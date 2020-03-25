Norwegian Cruise Line Is A Buy

Obviously, the business will suffer over the next year or so, but I think the stock has gotten way ahead of itself on the downside.

To say that shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) have been devastated so far this year would likely qualify as an understatement. Specifically, since January 1st, 2020, the shares are down just over 83%. I looked at the other two publicly traded cruise lines recently, and thought I’d look in on this name also. In particular, I want to try to understand whether it makes sense to buy the shares at this level. For those who can’t stand the suspense and who missed the title of this article, I think now is a good time to buy Norwegian Cruise Lines. Although earnings are obviously going to suffer, I think the company is well suited to survive the next few years, given that relatively few of their obligations are due imminently. For those nervous about the stock, I offer what I consider to be a profitable short put trade.

Financial Snapshot

In spite of the fact that the immediate future won’t resemble the past, I think there’s some value in looking at the past five years of financial history, because the period 2015-2019 resembles something akin to “normal” in my view. With that in mind, I’d say that the past five years were quite good at Norwegian. In particular, revenue was up at a CAGR of about 8.2%, and operating income and net income were up at CAGRs of 10.9%, and 16.8% respectively.

Management proved to be reasonably shareholder-friendly in light of the fact that they’ve returned just over $1.17 billion to shareholders since 2015 in the form of stock buybacks. This has resulted in shares outstanding declining at a CAGR of about 1.25%. That said, I think an observation needs to be made at this point about the relative merits of dividends and stock buybacks. I know the following view violates (hushed tones) Miller and Modigliani, but stock buybacks are often inferior to dividends in my estimation.

Specifically, the company spent ~$1.17 billion to reduce the share count by 13,565,056 shares. This means that management bought shares back at an average price of $86.40 per share. This is why I disagree with the specific aspect of Miller-Modigliani that suggests that investors should be indifferent to receiving dividends or not. I think shareholders who’ve held for the past five years would have been objectively better off receiving the dividend than having the capital returned to them in this form.

Stepping off my soapbox... I think the capital structure and timing of future cash payments is of immediate concern at this point, as there’s a greater than average risk of bankruptcy in this sector in my view, because that combination of large capital expenditures and cratered revenue is a bad one in my estimation. Cash represents just under one year of last year’s interest expense, which seems fairly thin coverage in my estimation. In my estimation, the company will need to cut back share buybacks in order to meet obligations. This is deeply ironic, because now would have been an excellent time for buybacks in my estimation. That said, I’m generally sanguine about the balance sheet as it relates to future obligations, because the next two years won’t be too bad in my view.

The following two tables are the future long-term debt obligations combined with lease obligations, and the total of the two provided by me for your enjoyment and edification. Unlike Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) for instance, Norwegian is only obliged to spend about 11% and 13% of its total obligations over the next two years, per the “Total Obligations By Year” table below.

The Stock

As I’ve already stated, the combination of large capital expenditures and massively reduced revenue is bad for investors in my estimation. That’s why this stock has fallen so much farther than the overall market, and that may create opportunity. For this reason, we must now turn to the “stock is different from the underlying business” portion of the article. We’re often told that in order to do well at investing, we must “buy low.” The only time it’s possible to do this is when others are frantically selling. We must judge whether the frantic selling is overdone or whether it presents opportunities for investors.

There are a number of ways I use to judge whether it makes sense to buy shares or not, ranging from the simple to the more complex. Simply, I want to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, etc. Admittedly, the “e” in this case is expected to drop precipitously over the next year, but I want to understand whether the “p” in the ratio is overdone or not. In my view it is. Specifically, the shares are trading ~90% below their five-year average PE of 20.25 (Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.) and about 84% below 2019’s average PE of 13.2. The company is heading into (sorry) stormy seas, but this price movement is overdone in my estimation.

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the simple ratio between price and some measure of economic value, I like to think about what assumptions about future growth are embedded in price itself. In order to work this out, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In the book, Penman describes how an investor can use a standard finance formula to isolate the “g” (growth) variable to work out what the market must be thinking about the future for a given company. Applying this to Norwegian reveals that the market is assuming a future growth rate of about .5% here. In my estimation, that’s a bit too pessimistic.

Options For The Nervous

I think shares are either near or at the bottom of their trading range at the moment, and I think they represent great value at these levels. That said, this has been an extremely volatile market, and an investor could be forgiven for being somewhat gun-shy in the current environment. In my view, short put options represent an excellent alternative for such people, as they present a “win-win” trade. If the shares rally from here, as I expect they will, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that makes sense to them.

My preferred short put at the moment is the September 2020 with a strike of $10. These are currently bid-asked at $3.20-$3.50. If an investor sells these puts, and the shares continue to rise from these levels, they’ll simply pocket the premium. If the shares remain weak and drop below $10, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will be doing so at a net price of about $6.80. On a risk-reward basis, this is a very attractive price in my estimation. For that reason, the short put represents a win-win trade because the investor either collects premium or they buy this business at a significant discount.

Conclusion

The shares may continue to crater from these levels, and more bad news may start to trickle in. That said, we’re told to “buy low” and “buy low” is not the same as “buy at the absolute lowest price in history.” In my estimation, this stock is closer to its bottom than to its highs, so it makes sense to buy at this level. Also, Norwegian seems to be “less bad” in terms of the awkward timing of outflows over the next two years. Also, although I think a great deal of shareholder wealth has been wasted on buybacks over the past five years, that’s not a concern for those of us new to this particular deck party.

I would like to see management buy shares back when they’re priced inexpensively, but otherwise just send owners a dividend cheque and let them work out what to do with their excess earnings. In my view, price and value can remain un-moored from each other for some time, but sooner or later they’ll meet. I think it makes sense to buy shares and/or sell puts at current levels before price rises to match value.

