IBM: Cheap Can Always Get Cheaper

IBM starts off cheap, but continues to get cheaper. Investors should avoid this stock.

How will IBM's Cloud exposure get impacted by coronavirus? I fail to see any positive upside in its cloud prospects from this outbreak.

Investment Thesis

IBM (IBM) has seen its shares abruptly sell off this past month, alongside the rest of the market.

The only critical difference is that for IBM, this is a trend that has accelerated of late. However, I'm not sufficiently convinced that it is now attractively priced. The same can not be said about the rest of the stock market, which is now available at incredibly cheap valuations.

IBM is still not compelling enough to make for a rewarding investment. Here's why:

My Brief Background With IBM:

Over the years, I've noted my analysis of IBM. As this graph shows, there was a point I was bullish the stock:

(Source)

But in time my optimism dwindled. This is an excerpt of from my previous article:

I declare that IBM plagues investors with a poor opportunity cost and is best avoided.

Why do I bring this up? To show that I am objective and able to appraise a fluid situation and adapt as things change. The bulk of investors prefer to 'change' a theory than to change their minds.

Cutting Through The Noise

What follows are two tables that remove the rhetoric, and show the figures as they actually are, rather than they are portrayed to be:

Source: IBM Q4 2019 Press Statement

IBM talks up its business, and how its cloud operations are gaining strong traction and that IBM has laid the 'foundation for the next chapter of [its] clients’ digital reinventions.'

So what IBM wishes to continue to do, is remind investors that it holds this crown jewel, Red Hat, and wishes to get valued as an innovative SaaS player, but at the same time, be valued off its total revenue.

However, the bulk of its revenue has poor margins, as shown below.

Source: IBM Q4 2019 Press Statement

Again, we see how IBM's Cloud & Cognitive Software (green box) performance has an overwhelming impact on IBM's bottom line and free cash flow.

Put another way, if IBM's Cloud & Cognitive Software performs well, it increases IBM's potential of beating estimates, while if it underperforms, it also has a magnified effect on its free cash flow estimates.

Similarly, please note IBM's Systems pre-tax income (red box). Here you can see that notwithstanding it deriving meaningful revenue, its bottom line will not have a significant impact on moving the needle on IBM's bottom line operations.

OK, Cloud Matters Most, I Get It! So What?

Although IBM's cloud operations (through the acquisition of Red Hat) certainly hold onto solid market share in the 'hybrid multi-cloud' landscape, this is a sector which is becoming increasingly crowded and price competitive.

Indeed, in 2019, we witnessed how Amazon's (AMZN) AWS was starting to migrate away from smaller businesses and start-ups towards large tier-one enterprises and government entities, largely as it saturated that opportunity, but also for improved economics.

Further, I believe that in time, numerous cloud players are likely to offer multi-strategies, including public, private, and hybrid clouds, as customer requirements continue to increasingly fragment and specialize.

(source)

Further compounding the troubles for IBM's Cloud operations, given the customer uncertainty surrounding coronavirus, for many enterprises, the time to increase their IT-spend is at any point apart from right now.

Indeed, for many enterprises globally, there has not been a point in the past several years where visibility into its future prospects has been poorer.

Is this really the time to commit to embark on their digital journey? In fact, the argument could be made that as companies start to report next month, investors that were hoping to see their cloud businesses prosper may wake up to unpleasant surprise.

Valuation: A Wide Range of Possibilities - Few Good

A company gets valued with a multiple based on investors' expectations about its future prospects.

If a business is largely expected to have staying power and grows above inflation, then investors may be willing to pay 15x its cash flows from operations (before capex).

In fact, presently, with abnormally low interest rates, investors would probably even be willing to pay slightly more than 15 times its cash flows (before capex).

However, as it stands right now, investors are only willing to pay 6.4x IBM's cash flows from operations (before capex), which is even lower than its historical average where investors were sufficiently happy to pay 8.5x its cash flows from operations.

Consequently, the argument could be made that IBM's present multiple is lower than average, therefore it 'should bounce back'. But here, I disagree.

Just because IBM is being cheaply valued right now, it absolutely does not mean it cannot get even cheaper over the coming twelve months to two years.

But Wait! What About The Dividend?

As it stands, IBM's dividend yield is 6.8%. But I never understood the point of staying invested in IBM for the dividend. Yes, investors can steadily collect their dividends. But if the share price is down over the past 1 year, 5 years, and possibly even 10 years, including the dividend, what's the point of staying invested in IBM just for the dividend if one's total return has been sub-market?

The Bottom Line

IBM continues to fall in price. But at the same time, I believe its operations continue to fall in 'value' too - cheap can continue to get a lot cheaper.

With a plethora of better opportunities elsewhere, this stock is best sidestepped.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.