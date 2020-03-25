Starbucks Future Isn't 'Black As Midnight On A Moonless Night'

But there's a central reason why Starbucks will recover faster than most companies, and it doesn't have to do with coffee.

While overvalued to begin with, the selloff offers opportunity to get in at a good price.

Part of our headline is a quote from the cult TV series “Twin Peaks”, in which oddball FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper replies to a question as to how he likes his coffee.

We’re here to talk about coffee, or rather, about Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). Yet it isn’t the coffee that interests us about Starbucks, nor was it what interested company founder Howard Schultz.

It’s about what Starbucks is really about, and what it is really about is what makes SBUX stock a very compelling buy at this moment.

Joseph A. Michelli’s book, “The Starbucks Experience”, tackles the question regarding the origins of Starbucks, and why SBUX stock has become so successful.

“How do you change people’s view of coffee? After all, coffee has been with us for centuries, and there seemed to be little impetus for a major shift in customers’ preferences. How do you inspire a coffee drinker to give up her regular routine while also getting her to pay six or eight times more for rich, exotic coffee blends when “ordinary” is all she’s every known? Besides, who would make time for a European-style coffeehouse experience?”

That last sentence is key, because that was what Schultz’s vision was really about.

Starbucks is not about coffee. It has never really been about coffee. Coffee has always been a supporting player to what Starbucks is really about.

Starbucks is about giving people a place to meet in between home and work.

Boy, did that ever work.

Consider your everyday routine. Does it involve Starbucks? What about on a weekly basis? When you are planning to meet a friend, what is your default choice? What if you live in a big urban area where there are Starbucks everywhere?

Starbucks has literally become engrained in American culture, been introduced as a new culture in other countries, and in some countries is able to compete with existing café cultures.

The coffee is only relevant inasmuch as it is an addictive product and it becomes the default choice for what to drink when you meet someone at Starbucks. Even though many people complain about it, there’s a certain bizarre wisdom is producing coffee that people generally don't love, so that the company can then open its Reserve stores for better coffee.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, SBUX stock had a $117 billion market cap on TTM net income of $3.725 billion. Same store comps were pretty strong, at 5% globally and adjusted 2020 EPS guided to $3.00 to $3.05 per share.

The problem is that gave SBUX stock a P/E ratio of 33 at its peak, with only 5% EPS growth. That did not provide enough margin of safety.

Now things have changed. With SBUX stock 35% off its high, it’s not nearly as expensive. With nearly $5 billion in cash flow last year, $3.2 billion of cash on hand, and long-term debt only costing about 3% per year, we’re looking at a very solid company as it is.

What we like about SBUX stock here is not just the price, but that people have been cooped up and are going to want to get out. Where will they go? Where they always went – Starbucks. Old habits die hard, and people will want to see each other face-to-face in a quiet place where they can talk.

Yet there’s more to the story. There will be a temporary downturn in sales because of the quarantine, but when people return to normal, they will not have as much money because they’ve been out of work. Rather than spend money on larger items, they are more likely to spend on smaller purchases, which runs in Starbucks’ favor.

Starbucks has another advantage in that its sales patterns are more akin to that of McDonald’s(MCD) than anything else. That is, in a great economy, Starbucks does great. In a lousy economy, Starbucks still does good. People have to eat, which is why McDonald’s doesn’t falter.

People have to meet and to have their coffee, hence, Starbucks.

Why else do we think that Starbucks will lead the way back to normalcy, and thus make SBUX stock a buy?Because both Starbucks and Apple have great global visibility. They both led the way in closing and then opening stores in China during the crisis.

CEO Kevin Johnson also told CNBC:

“We’ve have been dealing with COVID-19 for nine weeks now in China and throughout that entire nine-week journey we have learned the playbook and the curve in terms of when you shut down what happens to consumer behavior and as you go through this what happens when you open stores…Those stores [in China] are opening in safe protocols and we’re going slow to make sure this is happening, but the recovery is unfolding in China. And that is what gives us confidence that we know how to manage through this.”

Starbucks will take a $400 million to $430 million Q2 revenue hit – that’s just 1.5% of sales. So on that hit, the market took the company down by more than 40%. That’s an overreaction.We see now as a good time to get into SBUX stock for at least a trade with 50% upside, but also to hold long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.