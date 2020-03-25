International Flavors & Fragrances: Leverage Remains An Achilles' Heel

Amid the coronavirus-fueled sell-off that has been reverberating across global capital markets, the share price of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) retreated to the levels last seen in 2014; since early February 2020, the company has lost more than a third of its market value. However, it will not be fair to say the stock's valuation has become cheap, especially considering its 'D-' Value Grade, which means that compared to the Materials sector's valuation metrics, IFF is not a bargain. Nevertheless, the company is dependent on the consumer staples sector (and food industry, in particular), which is considered to be relatively immune to the repercussion of even deep economic recessions, so, that partly explains its lofty multiples.

Though I anticipate the stock to perform slightly better than the overall market and substantially better than cyclical names (e.g., oil players) in the short term, after analyzing its 2019 report, I cannot recommend investors to take a closer look at the company, as, at the moment, it has weak capital efficiency. On a positive side, its dividend is backed by strong free cash flow.

The top line

New York-based International Flavors & Fragrances is a specialty chemicals industry heavyweight that is in the middle of a thorough transformation under the Vision 2021 strategy. The merger with DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences that will make the company a global leader in cultures, enzymes, probiotics, and soy proteins is a part of it. The company has an exceptionally vast and versatile portfolio of 128,000 individual products and a sizable customer base in more than 200 countries.

IFF topped Wall Street's Q4 EPS and revenue estimates, but the market's response to the beat was tepid. The results were presented on February 12 and did not spark bullish sentiment, as the market was overwhelmed by the concerns regarding the COVID-19's accelerated spread across the globe and its scary impact on the supply chains and the economy as a whole.

IFF's 2019 revenue soared stupendous 29% while operating profit rose by approximately 14% to $665.3 million. Annual GAAP net income jumped by more than 35%. Adjusted for the FX impact, Q4 revenue was up 7%. Of course, investors should not expect the same level of growth to be maintained for a few years, as startling GAAP annual sales jump was bolstered by the Frutarom acquisition (around 28% of the growth was attributable to Frutarom) and it is not about to repeat. For 2020, IFF expects its top line to improve only marginally, by 1%-5%, while core growth is expected to be between 2.5% and 6.5% (see page 16 of the presentation).

The Taste (nutrition & specialty ingredients), Scent (e.g., fine fragrances and consumer fragrances), and Legacy Frutarom segments had relatively equal contributions to the consolidated top line. Taste delivered $1.7 billion in sales (+2% YoY) thanks to strong momentum in Greater Asia & EAME. Scent's revenue was up 4%, hit $1.9 billion because of the equally resilient performance of fine and consumer fragrances. Frutarom's sales for the year were $1.5 billion, up 3% on an adjusted basis.

Speaking about the COVID-19 impact on the 2020 revenues, it is worth mentioning that the company has not included it in the guidance yet. IFF expects "a modest impact on sales from the recent coronavirus outbreak" but answering to an analyst's question, CFO Mr. Jilla said

...we didn't quantify on the coronavirus because it's too early.

2019 figures reveal mixed consequences of the Frutarom acquisition

In 2018, IFF completed the acquisition of Israel-based Frutarom; the share price dynamics since then illustrate that the response from the investor community was mixed.

Upon cursory inspection, the acquisition improved the company's balance sheet, as the Debt/Equity ratio dropped to 69.2% in December 2019 from close to 100% in mid-2018. In fact, it is truly so, but if we look at capital efficiency and leverage expressed as Net debt/EBITDA or Net debt/Net operating cash flow, the acquisition appears to be not as fruitful as it seems.

As 2019 figures illustrate, IFF has weak capital efficiency. It has not only unsatisfying Return on Equity of 5.4% (which I typically ignore in the cases of overleveraged companies) but also bleak Return on Total Capital and Cash ROTC, the metrics I prioritize in research, let alone FCF ROTC. The chart below illustrates its CROTC, organic FCF, and total capital development in 2011-2019.

Created by the author using raw cash flow and balance sheet data from Seeking Alpha. Please, take notice that total capital figures were averaged using year-end data. Put another way, the 2018 TC included both end-2017 equity of just $1.69 billion and end-2018 equity of $6.13 billion impacted by the consolidation of Frutarom.

An interesting conclusion that can be drawn using cash flow & balance sheet data of IFF is that the Frutarom acquisition sent its Cash ROTC to the single-digit territory. Surely, it was accretive regarding revenue, it secured the market share expansion and cemented the market position but its effect on capital efficiency was mostly negative. This is a matter a cash flow-focused investor should bear in mind. Both equity and debt increased, while cash flow also edged higher, but not high enough to buttress double-digit CROTC. For a broader context, 2019 average total capital (the sum of shareholder equity and gross debt) was 2.4x higher than in 2017, while operating cash flow rose by only 79% vs. the 2017 level.

Next, I also would not say Cash Return on Capital Employed, another metric worth paying attention to, was bolstered by the Frutarom acquisition. Contrarily, it sent CROCE plunging from low-double-digits in 2017 to mid-single-digits in 2019. I believe my dear readers will concur that a 2x reduction in CROCE to 6% is not a positive development.

On a positive side, the Frutarom deal obviously was accretive regarding organic free cash flow (+77% vs. 2017), while capital intensity expressed as Capex/Revenue changed only marginally to 4.6% in 2019. While 2019 organic free cash flow (that factors in only capital expenditures and excludes other financing activities like acquisitions and asset sales) increased by 73% compared to 2018 and reached the highest level in a decade, it also perfectly covered annual dividend; the coverage ratio approached 148%, which was close to the best result since 2011. The last time IFF did not cover its annual dividend fully was in 2011 when the coverage ratio was only around 68%.

Created by the author using raw cash flow data from Seeking Alpha.

Leverage remains an Achilles' heel

In 2019, net debt/Adjusted EBITDA stood at 3.2x, considerably above a 2x benchmark I consider safe. Put another way, to fully repay its net debt, the company will need to use its operating cash flow for 5.4 years. Also, in 2019, its GAAP operating income covered interest expense only 4.8x, while in 2017, coverage was 8.5x.

So, leverage reduction is one of the company's highest priorities. The Board clearly understands that the burdensome debt multiplies risks. Moreover, IFF has a few near-term maturities: $636.36 million in 2020 Notes and 2021 Euro Notes mature in the next two years (see page 90 of the 2019 Form 10-K). IFF is not cash strapped, but the closest maturity will require more than half of its end-2019 cash pile.

The company anticipates its 2020 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA to go down to below 3x (see page 18 of the presentation), and I hope the pernicious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will not shatter its plans.

Final thoughts

In 2019, IFF delivered bleak price return as in the second half of the year the bribery scandal (see page 30 of the Form 10-K for details) raised investor concerns. In 2020, amid the recent market panic and frenetic volatility, IFF has emerged relatively unscathed (at least, for now) thanks to its exposure to the consumer staples sector (food, in particular). As I pointed out in the recent article on agricultural chemicals company Corteva (CTVA), investors can survive without gold, but not without food. The stock has lost only around 19% since the beginning of the year. Compare its market value loss to, for instance, energy heavyweight Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which has become 75% cheaper since early January.

In the short term, I expect IFF to perform relatively better than the S&P 500 and companies in cyclical industries. My medium-term outlook is neutral.

