Honeywell: A Tough Environment, But A Great Company

However, the company still has promising long-term business prospects. It also helps the bull case that Honeywell entered 2020 in a great position, operationally and financially.

Honeywell's (HON) stock has taken a significant hit so far in 2020 due mainly to COVID-19 concerns (and the potential impact to the economy). On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down ~32% and it is underperforming the broader market by almost 10 percentage points.

Investors should definitely be concerned about the potential economic impact of the current health scare but, in my opinion, this pullback will eventually turn out to be a great long-term buying opportunity. To this point, I believe that shareholders of this diversified, well-capitalized industrial conglomerate should use the current dip as an opportunity to add to their HON positions.

The Concerns Are Valid

It would be a huge understatement to say that the industrial sector has felt the pain of the COVID-19 fallout.

Additionally, it's important to note that U.S. economic activity is predicted to fall off of a cliff in the first half of the current year.

However, economic activity is also expected to bounce-back over the last 2 quarters of 2020.

There is no doubt that Honeywell's business, especially Aerospace, was/is impacted by the COVID-19 concerns. But, consider this, the current headwinds will (or should I say, are predicted to) eventually dissipate. As such, I believe that investors with a long-term mindset should use this opportunity to add a well-positioned industrial conglomerate with great business prospects to their portfolios.

Honeywell Is Properly Positioned For the Future

Let's start with the fact that it was already announced that Honeywell is in talks to raise a new $5B term note, with a rumored 2 year maturity. It also helps the situation that the company does not have a material amount of debt maturing over the next few years.

Moreover, Honeywell started 2020 in a great financial position.

Observations:

The current ratio is ~1.3

Net debt is only ~$3.4B (this does not include the short-term investments of ~$1.3B)

The takeaway, Honeywell has the balance sheet to weather this storm. The $5B note will add a little more flexibility. Plus, operationally, this company has a lot going for it. For example, Honeywell recently reported better-than-expected earnings to end fiscal 2019. The company reported adjusted Q4 2019 EPS of $2.06 (beat by $0.02) on revenue of $9.5B (missed by $120M), which compares favorably to the year-ago period.

As shown, Honeywell's quarterly results were strong across the board. Organic sales were up 2% YoY, which was primarily a result of strength seen in Aerospace (a soon-to-be issue for this company). Additionally, Honeywell's adjusted EPS were higher YoY and, importantly, the company continued the long streak of improving its cash conversion.

It is yet to be determined just how bad Honeywell's business will be/was hit by recent turmoil but, make no mistake about it, this company is properly positioned for the future, even if the short-term headwinds are stronger than what many were anticipating.

Valuation

Honeywell's stock is attractively valued at today's price.

As shown, HON shares are trading at the lower end of the range. Additionally, Honeywell is trading well-below its fair value (per Morningstar).

Honeywell is a best-of-breed industrial conglomerate so, in my opinion, HON shares deserve a premium valuation. Therefore, I believe that the current peer comparison shows just how attractively valued HON shares really are.

14x earnings is cheap, especially for a company like Honeywell. If the broader market bounces back, investors should expect to see healthy gains for Honeywell's stock price in the near future.

Risks

A global recession is the most significant risk to my investment thesis, at least in the near term. We are already on our way there, in my opinion. Therefore, investors should monitor Honeywell's operating results over the next few quarters to determine how bad the company was impacted by the global shut downs.

Additionally, investor sentiment is/was extremely bullish for Honeywell and it largely revolves around the prospects for the Aerospace division, so a slow recovery for this industry would likely result in further downward pressure for the stock.

Bottom Line

The long-term bull story is [still] obvious: Honeywell is an industrial conglomerate that has great businesses in industries that have promising long-term prospects. Moreover, Honeywell appears to have the right management team in place and its focus on software (i.e. Industrial Internet of Things) is already paying huge dividends. So yes, the recent economic activity will definitely negatively impact Honeywell's business, especially Aerospace, but the company still has a lot going for it.

This is a tough operating environment, but remember that Honeywell is still a great company. As such, I believe that investors should treat any significant pullbacks, especially if they are caused by broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.