company is likely reporting losses at this point and price level in time.

The bright side is that the company has a strong balance sheet which reveals $5.7 billion in cash, with net debt standing at $21.2 billion. With EBITDA of around $35 billion in 2019, this is a relative modest leverage ratio, as the net divestments and production base of Chevron, as well as quality (unit economics) makes for a compelling situation versus most peers, although everyone is suffering in this environment.

Final Thoughts

I am a natural believer that current conditions in the energy sector provide opportunities, as I look to close some of my underweight position vs. the sector by buying quality names here. The cyclical nature of the business, typical practice of using too much leverage and relying on adjusted metrics, combined with poor long term outlook with renewable energy provision on the increase, withheld me from buying a large exposure to the sector.

Following the big 20% daily jump it does not sound very compelling to chase shares higher here, although if one has a longer term horizon, this probably represents immense value here. Nonetheless, the situation is highly fluid with losses being reported if oil stays at these levels, yet that would imply that the current crisis is expected to last much longer than what is generally believed at the moment.

The commitment to the dividend is compelling. Chevron is not just more prudent with usage leverage, and has a more diversified business model, yet seems more disciplined. After all, it happily collected a billion break-up fee for not pursuing the acquisition of Anadarko last year, with Occidental (OXY) now essentially facing a wipe-out scenario, as this smaller name was far less disciplined in its takeover attempt of Anadarko.

In fact, I last looked at Chevron in April as it laid down its $50 billion offer for Anadarko, with shares trading at $125. Despite a 20% return today shares are down half as I liked the reasonable valuation at the time, just not enough to buy into a position. At current levels, one expects somewhat of a normalization of the oil markets and pricing, as the strong position Chevron looks compelling given that this a blue-chip name with great capital allocation skills which it has demonstrated for a long time. Disciplined and prudent management makes that it has outperformed the vast majority of its peer group, and now trades at depressed levels as well, creating a compelling long term risk-reward here in my book.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.