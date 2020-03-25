Not So Common Fixed-Income Preview

The new coronavirus COVID-19 to be the main driving force for all securities on the exchange.

Introduction

In this monthly article, I'll review the less popular fixed-income securities, sorted into several categories: Floored preferred stocks, third parties, trust preferred stocks, and the preferred units, including those with a K-1. This makes a total of 88 securities, 50 of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETF: the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). I understand they are not as numerous as the regular preferred stocks and baby bonds, but that does not make them less important or interesting. They are specific in themselves and it is best to evaluate and consider them separately.

As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just 9% of PFF's market capitalization consists of the aforementioned securities, which also corresponds to 10% of the fund's holdings, we are talking around $1.1B, in general. As for the third-party trust securities, they are not part of any of the top five fixed-income ETF holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

As I've already mentioned in my previous reviews, the main driving force, currently, is the rapidly-spreading new coronavirus, COVID-19, which on March 11, was declared by the World Health Organization as a pandemic. At present, in just a few days, the total confirmed cases in the U.S. exceeded 32,000 people, making the country the third most affected in the world. Despite the constantly updating stimulus from the Federal Reserve and the Government, Wall Street is experiencing its worst days since the Great Recession. The S&P 500 has hit its 7% a few times, freezing the regular trading for 15 minutes, as the index ended on Friday at its lowest for the last 3 years. After the U.S. Treasuries had climbed to their all-time highs, where the entire yield curve was trading below the 1% threshold for the first time in history, some correction has been observed in the last 2 weeks, as the most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), bounced back to the rate of 0.94% after it previously had reached the rate of 0.40%. The fixed-income securities, in turn, are more attached to the common stocks' volatility, and as you can see in the second chart, PFF is 27% below its most recent peak, and it is trading at its May 2009 level. Things are very dynamic right now, so I continue to the essence of the article exploring all exchange-traded baby bonds yields before the Monday (March 23) trading session.

The Review

1. Floating Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays a higher spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. Their current yield is their yield to worst, and if they trade below their redemption price, they have some extra value in their sleeping long-term call option on the LIBOR. Currently, almost all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature (the current three-month LIBOR continues its downtrend to a rate of 1.20413%, just after it had previously reached a bottom of 0.74050%). The only exception is SLMBP, as unlike most of the "floored" securities, it does not have a minimum nominal yield, and the falling of the LIBOR immediately means lowering the distribution rate. Here, you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

The security with the highest current yield is the already mentioned Sallie Mae's SLMBP, returning a rate of 10.82%, despite having the lowest nominal yield from the group. The constantly falling LIBOR led the preferred stock distribution to a rate of 2.90% but after it is trading at 27% of its PAR, way lower than the rest of the group, this greatly increases its current yield. The second-yielding issue is WTREP, last August listed fixed-to-floating preferred stock, issued five years ago, that passed its call date now (the company had redeemed around 76% of all outstanding preferred shares) meaning it's a so-called "floored" security now. Prior to the big sell-off in the last month, it was the only one to trade above its PAR, is also the one to carry a call risk. Now, all floating rate preferred stocks are priced below their par value, on the average of 70% of PAR.

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

For a clearer view, I've excluded USB.PA as it has a par value of $1,000, and SLMBP which has lost more than $36 from its market price or in other words more than 50% of its market capitalization.

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third-Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

Since all TRuPS have a stated maturity date, meaning they are term securities, the best way to be observed is by their Yield-to-Maturity which is also their Yield-to-Worst.

2.1 Floating (LIBOR and Treasury related)

Source: Author's database

2.2 Fixed

Source: Author's database

2.3 The full list:

Source: Author's database

These also are the fixed-income securities with the lowest liquidity with issues of no more than 1-2M shares. However, despite its low liquidity, they fail to stay away from the global mass selling, recording an average loss of $3.80 from their market price for the last 30 days.

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the latter offers a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

Source: Author's database

3.2 No call risk:

Source: Author's database

3.3 The full list:

Source: Author's database

Surprisingly compared to the current situation is that there are still securities with a negative Yield-to-Worst (trading above their PAR and bearing a call risk). Nevertheless, the balance for the last month is the trust preferreds giving an average current yield of 8.32% while trading at an average of 83% of their par value.

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

Source: Author's database

The list:

Source: Author's database

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there's one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate, and after a little more than five years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

LMRKN pays a floating dividend rate of the three-month LIBOR rate plus 4.698% and has a minimum protection clause of 7%. With the current rate of the three-month LIBOR, its current nominal yield is at its minimum rate of 7.00%. With the price of $17.87, this means it has a current yield of 7.52% and a yield-to-call of 13.30%.

4.4 K-1 Only (including the preferred stocks)

The chart below contains all preferred units and stocks with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution by % of PAR and current yield.

Source: Author's database

4.5 One-month change

Source: Author's database

Since most of the preferred units are issued by oil-related companies (including shippings), the securities are experiencing a double pressure - on the one hand the global risk of recession and on the other hand by the concussion in the oil price, as the crude oil is currently trading at its 18-years low.

Source: Tradingview.com | Crude Oil Monthly Price Chart

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

Which of the aforementioned securities are ex-dividend until the end of April? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

6. A Look At The Most Recent Redemption:

There's a trust preferred stock called for redemption for March 2, 2020: Old Second Capital Trust I, 7.80% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities (OSBCP):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There also are two new series of preferred units issued for the last 7 months:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of not so common fixed income securities looks like at the end of March. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the danger of a serious global recession, we see a radically different picture compared to the last month's review. Now almost all securities in this review, except for 2 (HLM.P and BANFP) are trading below their par value. Quite below PAR actually, at an average of 63% of their par value. Even, an issue that is supposed to be called for redemption, Deutsche Bank's DXB is subject to a mass selling and it is trading at almost 10% discount from its call price. As I've said before, now the most important thing is to be able to hedge and trade into your portfolio (even closing it sometime). It has been so long that any dip was an opportunity for a long position entry. Now, as we can see, PFF is trading at its price level of the last financial crisis, hinting that things are pretty serious. If you don't know how to hedge, things can get a lot rough in this market. Therefore, I don't want to influence anyone to "invest" in "safe" assets in this market. My advice here is simple, be a "100% hedge", avoiding any directional trades.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 03/23/2020 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta The Trade With Beta team has been submerged in the universe of preferred stocks and baby bonds for almost a decade, and we decided to share our knowledge and expertise through the inception of this service. We attempt to cover all aspects of these products, from IPOs to pair trades and portfolio picks and, last but not least, issues. Additionally, once a month, we go through all different groups of fixed-income instruments to make sure that nothing has gone unnoticed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.