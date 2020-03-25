Short NextDC: Demystifying The Data Center Darling

Thesis Overview

NextDC(OTC:NXDCF) (also ASX:NXT) is an owner-operator of carrier neutral data centers in Australia that I strongly recommend shorting. With an EV of $A 2.7B, NXDCF operates 58MW of built capacity across 9 data centers and is planning to reach 27 data centers by 2022. Their revenue CAGR17-19 is ~21% with a growing EBITDA margin that reached 47% in FY19; However, their FCF is increasingly negative and reached negative $A 475m in FY19 but the management believe that this situation would be improved as operating leverage comes into effect in the future. The street views them as a strong operator with strong lease track record and leading returns, but I will explain in my thesis why those beliefs are likely unfounded.

What is a data center?

Small businesses need internet connection, so they store their data on small servers that are on promise. As the size of the business grows, there is more data to be saved and they need more servers. In the end they might have to build out an entire server room. However, that brings a lot of constraints: 1. Servers need a lot of cooling and it is expensive for traditional air conditioning. 2. Maintained around the clock by an IT professional to make sure they run reliably. 3. Security risks. When A company thinks of outsourcing its servers, they will consider: 1. how much electricity/space would they save 2. how costly will it be scale up/down the data center in the future 3. How costly is it for the company to loose its data due to theft/fire/flood. Usually, they would realize that on premise is more expensive.

As a result, many businesses nowadays are moving their servers to data centers, which is a secure location ran by technical people at the right temperature with back-up power supplies. Companies rent as many racks as they need depending on the processing power, storage space they need. The key transition in the industry is the way of cooling - it used to be air conditioning is used to supply the cold air needed but it is extremely costly, but now there is the introduction of evaporation cooling from wet filters. With this new invention, data centers are cheaper in terms of operating expense and achieves a degree of operating leverage effect.

An article that describes the difference between colocation data centers and cloud would give readers have a better understanding of the context: What Is Colocation and How Does It Compare to the Public Cloud?

In short, the data center is undergoing exponential growth as the growing number of electronic devices are connected to the internet and all these devices would give out a massive amount of data. As 5G enables hyperconnectivity, organizations will rely even more on edge devices in their data centers. When more devices and users enter the network, new vulnerabilities and threats emerge. As traffic grows, meeting bandwidth demands gets more difficult. Adding these remotely-managed devices and edge processing to an organization’s data center means significantly more infrastructure management tasks and a whole new set of problems to solve. As a result, moving to cloud or co-locations become increasingly popular options as the company could save time and money to work on their core businesses, instead of dealing with the complexity of technology. All these industry tailwinds contribute to a high two-digit (~11%) growth in the data center industry, providing savvy investors with a lot of opportunities. However, it is important to note that it's easy to give unqualified businesses less scrutiny when they are in booming industries, and it's easy to give qualified businesses too much scrutiny when they are in declining industries. NextDC is a perfect example of a bad chapter in a good book, their investors are blinded by industry-wide hype.

(Source: NXP 2018 investor presentation)

Investment Thesis : The data centers are booming but NEXTDC is way over-valued.

A. Demystify it's reputation of a best in class operator

1. NXT is operating in a competitive market with its data centers in second best locations:

NXT’s data centers in Sydney are located further from the Central Business districts / Airports than retail rivals Equinix(EQIX) and Global Switch (SWITCH). It takes 2x more miles to get to NXT from central districts compared to its competitors. As data centers have little competitive advantages to differentiate themselves, NXT is a price taker that operates in an industry with high level of homogeneity. As a result, where data centers are located are critical as the physical location of the server's data center can effect the website's speed and latency. Sometimes the location even decides reliability as data centers on the US East Coast should be immune to damage from hurricane and storms. When deciding on a data center location, the company needs to think about where the majority of the traffic will be coming from, and usually it would be the central business districts within big city's, which is why NXT's location does not look attractive.

Indeed, NXT can realize lower costs by not having their data centers centrally located - downtown Sydney office costs substantially more. However, that is not where the issue is. NXT is trading like a best in class operator and they are charging customer premier fees. Their market positioning does not match their second best locations. I believe that the mismatch in their market positioning will lead to massive customer losses in the future, and that loss would not be mitigated by short term gains from rent savings.

We're not selling widgets. Where the data center is located is critically important....we are not a price-led company. We are an operation centers of-excellence level organization..And we are a premium price. " - Craig Scroggie, CEO

2. NXT is a small-scale operator competing against much larger peers:

Economies of scale plays an important role in the data center industry. Competitors Equinix and Digital Realty(DLR) are much larger than NXT. Competitors are able to provide a global service, catering to businesses operating in multiple regions, and that is a very strong selling point that NXT is missing.

Data centers are measured in power and white space - mega watts (MWs) and sq meters respectively. The amount of power delivered to the racks – which house the servers, storage and networking equipment is its power density. An industry group known as the Green Grid developed a metric known as PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) to measure data centre efficiency. This is a simple equation to measure a very complex thing. It is a calculation of the power entering the building over the power that reaches the IT equipment – the machines that do the work. A PUE of 1 would mean a data centre is 100% efficient as no power is lost in transmission from the grid or used in cooling the IT equipment. NXT's PUE is ~6% lower than peers, and that indicates that its low electricity bill has less to do with its efficiency, rather just indicates that they have smaller footprint compared to other data centers.

B. Demystify it's reputation of having strong lease track record

3. Research from the supply chain shows that there is a growing divide between NXT's committed capacity and billing capacity:

Committed capacity is the part of capacity which has been reserved by a user, and active capacity is the capacity on which the NXT is actually receiving revenues.

Contracted utilization has kept pace with build out program, standing at 90% of installed capacity as of FY2019. Active utilization, on the other hand, has plateaued in recent years, growing just 10% in 2019, where as installed capacity has grown 25.8% and 23.4% in recent years. The increased divergence might be due to the first two thesis I elaborated above.

4. NXT's leasing activity is based on discounts provided to it's largest customers, which accounts for 36% of its revenue:

(Source FY19 investor presentation)

Company disclosures reveal that space was historically leased to these customer at $2-$2.5(estimated by sell-side analysts) per MW on a wholesale basis. Based on that information, we can use 36%* FY2018 Total Revenue to get the revenue from the largest customers, and then divide that number ~$A 45 mm by $A 2.25 to get to ~18 MW. Revealed in their FY19 annual report, the active utilization that year is 34.3 MW, which means that the largest customers account for ~57% of the total utilized capacity. This is indeed a great way to fill space but it might not be a viable business model because of this high reliance on specific customers and low negotiation power.

5. A number of NXT's customers appear to be related parties:

NXT leases capacity to a number of entities connected to its founder and major shareholder Bevan Slattery. Revealed in their annual reports, these companies include ASX listed companies Superloop and Megaport, as well as a number of their subsidiaries. NXT recently announced that Superloop had signed as the cornerstone tenant at its new data centre in Perth. Under the terms announces, Superloop will provide NXT's data centers in Perth and Sydney with optical layer connectivity to the subsea cable which connects the Australian networks. Superloop will also be the inaugural customer at NEXTDC's new world class 20MW P2 Tier IV data centre currently under development in East Perth.

C. Demystifying Industry leading returns

6. NXT's EBITDA pre-2019 was boosted 8% by aggressive revenue recognition instead of real growth, indicating that in effect its EBITDA does not have an advantage over peers.

(Source FY18 investor presentation)

Movements in the estimate numbers due to accounting changes reflect management estimates and they have not been audited. These changes take into account AASB 15 (Revenue from Contracts with Customers) and AASB 16 (Leases).

Project revenue includes one-off setup costs for new customer fit outs, standard establishment fees for new services, remote hands and other services. Although fees are charged upfront, associated costs are typically incurred over the course of the contract. New accounting rules introduced in 2019 revealed NXT had historically recognized project fee revenue as it was charged. This is against industry practice and would have inflated NXT’s EBITDA during its initial expansion phase. EBITDA pre accounting change would be $A 62.6 mm in FY19 and post accounting change would be ~$A 57.4 mm (62.6-5.2), which means that the EBITDA is overstate by 8%. With the adjustment, it's EBITDA drops to 35% (compared to the industry average of 34.7%), indicating that it does not have superior profit generating capabilities. Now on, investors would start to see a lack-luster NXT that is fairly compared to peers.

7. NXT's recurring CAPEX payments as a % of revenue is 6x higher than peers, and its ROIC falls to 6% after adjusting for CAPEX:

(Source FY18 investor presentation)

We can see that the asset stabilized in FY 17 as the contracted utilization and billing utilization are both stable. Incremental CAPEX in FY17 & FY18 is $1,000 & $2,000 respectively and the respective revenue is $15,000 & $16,000 in one of their key centers Brisbane, so we can calculate that maintenance CAPEX as a percentage of revenue at this data center (1+2)/(15+16) is approximately 10% and extrapolate that to the entire firm. Although NXT does not provide a breakout of Maintenance CAPEX, we can extrapolate the 10% to the entire firm. The industry average maintenance CAPEX is 3%, which means that NXT is 6 times higher.

ROIC = NOPAT / total invested capital = EBITDA-CAPEX / total gross PPE(or total equity & debt raised on the market) = 6.1%. At this level, NXT will struggle to service its rising debt pile, which as of 2019 stood at 5.4x EBITDA. Note that there is a reversal of FY18 rental expense – replaced by interest and depreciation expense under AASB 16, which means that the EBITDA of 85 is actually EBITDAR. The adjusted EBITDAR is $A85 mm - $A20 mm = $A65 mm and the interest to be paid in FY19 is $A55, which is a close call.

(Source: FY19 annual report)

Valuation(EV/(EBITDA-CAPEX) multiple valuation)

EBITDA - recurring CAPEX is close to free cash flow(EBIT(1-T) + D&A + delta NWC - CAPEX), so I would use that as an approximate to gauge NXT's growth prospects but limited free cash flow generation. Base case assumes active utilization continues to grow in line with trend (utilized capacity growing at 15% per year and assume that price is $5 per MW) and maintenance capex payments stabilise at 10% of revenues. This gives a revenue of $A270 mm and by assuming the EBITDA is a flat 45% that gives us the EBITDA of $A130 mm. The adjusted EBITDA is 130mm - recurring CAPEX 27mm (10% of revenue), which gives us $A102 mm. A multiple of 17.0x (peer average) gives a EV of $A1,740 mm and market cap of $A1,269 mm, yielding a downside of -44% (target price $A3.69).

Risk

The risk of the short is very limited as the entire market right now is being dragged down by the coronavirus. The only risk I for-see is the lack of catalyst to make the investors realize that this company is not an industry leader and mediocre lease track records. However, an earning miss might be a good opportunity in the future for investors to enter because that usually triggers scrutinize of the business. I expect major earning misses in FY2020 as the epidemic is also triggering major sell-offs and massive misses.

Conclusion

The data center industry is truly booming, but that does not mean there will be only winners in the industry. For example, NEXTDC is in my opinion a bad chapter in a good book - it is highly over-valued. Now the market is tumbling, more people would turn to shorting and this poses a good opportunity for readers to hold short positions in NEXTDC as investors are scrutinizing over valued stocks for flaws.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.