Economies Fall Off The Coronavirus Cliff- How Long For Matters

We have mildly encouraging news. This has happened before and it wasn't long - Asian'Flu in 1957.

The important questions is now, well, how long is this going to last?

As expected the U.S., U.K. and eurozone economies have all fallen off that coronavirus cliff into significant recession.

We knew this was coming

After the experience of China earlier in the year we knew that the North Atlantic economies were going to fall off the cliff as the coronavirus arrived. It might be that the actions governments are taking about it make it worse, might be that some of the amelioration makes it better.

But the important point for us as investors is not the politics of who does what but how long is this all going to last? For that's what matters. To be silly about it, the economy stutters at 5 pm every evening, shudders at the weekend and near entirely halts at the winter holidays. But of course it rapidly starts up again each time. What matters to us here is how quickly is the recovery going to come.

We'd also like to know how large the recovery is of course. That being, as economists usually tell us, dependent upon how quickly it comes. A 6 month close down would lead to two things, both the loss of a lot of production and also the permanent loss of a lot of productive capacity. That weekend slowdown leads to very little of either.

The ray of sunshine here is that we've had a pandemic caused recession before now, the Asian 'Flu in 1957 and following. The pain was intense, a 10% fall in GDP. It also lasted a fraction of a year.

US PMI

We have the flash US purchasing managers index and it's grim, grim, reading. Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 40.5 (49.6 in February). New series low. ▪ Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 39.1 (49.4 in February).New series low. ▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 49.2 (50.7 in February). 127-month low. ▪ Flash U.S. Manufacturing Output Index at 47.6 (50.7 in February). 127-month low.

It makes sense that manufacturing is, so far, less affected. But given that manufacturing is only some 10% of the economy that's small cheer:

(US PMI v GDP from IHS Markit)

We expect a significant fall in GDP coming up real soon now.

UK PMI

We also have the same numbers for the UK:

Flash UK Composite Output Index Mar: 37.1, survey-record low (Feb final: 53.0) Flash UK Services Business Activity Index Mar: 35.7, survey-record low (Feb final: 53.2) Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index Mar: 44.3, 92-month low (Feb final: 52.2) Flash UK Manufacturing PMI Mar: 48.0, 3-month low (Feb final: 51.7)

The same pattern there, services get it in the neck, manufacturing not so bad, but the overall economy being largely dependent upon services.

This is from data collected before the UK went into lockdown as well, although after the effects were being seen. So, we can expect the future to be worse than this.

(UK PMI v GDP from IHS Markit)

Note something about that predicted GDP loss. That's not the GDP loss for the quarter from this one month of PMI. Rather, it's the GDP loss over a year from this one month of PMI. So, to guess at the quarterly effect of this PMI drop we need to multiply by three. And, further, to get to an annual effect by 12. Which is horrendous.

It's also vastly unlikely to happen for a reason we'll come to.

Eurozone coronavirus effects

We have the similar eurozone numbers too:

Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index(1) at 31.4 (51.6 in February). Record low (since July 1998). ▪ Flash Eurozone Services PMI Activity Index(2) at 28.4 (52.6 in February). Record low (since July 1998). ▪ Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Output Index(4) at 39.5 (48.7 in February). 131-month low. ▪ Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (3) at 44.8 (49.2 in February). 92-month low

And:

(Eurozone PMI v GDP from IHS Markit)

OK, so the story's the same everywhere. Germany too. We've an horrendous drop off in economic activity as a result of the coronavirus.

The question is, for how long?

We've considered this question before by looking at the Chinese numbers. The answer seems to be not long.

This does assume that no one does anything silly with economic policy. we need to recall that the Great Depression in the UK was about 18 months long, in the US near 9 years. Economic policy differed and had different effects.

But let us assume that. So, do we have any other data to aid us in thinking about this?

Asian 'Flu in 1957

Well, this has happened before. At least we've had a pandemic influenza whose effects seemed similar. The fatality rate was lower but the compact nature of the effect upon the death rate seems similar. So, therefore, might the economic effect.

As Alex Tabarrok points out:

In the last quarter of 1957 the growth rate (on an annualized basis) was -4% and in the first quarter of 1958, -10%, the largest such decline in post WWII history, bigger even than in the financial crisis. By the third and fourth quarters of 1958, however, the growth rate had surged back up to nearly 10% and for the year as a whole GDP declined by less than 1%–a bad recession, 3rd worst by depth in post WWII history, but not unprecedented.

We can see this graphically:

(US GDP from Federal Reserve Database, FRED)That's a horrible recession. And yet when we look back we don't think about it very much, even if at all. Because it was short, very short.

There's good economic theory behind why it was so short. If there's something wrong internally to an economy then it can take rather a long time to work out what it is, to fix it, or to allow it to pass through the economy. Like, say, the financial system falls over as happened in 2008/09.

But when the problem is exogenous to the economy, coming entirely from outside it, well, when it's stopped happening then why shouldn't things recover? And if it does happen quickly then there's little production lost and almost no production capability. So, we get back rather quickly to where we were.

This is the classic V shaped recovery of course. And it's the classic explanation of why there could be one - an exogenous event - and why we think that there should be a V shaped recovery this time.

Sure, the current economic news is horrible but there is that silver lining to those storm clouds.

My view

I worry about what politicians are doing to the economy what with closedowns and so on. Sure, they might well be worth it and all that. However, I am one of those who continually point out that at least some of FDR's actions I the 1930s slowed - yes slowed - the US recovery. The entirely different UK experience came from how the UK had entirely different economic policy at the same time.

But let's leave that aside. Let's even assume that the various plans that governments currently have for income and job subsidies are going to mean little to no loss of productive capacity. That means that thi8s recession is going to be mighty but also mighty short. Once restrictions on public gatherings, travel and work cease then the economy is going to bounce back. As it is in China, as it did last time we too suffered a pandemic.

The investor view

Here's the importance of all of this. If we're going to have an L shaped recovery, of slight better a U shaped one, then stocks look reasonably enough priced. A year or three of deeply depressed economic activity before recovery to where we were isn't going to be fun nor all that profitable.

However, The very same markets are definitely underpriced if we're to have a V shaped recovery. Note that Asian 'Flu experience in the 1950s. A quarter and a half of deep economic pain then recovery. Actually, two succeeding quarters of 10% GDP growth, about the fastest any developed economy has ever grown. About as fast as we think any developed economy can ever grow.

What this means for us as investors is that the current gloom is overdone. We should be stocking up for that coming recovery when stocks are going to rapidly become more expensive than they are now.

But, of course there is uncertainty! That means that the price of risk has risen and those darling stocks that we though would take the fancy of all are going to have a hard time of it. This is the time to be buying into solid dividend paying stocks at the current near unbeatable prices.

I've mentioned here before Antofagasta and Shell. But that's the specific when this analysis today is about the general. Solid companies, decent dividend yields, long histories of being both. That's what we should be looking for at present for the current over-pessimism of the markets means their prices are looking very good indeed for our long term portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.