Charlotte's Web: Making Tough Moves

The new entity has normalized 2021 revenue targets in excess of $400 million when the FDA removes restrictions on food products.

The Abacus Health deal positions the company in the CBD topicals space at an attractive valuation.

The cannibidiol, or CBD, space has been hit by an abundance of competition while the U.S. Federal Drug Administration has raised regulatory questions for the sector. Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) has made some aggressive moves in the tough environment to end up a stronger company when the economic environment is substantially better. My investment thesis wanted investors to wait for this very situation to load up on the U.S. CBD leader.

Image Source: CWH website

Weak Q4 Numbers

For Q4, CWH reported some disappointing numbers. Sales were only $22.8 million and missed estimates by a wide $4.0 million.

The CBD leaders saw peak sales in Q2/Q3 at over $25.0 million. The sector saw substantial competition in the natural health segment where the FDA has not enforced regulatory oversight leading to a barrage of competition. Consequently, those key sales were down 21% sequentially and accounted for the revenue miss.

The FDM market has been a lot less receptive with moving forward with dietary supplements due to the regulatory uncertainty. The natural health segment only sees about 15% of sales from the topicals where the majority of FDM sales are now focused.

CWH continues to invest for a future where hemp-infused food products don't have restrictions leading to a substantial dip in near-term profits. The company has seen 75% gross margins turn into only 54% in the last quarter.

In the process, the adjusted EBITDA loss has ballooned to $10.2 million in Q4 from solid EBITDA profits earlier in the year. The plans for EBITDA margins above 30% have been derailed.

Not surprising, the company guided to some rather weak Q1 numbers with a revenue target of only $20 million for the quarter. The additional impacts from the coronavirus economic hit isn't helping:

We are optimistic about the strength of our DTC business in 2020. However ongoing uncertainties surrounding regulatory progress and timing, as well as growing COVID-19 concerns, tempers our retail growth expectations for 2020. We anticipate Q1-2020 revenue will be in the $20M range and forecast 10% to 20% topline growth for the full year for the Charlotte’s Web business.

Big Moves

The company isn't siting idly and the shareholder base should benefit from the moves being made today. On March 23, CWH announced the purchase of Abacus Health Products (OTCPK:ABAHF) for a listed price of only ~C$99 million.

In addition, CWH is aggressively moving to push topicals into the FDM channel in April to develop the business while the market awaits FDA clarity. As well, the company is lining up national pet retailers. Most importantly, the economic downturn in Q1 should cull weak brands in the sector leading to a more vibrant market for the CBD survivors.

The deal with Abacus Health makes CWH a clear survivor. The company enters this economic downturn with the following market share positions:

Source: CWH acquisition announcement

The large market share in the FDM sector positions the new entity to command substantial growth when the FDA offers clarity in the sector. When the deal closes, CWH will have 15,000 unique doors as Abacus Health adds an additional 4,000 unique doors. In addition, Abacus had a network of 16,500 medical practitioners to expand their market opportunity.

What investors should understand is that these combined companies had original 2021 revenue targets above $400 million. The majority of the revenues were from CWH having plans to top $350 million with hemp-infused CBD in food products.

Data by YCharts

The Abacus Health deal is an all-stock combination at a ratio of 0.85 shares of CWH per share of Abacus. The new entry will have a total diluted share count in the 115 million range (19.2 million shares issued for deal) for a market valuation of only $480 million with the stock price down at $4.20.

In a normalized CBD market, CWH would trade at almost 1x sales. In addition, the company's cash balance of nearly $90 million along with a new $20 line of credit provide liquidity for the rough few months ahead.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CWH continues to make aggressive moves to position the company for the eventual unlocking of the domestic CBD market. Investors have to handle the volatility of the FDA restrictions and the current economic weakness. The stock is just too much of a bargain down here even with combined 2020 sales only reach $150 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CWBHF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.