5 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats That Have Dropped Like A Rock

Thesis

During times of crisis, not all companies fare the same, and this also holds true for their stocks. Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, which have raised their dividends annually for decades, have a history of performing better than broad markets during bad times.

In this article, we will take a closer look at 5 Dividend Aristocrats that have sold off over the last couple of weeks, yet are in a position where they will likely outperform most other companies operationally during the current crisis. This combination is why I believe that further downside from the current level is likely limited for these stocks, at least on a relative basis compared to the broad market. For investors looking for portfolio stability and safe dividend income, these stocks could be highly interesting.

Source: Seeking Alpha's image bank

Dividend Aristocrats Are A Source Of Stability

Companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 years in a row are called Dividend Aristocrats, those that have managed to raise their payouts annually for at least 50 years are called Dividend Kings. These companies have historically performed quite well:

Source: suredividend.com

Dividend Aristocrats have been leading the broad market over the last ten years, with the steepest outperformance being seen mid-2016 and in late 2018. Those were times when the market was in turmoil, due to Brexit and the late-2018 panic about a possible recession, respectively.

In the past, Dividend Aristocrats were somewhat of rocks in the stormy sea during times when market participants were very worried about the future. During the current, coronavirus-caused sell-off, Dividend Aristocrats did get sold off to a significant extent as well, though:

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 index (SPY) is down 29% year to date, whereas the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is down by an even larger 31% during the same time frame.

This could mean that the market has overreacted when it comes to selling lower-risk stocks such as the Dividend Aristocrats, as those were, at least prior to the current sell-off, not sold as much as the broad market. This, in turn, would then mean that buying shares of the lower-risk Dividend Aristocrats right here might improve the investment's future total returns, as entry prices are rather low due to an abnormally large sell-off. Since the Aristocrats normally sell off less than the broad market, further downside, at least relative to the market, could also be limited. This would further strengthen the case that investors might be faced with a buying opportunity when it comes to the Dividend Aristocrats right now.

Dividend Aristocrats Are A Source Of Safe, Rising Dividends

Many investors require income from their portfolio to finance their retirement, and even those that are still working oftentimes prefer their investments to have a meaningful yield, as this provides the chance to reinvest regularly, while dividends also provide some psychological relief during downturns.

Data by YCharts

The Dividend Aristocrats as a group provide an income yield of 2.7% right here, which is not too bad in absolute terms. On a relative basis, compared to the yield that investors can get from treasuries, the yield has gotten very attractive over the last couple of weeks, as 10-year treasuries offer just around 1% a year right here.

The dividend payout line has seen some ups and downs, due to the timing of payments by individual companies, combined with the impact that special dividends, spin-offs, etc. have had. Nevertheless, it is pretty clear that the long-term trend is pointing upwards, which can be expected from a group of companies that are all increasing their payouts regularly.

Stock 1: Medtronic

Medtronic (MDT) is a medtech company, which means that demand for its products is per se not really dependent on the economy's strength. It mostly is dependent on the R&D that the company is doing, and whether it comes up with products that help patients. The megatrend of aging populations in many industrial nations, including the US, means that there is a rising amount of ailments for which patients need help that can be supplied by companies such as Medtronic. Thanks to this quite helpful megatrend, and the impact of acquisitions that Medtronic has made, the company was able to almost double its revenues over the last ten years:

Data by YCharts

Current forecasts see the industry growing at 5%-6% a year going forward, which is why Medtronic should continue to deliver sales growth going forward. Due to the current sell-off, shares are trading 37% below their 52-week high right now, which has resulted in a combination of an attractive dividend yield and a quite inexpensive valuation:

Data by YCharts

Shares offer a yield of 2.7%, the highest over the last year by far, while the earnings multiple for 2020 is the lowest in a year, at just 13.8. Based on forecasted earnings for 2021, shares are trading at less than 13 times annual net profits, for an earnings yield of almost 8%.

Stock 2: Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is, like Medtronic, a medtech company, while also being active in the pharmaceutical and the consumer staples industries on top of that. Especially the pharma business has generated attractive growth rates in the recent past, thanks to blockbuster drugs such as cancer med Imbruvica. Demand for medtech products is not cyclical, and neither is the demand for drugs. Demand for consumer goods can be cyclical when it comes to goods such as new TVs or cars, but the goods that Johnson & Johnson offers, such as baby care products, Nutritionals, etc. are not part of the cyclical consumer goods.

Data by YCharts

Johnson & Johnson has a very long and strong growth track record, with just a very small dent during the last financial crisis. During the current crisis, revenues should not decline a lot, either, and the company may even manage to keep its top line growing.

Data by YCharts

Johnson & Johnson's dividend yield has risen to a five year high during the current sell-off, while its valuation is quite low, at less than 13 times this year's earnings, while the 2021 earnings multiple is even lower, at just above 12.

Stock 3: Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is an automotive replacement parts distributor that sells parts for used cars, but also for buses, trucks, farm vehicles, marine equipment, and many more. Demand for new automobiles does decline during recessions, and it is very likely that automobile companies such as Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) will see their top lines decline this year. This does, however, mean that consumers increasingly continue to drive their older cars, which means that demand for replacement parts can actually see a boost during times when the economy is weak, as consumers try to keep their older, used vehicles running instead of opting for purchasing a new vehicle.

Data by YCharts

Genuine Parts Company has managed to grow its top line rather reliably in the past, and due to the effect of consumers keeping their older cars instead of buying a new one, demand during the current crisis should remain intact. Genuine Parts Company has managed to grow its dividend for decades, while automobile OEMs such as GM have run into major troubles during that time frame. Due to this resilience in the past, even during recessions, I believe that Genuine Parts Company will continue to perform in a solid manner during 2020 and beyond.

Data by YCharts

Despite the resilience during past recessions, and despite the clear advantage over automobile producers, Genuine Parts Company's shares have sold off drastically over the last couple of weeks, as they are currently trading 54% below their 52-week high. Shares offer a very juicy dividend yield of 5.8% right here, while the valuation is very low, as shares are trading for just above 9 times this year's earnings, and for less than 9 times 2021's forecasted profits.

Stock 4: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is a REIT that primarily invests in shopping space or retail centers in major coastal markets. Importantly, Federal Realty Trust utilizes the triple-net approach when it comes to leasing space to its tenants, which means that the costs and risks to its business model are quite low. This approach, combined with a diversified client base of more than 3,000 tenants, and a focus on attractive core markets, is why Federal Realty Trust has managed to raise its dividend for a very impressive 52 years in a row. The oil price crash, the 1987 bear market, the great financial crisis, and every other crisis throughout the last five decades did not stop Federal Realty Trust from raising its dividend every single year. Due to this great track record and its defensive and diversified business model, I believe that the risk of a dividend cut during the current crisis is not very large, either.

Data by YCharts

Federal Realty Trust's dividend yield is at a 10-year high of 6.1% right now, or roughly six times as much as what investors can get from treasuries right now. FFO has grown regularly in the past, and even if FFO sees a hit of 40% during 2020, the dividend of $4.20 would still be covered, which is why I believe that the risk of a dividend cut is very small. Based on trailing results, Federal Realty Trust trades at just 8.6 times funds from operations, which is the lowest valuation in years. With shares having declined 51% from their 52-week high at the time of writing, I believe that Federal Realty Trust looks like a compelling investment right here.

Stock 5: AT&T

AT&T (T) is one of the country's largest telecom companies (the other one being Verizon (VZ)) It offers wireless, broadband, linear TV, and many other services to its customers.

Smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives. I believe that it is unreasonable to assume that a large number of consumers will stop using their phones, no matter how big this crisis will get, so this business should be very resilient during any recession.

Entertainment spending, such as TV services, might be less resilient during economic downturns in general, but during the current crisis, where many people are forced to remain in their own homes, and where outdoor entertainment is more or less prohibited, I don't see any large hit to the TV business, either. Consumers will want to be entertained, and AT&T offers one of the few options of entertainment that is accessible from consumers' homes, so spending cuts during an upcoming recession will likely be focused on other things rather than easily accessible, cheap entertainment that AT&T offers.

Data by YCharts

During the last financial crisis, there was no large impact on AT&T's business, and I expect the company will continue to perform during the current crisis as well. It is, therefore, somewhat surprising to see that shares have lost 32% from their 52-week high so far, and this has resulted in an option for investors to load up on very inexpensive, high-yielding shares right here:

Data by YCharts

AT&T currently offers a dividend yield of 7.7%, while its earnings multiple for 2020 has plummetted to just 7.4. In order to show that the dividend is looking very safe, I also included AT&T's free cash generation in the above chart, where we see that AT&T's trailing free cash flow yield is very impressive, at 14.8%, which results in a dividend coverage ratio of almost 2.0. On top of that, AT&T should be able to refinance portions of its debt load at lower rates in the near term, thanks to the big slump we have seen in interest rates, which will be a positive for future earnings and cash flows.

Takeaway

An old adage says that investors should buy when there is blood in the streets. Markets have slumped, and in some cases, that is justified -- overleveraged companies that will see a big hit to demand, such as the cruise industry and airlines, might run into major troubles.

The Dividend Aristocrats have faced worse than the current crisis, though, and continued to raise their payouts nevertheless. I believe that the Dividend Aristocrats as a group will generate solid total returns from the current level for those that buy with a long-term view. This is especially true for the five companies from above, which have seen their share prices drop to levels that are not looking reasonable to me.

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more from me, click the Follow button to receive notifications for future articles!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.