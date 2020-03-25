Papa John's: Intense Rivalry Amid Surging Demand Highlights Overvaluation

With third party delivery in place, PZZA backed by a new hiring drive is ready to meet a demand surge for food delivery in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Investment Thesis

As lock-down measures sweep across the major U.S. cities, the restaurant operators focusing on delivery are bracing for a surge in demand. Backed by recently-integrated third-party delivery, Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) is well-positioned to capitalize. As the new recruitment drive further expands its reach, two consecutive years of revenue decline is set to reverse. The brighter prospects are already priced in with the stock well-outperforming the S&P 400 Midcap Index since the leadership change last August.

As the turnaround continues following multiple quarters of revenue slump, PZZA is up against much larger and established peers, with some having their own delivery networks. Meanwhile, the soaring unemployment will test the mettle of PZZA's premium-focused strategy, and any shift could further narrow margins already under pressure from the rising third-party commissions. However, with its robust balance sheet, PZZA can easily ride through the tough times, and dividend payouts are not at risk. Despite our EBITDA estimates suggest an overvaluation, we, therefore, believe, PZZA is a 'Hold' as the capable management leads the company transformation amid the rising competition and a looming economic slowdown.

Resilience Amid Volatility

It was late August 2019 and PZZA's new CEO, Rob Lynch, had just taken over the reins of the company. The industry veteran reputed for leading the dramatic turnaround at Arby's brought promise to a brand reeling from the negative publicity it suffered at the hands of the founder nearly two years ago. The company's customer loyalty had dived, and the dwindling same-store sales was shrinking the top-line. Pinning our hopes on a faster turnaround following the leadership change, we turned bullish on the stock, as highlighted in my last article on PZZA.

At a time the S&P Midcap 400 Index declined ~27% on coronavirus fears, investors sensing an early turnaround have driven the stock ~3% higher since the leadership change. For the first time since Q1 2018 (first quarter of 2018), the company's quarterly revenue returned to growth mode in Q3 2019 as comps in its NA (North American) operations generating ~83% of the top-line turned positive after nearly two years.

As lockdowns aimed at virus prevention batter the traditional dine-in restaurateurs, the operators with robust food delivery networks stand to benefit. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), one of the leading brands to shun third-party delivery aggregators, has already seen its weekly same-store sales plunging ~60% by last Wednesday. Despite the stay-at-home orders in place, food delivery remains an essential service, and both FDA and CDC have ruled out any evidence of food-borne transmission of the infection. Is PZZA in a position to capitalize on a sudden surge in demand and turn the tide of two-year-long sales decline?

Negative Comps Bottom Out

In 2019, the NA comps witnessed a narrower ~2% year-over-year (YoY) decline as the same store sales decline in the first two quarters offsetted positive comps in the latter half of the year. The international outlets bringing in ~6% of the top-line posted ~1% YoY growth in same store sales, a rebound from ~2% YoY decline in 2018. As NA comps bottomed out, the company's overall top-line has declined only ~3% YoY in 2019, an improvement from ~7% YoY in the previous year.

For 2020, PZZA expects ~3% - ~5% YoY and ~2% - ~4% YoY growth in North American and International same-store sales, respectively. Issued in late February, the guidance anticipated only ~50bps - 100bps impact to international comps from the outbreak in China and excluded its domestic impact. However, the global pandemic is spreading in the U.S., with more than half of the U.S. population under 'stay-at-home' orders. With delivery and carryout dominating PZZA's domestic sales, we don't foresee a significant impact on its top-line from the outbreak as the company remains well-positioned to handle a surge in demand.

Revenue Slump to Reverse

Following the timely partnership with third-party delivery aggregators last year, the company has just announced contactless delivery and a recruitment drive of ~20K new employees. Earlier, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) and Pizza Hut unit of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) had also revealed their plans to hire thousands of new employees in response to rising demand. Meanwhile, Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) has temporarily suspended the commission collection from independent restaurants, and free delivery is on offer at Little Caesars, which resumed its nationwide delivery just last January. In terms of the scale, both Pizza Hut and Domino's have a wider reach with their U.S. outlet count alone standing at ~7.3K and ~6.1K compared to ~3.3K of PZZA locations.

In addition to the intensifying competition, PZZA's comps for this year are up against tough comparisons as comparable sales turned positive in the second half of 2019. Even though the franchised outlets forming ~82% of its total outlets in North America will see a demand surge, a notable growth in franchise fees is unlikely as royalty relief continues into Q3 2020. As per our estimates for 2020, the sales from the region could grow by ~2% - ~3% YoY, a rebound from ~3% decline in the previous year.

Now that the outbreak has spread to PZZA's international markets, its overseas franchisees relying on dine-in services will see a sizable impact. As of last month, 50-60 PZZA locations in China remained closed, and the U.K. and Spain, home to ~24% of PZZA's overseas outlets, have severe restrictions in place to curtail the public movement. Thankfully, the company doesn't operate in Italy, the hardest-hit country in the region. With ~39% of total outlets under international franchisees, we expect PZZA's revenue from international operations to decline at ~5% - ~3% YoY in 2020, an improvement from ~7% YoY decline in the previous year. All in all, our estimates for 2020 indicate PZZA, mainly driven by its off-premise business in the home market, will expand the top-line to ~$1.63B - ~$1.65B at ~1% - ~2% YoY growth.

Rivalry To Pressure Margins

As the franchisee support continued into 2019, PZZA's margins suffered. The EBITDA margin has narrowed by ~14bps to reach ~7% in 2019, its lowest since 1991. However, the margin expansion is likely to return in 2020 despite a few offsetting factors. With the virus outbreak, the economy is facing a slowdown, and unemployment is climbing. The softening labor market will narrow staff expenses while plans are underway for automation of certain operations. However, the premium-focused sales strategy will be put to test by the cooling consumer demand even though the CEO rules out any price discounting to boost transactions.

As value leaders such as Little Caesars up the ante in light of the evolving economic conditions, a shift in strategy could, however, erode margins. A comprehensive partnership with the top three delivery aggregators is set to complete by the first half of 2020. Despite the scalability afforded by the third-party delivery, its impact on margin expansion will be minimal due to steep commissions. Therefore, for this year, we expect only a slight increase in EBITDA margins up to ~7.0% - ~7.2% bringing the full-year EBITDA to ~$114M - ~$119M, a rise of ~5% - ~9% from the previous year.

Solid Balance Sheet To Support Payouts

Dipping ~16% YoY, the cash and cash equivalents have dropped to ~$27.9M in 2019 following four consecutive years of decline in operating cashflows. As the tough economic conditions unfold, we don't expect a step-up in share buybacks even though the low gearing and additional borrowing facility will preserve the dividend payouts. Assuming no share repurchases, we foresee a mandatory liquidity requirement of ~$104M next year, ~68% higher than the operating cash flow in 2019. For the forecast, we have assumed common and preferential dividend payments to remain constant along with the currently outstanding ~$20M of term loans plus ~$45M in Capex in line with the mid-point of management guidance. However, with $300M worth borrowing capacity available in a near-zero interest rate environment, the company could comfortably support a period of higher demand and low margins.

Better Prospects Are Priced In

In terms of NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/EBITDA ratio, PZZA currently trades at ~17.0x, ~25.4% discount to Domino's current multiple at ~22.8x. In addition to rising operating cashflows, Domino's superior share repurchases and per share dividend growth reflect its premium valuation. With its own delivery network complementing an aggressive expansion drive named 'split-fortressing strategy', Domino's is well-positioned to draw the maximum benefit in an exponential rise in demand.

However, over the six months before the market crash in late February, PZZA's NTM EV/EBITDA multiple averaged ~19.3x, ~13.6% premium to the current multiple. Assuming the former, our EBITDA estimates for 2020 indicates an overvaluation of ~12.4% - ~7.9% for the stock. As the company drives forward its turnaround led by a capable management with a proven track record, we however remain neutral on the stock as tough operating conditions narrow its margins.

Conclusion

PZZA is transforming, and the comps have just turned positive, reversing the multiple quarters of revenue decline. As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, the restaurants with robust delivery functions stand to benefit. Despite the margin eroding third-party delivery, the company, backed by a new recruitment drive, will meet the demand. However, PZZA is up against larger peers with their own delivery infrastructure and its premium products will battle value-driven strategies. Though our EBITDA estimates with PZZA's pre-crisis NTM EV/EBITDA multiple indicate an overvalued stock, we believe PZZA is a 'Hold' as the company's turnaround continues under a proven management.

