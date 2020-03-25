Auto Shutdown Spells Shakeout For Industry

The more things change, the French like to remind us, the more they stay the same. No, the world has never seen anything exactly like the collision of a global pandemic with a global economy.

We have seen – and not too many years ago – Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE:F) brush with bankruptcy, followed by a rebound that took its shares from a low of under $2 a share in February of 2009 to about $18 just two years later. Ford’s dividend was suspended in the fall of 2006 and restored in early 2012. Many investors have boasted how their belief in Ford was rewarded.

Back to the future

A similar moment has been reached once more, when dreams of future riches abound. The announcement that Ford and all other automakers will be shutting down in North America, some indefinitely, means that revenue from the region effectively drops to zero. Cash conservation is paramount, Ford’s dividend no longer justified. The company has drawn down its credit reserves, leaving it with total liquidity of $35 billion.

While that sounds like a huge sum, it isn’t really in automotive terms.

Joseph Spak, RBC Capital Markets automotive analyst, estimates “Ford has the cushion to last roughly 18 weeks without making vehicles in the U.S. "We would expect other auto companies to also draw on facilities and potentially suspend dividends," Mr. Spak wrote in an investor note Thursday.”

The most likely outcome of the current crisis is that Ford again will find a way to avoid disaster. Should the coronavirus emergency subside within a few weeks, the company could restart assembly lines in relatively short order. By then, Ford and Lincoln dealers likely would be hungry for new vehicles. By comparison, the 40-day UAW strike that GM endured last year cost it $3.5 billion in profit.

Stay home, stay safe, no work

Until the evening of March 23, Ford was considering resumption of production on Monday, March 30. The following morning, the resumption was scrubbed, no definite date given for a start. In the meantime, Michigan’s governor has issued a stay-at-home order while the president has hinted that he might use his power to order a resumption of economic activity by Easter in early April.

Once production vehicle production starts, Ford share prices likely would rise – but by how much? Currently at $5 and change, shares might return to $8 or $9 – they haven’t traded at more than $10.56 in the past year. In other words, coronavirus effect notwithstanding, Ford and the rest of the auto industry have been overdue for a cyclical downturn in demand.

If the downturn in vehicle demand is prolonged due to public health and macroeconomic repercussions, Ford may need refinancing by the government – a repeat of what the U.S. Treasury did for General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM), which could involve a “quick rinse” bankruptcy and massive refinancing of Ford’s balance sheet.

GM, with the onset of the virus, seemed to be in a bit better position than Ford, its bitter rival. At least GM has enjoyed investment-grade credit ratings. On Tuesday, March 24, GM drew down $16 billion of its revolving credit line, bringing its cash at hand to roughly $32 billion – which still represents about six months that GM could operate without revenue, given its normal cash requirements.

Pinching pennies at GM

Mary Barra, GM chief executive and chairman, said the company is aggressively pursuing austerity measures to preserve cash and are taking necessary steps in this changing and uncertain environment to manage our liquidity, ensure the ongoing viability of our operations and protect our customers and stakeholders.” Just what austerity measures GM will be taking wasn’t immediately spelled out.

UBS Global Research guesses at a 9%-10% drop in global auto sales for 2020 with the first half looking much worse than the second. Earnings before interest and taxes for the industry should fall 54% in the base case and as much as 75% in the downside case. The strongest balance sheets belong to BMW and Volkwagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF), UBS notes, with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Ford and GM “falling into net debt territory” in the event of the downside case.

A few of the weaker automakers, such as Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), may emerge from the global crisis in a weaken, shrunken state – or not at all.

A key variable will be how long the economy remains depressed from stay-at-home orders and similar measures designed to halt the spread of the virus. In the event of a prolonged slump, more and more borrowers from the automakers’ credit arms will suspend payments and eventually relinquish their vehicles to repossession.

President Trump said he wants to start the economy moving again by Easter. Naturally, his detractors think he's delusional. If numbers level off or begin to drop, the idea of opening up plants and operations in areas of the country that are less afflicted may not look so crazy.

GM Financial, the automaker’s financing arm, said on Tuesday that it's in a position of strong liquidity and capital, with resources to operate for six months without raising additional capital. Ford Credit’s target liquidity is $25 billion, the automaker said, with liquidity exceeding $33 billion at the end of 2019.

Steve Rattner, who quarterbacked the rescue of GM, Chrysler and parts makers on behalf of the Obama Administration in 2008-2009, opined that in this crisis it is better for the government to act “too quickly and too heavily than to go too slowly and too tentatively.”

As of this writing, the Senate was poised to pass a $2 trillion fiscal stimulus package that includes a $500 billion component for distressed industries. Presumably, the U.S. auto industry will qualify in the event of a prolonged shutdown and/or a massive recession that chokes off vehicle demand. The difference this time, as opposed to late 2008, is that the reinforcements are being staged well ahead of their need: Ford and GM don’t yet need government aid.

Assuming the U.S. government stimulus package gets passed into law, owning both stocks at their vastly reduced prices will be worth the risk to the bold investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.