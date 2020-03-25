Climbing The Preferred Ladder To Safety

Image Source: Wikimedia

With everything that is going on the market, many investors are looking for some place where there is relative safety. Utilities and Consumer Staples have been a place to hide out, however, over the last week, both sectors have underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY). With severe disruptions everywhere in the economy, many companies have already started cutting their dividends and the list will continue to grow. This leaves investors looking for income in a difficult spot trying to figure out which companies have a safe dividend and which do not. Because of that, a possible option for investors is the "climb the ladder" [the capital structure ladder] and look at some preferred stocks of quality companies. In this article, I will be covering three quality companies that have preferred issues that are trading below par. The three companies I will be covering are Digital Realty (DLR.PK), PS Business Parks (PSB) and Federal Realty (FRT).

Digital Realty

Digital Realty is the second largest data center REIT and shares were crushed today. The stock was down over 10% and many of the preferred traded down significantly as well today. Digital Realty has six preferred stock issues and all six are trading at a discount to par.

(DLR.PL) Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.20% Series L (DLR.PJ) Digital Realty Trust, 5.25% Series J (DLR.PK) Digital Realty Trust, 5.85% Series K (DLR.PG) Digital Realty Trust, 5.875% Series G (DLR.PI) Digital Realty Trust, 6.35% Series I (DLR.PC) Digital Realty Trust, 6.625% Series C

The following table below shows a breakdown of all six issues. Data is sorted by the original yield at the time of issuance. The following table has something for everyone. There is the series L preferred, which has the highest total return potential, but the lowest yield. On the other end of the spectrum, the series C has the highest dividend yield, but the smallest discount to par. The series G preferred can be called anytime, and the series I can be called in August of this year.

Table data from QuantumOnline.com

Depending on your time frame and expectations for a recovery, the series C provides a shorter time horizon and the highest potential to be called given it has the highest interest rate. On the other side, there is the series L and series K, which both have 2024 call dates, giving a longer runway for a recovery to take hold.

PS Business Parks

The next preferred stocks I will examine are from PS Business Parks. PS Business Parks owns multi-tenants buildings in multi-tenant business parks and has a diversified customer base as shown in the chart below from a recent investor presentation. This is helpful in deciding whether the company has a preferred dividend that is sustainable given the current environment. Diversification by industry is a good thing, however the bad news for PS Business Parks and thus the likely reason for the poor stock performance is because of the locations the company operates in. The second chart below, which is also from the same investor presentation shows PS Business Parks, has exposure to hard hit areas like Seattle and California. One reason to have hope is the diversification of tenants shown in the first table below and the second is this quote from the investor presentation that will/is going to be tested. PS Business Parks is unique because they have no traditional debt, and the only debt they have comes in the form of preferred issues. The earliest one of the preferred issues is callable is not until October 2021, so PS Business Parks has plenty of time for a recovery to take hold.

"Low leverage and absence of large debt maturities provides the ability to seize accretive growth opportunities and provides recession resiliency."

PS Business Parks March 3rd 2020 company update

PS Business Parks March 3rd 2020 company update

PS Business Parks has four preferred stock issues listed in the table below. As I did above, the second table below shows a breakdown of the key information for each preferred. The series Z is the most recently issued preferred and has the highest total return potential since it has the longest time to its call date and the lowest yield. If you are looking for a shorter-term option the series W is callable in 2021, and longer-term series X and Y are callable in 2022.

(PSB.PZ) PS Business Parks, 4.875% Series Z (PSB.PW) PS Business Parks, 5.20% Series W (PSB.PY) PS Business Parks, 5.20% Series Y (PSB.PX) PS Business Parks, 5.25% Series X

Table data from QuantumOnline.com

Federal Realty

The final company that has a preferred that is worth considering is Federal Realty. The preferred stock trades under the symbol (FRT.PC) and at the time of writing, shares of the preferred are trading at $19.09. Federal Realty is an interesting case because as I noted in my "Top REITs in 2020" list, I wanted a company that was not as impacted as other retail REITs to prevailing trends in apparel, etc. Therefore, having a large allocation to services was appealing…until now, when massive amounts of service businesses are closed. If there were a non-grocery focused retail REIT that could make it through this crash, it would be Federal Realty with its 52-year streak of dividend increases. Federal Realty usually announces their yearly common dividend increase in August, so by then there should be more clarity on the state of the economy and their business to see if they can at least do a token dividend increase.

Federal Realty Q4 2019 investor presentation

With massive amounts of retailers and service businesses closed, some investors may not want to take the risk of considering the common stock. If you think Federal Realty will be a survivor of this crash and be able to continue paying its preferred dividend, shares of the preferred are trading at the largest discount to par since it was issued in 2017.

ThinkorSwim

According to QuantumOnline, the Federal Realty preferred has a September 2022 call date. This means if the market and the economy were to recover by then, there is the potential for preferred to trade back near par and collect 10 quarters of dividend payments before the call date. The following table below shows the assumption of collecting the next 10 quarters of dividends and the preferred being called in 2022. As you can see, with those two assumptions there is the potential for a nearly 50% return over the next two and a half years.

Dividend 2020 Q1 2020 $0.3125 2020 Q2 2020 $0.3125 2020 Q3 2020 $0.3125 2021 Q4 2020 $0.3125 2021 Q1 2021 $0.3125 2021 Q2 2021 $0.3125 2021 Q3 2021 $0.3125 2022 Q4 2021 $0.3125 2022 Q1 2022 $0.3125 2022 Q2 2022 $0.3125 Dividend Total $3.1250 Current Price $19.09 Par $25.00 Discount to Par $5.91 Discount to Par % 23.64% Par + Dividends $28.1250 Par + Dividends % Return 47.33%

FRT.PC Key Data:

Quarterly Dividend: $0.3125

Current Dividend Yield: 6.55%

Discount to Par: 23.64%

Call Date: 9/22/2022

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe investors who are looking for dividend safety with some upside, the preferred realm is a place to look because there are some good deals out there. Of this group of company preferreds I examined, Digital Realty appears to be the least affected by the current crash but has the highest yielding preferreds in the group. PS Business Parks and Federal Realty have both been impacted by the current crash, however, I believe the preferreds will continue to pay the dividend and have price return potential. I believe PS Business Parks and Federal Realty have the resources and history to be able to make it through this crash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSB, FRT, DLR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in one of the preferreds covered in this article sometime in the future.

Disclaimers:

The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.

The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.

