Hibbett - Deeply Discounted, Great Liquidity, Wonderful Value

Shares of Hibbett (HIBB) are trading like the business is going under, down a whopping 65% YTD – far worse than the 28.7% decline experienced in the S&P 500 (SPY). Shares currently trade below book value as investors fear that COVID19 will wipe out any and all retailers in its path. Hibbett, as I have written about many times, is a well-run niche footwear and apparel retailer in the South and Midwest. I believe shares look like an unbelievable bargain, worth at least $22, even as COVID19 may cause near-term disruptions. Let’s take a look at why I am buying the company at current levels.

Strong Operational Results Persist

It is tempting to paint one portrait for all of bricks and mortar retail, but in reality, there are some winners sprinkled in the battlefield of losers. Hibbett is one of the winners, and the company demonstrated its resilience yet again in FY20. For the full-year, revenue grew 17.4% y/y to $1.2 billion driven by the acquisition of City Gear as well as positive comp growth of 5.3% on top of FY19’s 2.2% comp growth, resulting in a healthy two-year stacked comp of 7.5%. For perspective, Hibbett outperformed Foot Locker (FL) on a comp basis in the fiscal year (5.3% vs. 2.2%) and Q4 (+2.3% vs. -1.6%).

In addition to strong comps, Hibbett has transitioned rapidly to an omnichannel retailer. E-commerce sales grew a whopping 41% y/y in FY20, and in Q4, e-commerce represented 14.2% of net sales. Comparatively, Foot Locker’s digital sales comps fell 4.3% y/y in Q4, and penetration was at 18.7%. Hibbett, in terms of digital penetration, is not that far behind Foot Locker, even though Foot Locker has had an online business for at least 15 years longer.

Although comps were positive, accelerated store closures weighed on adjusted gross margin, which fell 40 basis points y/y to 32.4%. While disappointing, Hibbett fared better on this metric as well (32.4% vs. 31.8%), demonstrating the company’s ability to perform at a best-in-class level.

On the SG&A front, when excluding the impact related to the City Gear integration, SG&A declined 50 basis points y/y to 25.2% of sales as the company continued to manage cost well and remained less exposed to labor pressure than most retailers due to its geographic mix.

Overall, this resulted in a pretax operating margin of 4.7%, up 30 basis points y/y and ultimately helped the company increase pretax earnings by 26% y/y. The City Gear acquisition, though somewhat surprising at the time as management swerved from its long commitment of internally investing capital, appears to be performing well.

Hibbett earned $2.33 per share in FY20, up from $1.77 in FY19. This means that shares currently trade at less than 5x FY20 earnings. Undoubtedly, earnings will fall dramatically in FY21, but I think it underscores that the business remains a veritable bargain.

Liquidity is not a problem

Unlike many of its retailing peers, Hibbett consistently runs the business on minimal debt with the exception of operating leases. Hibbett closed its fiscal year in FY20 with $66 million and no long-term financial debt. Combined with roughly $288 million in inventory, and ultimately, ample liquidity to run its business in the event of a complete shutdown.

That said, a complete shutdown is not at all in the cards for Hibbett. Management noted that over 100 stores are currently closed with the combination of local shelter in place orders as well as Simon Property Group (SPG) closing all of its locations, which in total houses over 30 Hibbett stores. This leaves about 90% of stores open, though I suspect underutilized, as well as the online business moving full steam ahead. Ultimately, this likely means Hibbett’s cash burn is significantly better than its peers.

Analyst Sam Poser was not very happy with the decision, saying on the call:

“Let me -- I'm wondering if -- I mean, the decision to keep the stores open, I'm wondering you're encouraging people to come out of their house, when the government telling people to stay in their houses. And while that may be good for short-term sales, and people might want to make sure that they're getting paid, and people might want to buy the latest sneaker. At the end of the day, couldn't this do a lot more harm than good?

CEO Mike Longo strongly disagreed with Poser, but I believe Hibbett will have to close its stores eventually, as most retailers have done. Nevertheless, they will milk additional sales and earnings out of an environment with few competitors open for business.

Margin of safety is high, if you believe business returns to normal

Ultimately, the story with Hibbett is the story of any retailer that currently has ample liquidity – if you think the company has ample liquidity to survive the downturn and the world will be a similar place in the next 12 months, then the stock is incredibly cheap. Even after adjusting for a poor FY21, I believe shares are worth $22-28, making a 100% return from current levels entirely possible. The primary risks to Hibbett are macro – COVID19 remains bad for longer than anyone expects, and it, like many other retailers, suffers severe pain and goes to zero. I think Hibbett will weather the storm, but it carries many of the same risks that sellers of non-essential items carry at present.

