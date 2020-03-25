With Investors Throwing In The Plains All American Towel, It's Time To Evaluate Its Real Financial Health

Under the crude oil production war lead by Saudi Arabia, we explore possible financial options for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to weather this very real crisis. Or is it a massive buying opportunity? The price of crude cratered from near $60 to the high teens in recent weeks. Although our expectations are less bearish short and long term, this change will drastically affect future financial performance for Plains and maybe all the other petroleum pipeline companies. Two factors combined, temporally demand destruction from the world's health issues and Saudi's unwise decision to increase oil prices, created an industry nuclear sized crisis. Understanding the company's cash, debt and business metrics is, in our view, critical. We ask, can or will Plains survive and at what level?

Past Metrics

We begin with reviewing past critical metrics such as: Net Debt to EBITDA, cash generation (NYSE:DCF), total debt, interest expense and others in the following table.

Basic Financial Metrics 2017 2018 2019 2020G Debt (Billions) $10 $9 $9 $9 Interest + MTN Capital (Millions) $750 $670 $660 $660 Adjusted EBITDA $2.1 $2.7 $3.2 $2.6 * Net Debt to EBITDA 4.0 3.3 2.8 3.3 Revenue (Billions) $26 $34 $33 ? DCF (Billions) $1.3 $2.0 $2.4 $1.9 Dividend (Billions) $1.4 $0.9 $1.0 $1.05 Transportation Volumes (Millions/day) 5.2 5.9 6.9 7.6 Capital (Billions) $1.4 $2.0 $1.4 $1.4 **

* Significant loss in S&L year over year.

** 2021 Capital guided at $900 million, 2022 Capital guided significantly lower.

The pipeline industry, in particular Plains, was hit with a perfect storm: loss of S&L differentials, difference between production location prices and destination prices; crude price war and world health. The latter two relate toward supply and demand balances. The stock price for Plains dropped from last year's range of $25 to a low of near $3.

The cash margin for Plains is approximately 10% of revenue. Materials makeup approximately 85% of the operational costs. Other costs, energy, corporate, makeup the balance.

From the above table, Plains' handles equivalent to one-third of the United States petroleum products at approximately 8 mb/d. The country delivers approximately 21 mb/d of petroleum products.

Future Prognoses of Oil Demand & Supply

Understanding any petroleum pipeline company's future first requires at least a general understanding for future world oil production. A long-term, mid-term study commissioned through OPEC stated several predictions on future oil production and consumption. In general, crude oil consumption continues to climb from 95 mb/d in 2016 to 110 mb/d in 2040. Most of the consumption growth occurs between 2017 and 2025. Very little of the growth continues after 2025. Oil consumption growth continues rapidly in the underdeveloped countries, while it peaks and slowly recedes in the developed world.

The largest supply increases are expected from non-OPEC states primarily from tight-oil supplies (fracking). The United States, Canada and Brazil are likely to be the most important suppliers in the mid-term. The researchers expect China and Mexico to lead the decliners. The study claimed that United States tight oil would peak later in the 2020's.

Plain's Business Position & Possible Strategies

A significant part of All American's strategy addresses long-term exports of American oil. Plains' targeted a major source of tight-oil from the Permian Basin for exporting.

Among other investments, the company is investing in infrastructure with the intent to export oil eastward from the Permian Basin through the Gulf Coast. Its broad pipeline structure also reaches into the lower Canadian Rockies and United States Rockies, but a critical piece is this basin. The Saudi's targeted this cheap source and Russian oil exports with their massive increase warning.

Plains' major capital vision is in the process of winding down to be completed by the end of 2021. 2020 budgeted $1.4 billion; 2021 budgeted $900 million. The company plans more significant reductions in capital past 2021. This year's plan intends to use asset sales ($600 million) with the rest coming from cash flow. The company envisioned not using equity sales.

Plains' plainly spells out its forward risks in its quarterly and yearly reports. Although its lists many, we couldn't find one relating to energy pricing directly impacting tariff rates. Low crude pricing risks generally relates to lower transportation volumes.

Speaking of contractual risks, Jeremy Goebel, Executive Vice President, Commercial, commented in the last conference call, "But really just to reiterate, this is Jeremy, one aspect that Al and I both brought up earlier, there is not meaningful contract roll off until 2025 in the vast majority of our systems. It's a lot of the headwinds we get. There some next year, but they are smaller in nature. So we do have a period of high contracted capacity margins that shrunk. Obviously, spot capacity will be impacted, but some of that in 2020. So it's not like we expect every year to have that roll off, but there will be as contracts roll off, but we had a material contract protection on a lot of our assets." Plains' carries some level of volume and pricing protection for several years. Thus far for the year, crude volumes haven't dropped. We expect that these will occur once the Saudi's force the world to respond.

Shale oil, one of the targets of the Saudi's, can't survive with low crude prices. During the near, President Trump announced that United States would use the low price to purchase strategic oil at 2 mb/d for 3-4 months. This will support the price and volumes through at least early summer. But this leaves Plains' in a quandary. Prices must rise to keep Permian Assets active. When and by how much will the prices increase?

In our view, Plains' must decide on its capital expenses for the rest of the year and next. We expect, as a minimum, a dividend cut of $600 million to cover the asset sales. It might decide to cut all of its dividend and conserve cash.

Short-Term World Options

Experts continually disagree with the status of the world's demand. Some indicate that the effect of the virus has dropped demand by 10 mb/d, others claim 20 mb/d or 20%. This is temporary. The health issue will run a course, yet the short-term is painful. The Saudi's and the rest of the producers hold the cards for the mid-term issue. A question becomes, how long will they relentlessly pump oil before negotiating a worldwide solution? In our view, until the world comes together and manages the willful over production crisis, significant risk exists. We expect this will be sooner. It still remains unclear on how much surplus production exists once the health issue subsides. It seems minor unless the Saudi's continue in its senseless plan.

What About the Long-Term?

Over supply isn't a permanent issue. "Roughly 81 percent of existing production is already in decline." Each year existing wells lose approximately 4 mb/d. To replace the depleted production, four Saudi size replacements must be found between now and 2040. Looking past the next year or two, crude oil pricing might be once again lucrative. For now, it's about survival.

Options

The above table confirms Plains' conservative financial practice. Debt, in spite of heavy capital expense, is constant. Net Debt to EBITDA hoovers around the very conservative ratio of 3. Debt interest plus necessary capital represents 2% of sales. The company is executing with deliberate measure, leaving options open. Its yearly cash flow equals roughly $2 billion. This could be used to delever, complete projects early, or others.

We admit that the market vision is muddied. We expect at best a significant cut in the dividend maybe all it. But we don't expect that to be permanent. In our view, the company could also move a portion of the capital expends into next year.

Investment Strategy

It seems clear to us that it is about survival in the short-term. Mid-term some element of resolution in world oil production is needed. We also don't have a good feel for how elastic the material portion of operating costs with respect to production rates. We suspect that it is zero. We sold a portion of our position at $5 as it broke through that key support level. We are setting on our hands until management and the health environment clear the muddied waters.

