Easterly Government:100% Occupancy, Growth, And A Stable 4.5% Yield Backed By Uncle Sam

Many were expecting a potential recession at some point in the foreseeable future. A considerable pullback was not unexpected, considering the market's euphoria over the past couple of months. Investors would find it reasonable to reallocate their capital towards REITs. The argument that individuals and businesses need to pay their rent, even under weaker economic conditions, is rational, after all.

However, with the Coronavirus kicking equities straight off a cliff, including real estate, it makes for an excellent example as to how risk always looms and prime economic conditions should never be taken for granted. Suddenly, the valid reasoning behind real estate as a safe source of cash flow fails to hold, as businesses are forced to shut down, potentially failing to meet their rent obligations.

In fact, not only the real estate sector (VNQ) has taken a beating, but AAA names like Realty Income (O), and Simon Property (SPG) can't seem to find a bottom, as their tenants are forced to freeze their businesses.

Although the damage on cash flow generation will take place even on the highest quality REITs, there is a company that will most likely notice zero impact on its rental income. I am talking about Easterly Government Properties (DEA), whose rental income is backed by the deep pockets of Uncle Sam. Relative to the market, the stock has suffered minimal losses over the past month.

A REIT with the most potent moat

For those unfamiliar with the company, Easterly Government specializes in providing roof exclusively for the U.S government and its various agencies. As of last quarter, the company wholly owned 70 operating properties in the United States, 68 of which are operating properties that are leased primarily to U.S. Government tenant agencies. As a result, over 98% of its lease income is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

Having the U.S. government as your (almost) fundamental tenant comes with great benefits that allow developing a stronghold moat. The primary advantage, and what separates Easterly Government from every other ordinary REIT, is the faith and credit of Uncle Sam. The U.S. government is arguably the most reliant creditor in the world, as it has never defaulted* on its obligations in the past. As fellow author Brad Thomas accurately explains in his article on Easterly Government, the U.S. will always remain credit-worthy for a simple reason: It can always turn on the printing machine and "magically" generate some fresh cash.

*excluding a few late payments in 1979

Therefore it is probably safe to say that, unlike any other ordinary business, Uncle Sam has his rental payments entirely secured. Especially when the underlying tenants consist of critical-mission properties. More specifically, Easterly Government houses some of the spaces of the:

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (NASDAQ:VA)

Defense Health Agency (DHA)

While they recently completed developments for the:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and a new lab for the

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

It is safe to say that no matter the underlying conditions, these agencies will never go away, as they are fundamental assets towards vital operations and national security. Since its IPO, Easterly Government has maintained a 100% occupancy ratio, further highlighting its portfolio resilience.

Management is very optimistic regarding its niche market as well. They believe it is likely that the U.S. Government will continue to grow its leased portfolio of assets amid federal budget constraints. In fact, GSA-leased (General Services Administration) has increased by 23.3% since 1998. The agency currently rents more property than it owns, as well.

Furthermore, as a leader in its niche sector, the company has developed specialized knowledge of the GSA appropriation process, protocols, and culture. Management understands the way missions and the hierarchy of tenant agencies operate and has therefore developed unique relationships, bolstering their moat. Overall, the company's portfolio is well-fortified by high barriers of entry in the GSA space, that is unlikely to change any time soon.

The dividend

The stock currently yields ~4.5%, paying $0.26 per quarter. Despite growing its rental income, the company has chosen to maintain the same dividend payments for a while, as it focuses on acquiring more properties. In 2019, the company acquired eight properties totaling 1,189,575-square feet for an aggregate (contractual) purchase price of approximately $381.3 million.

As you can see, since the last dividend increase in the 4th quarter of 2017, the dividend to FFO payout ratio has slightly increased, displaying the humble growth in FFO per share. Source: REITnotes

However, since then, the company has grown its portfolio from 47 properties to 68, an increase of 44%. So while at first glance, the company seems stagnant in terms of its dividends and FFO per share, it is, in fact, proliferating when it comes to its underlying assets. Assets that will, in turn, boost these metrics as soon as the debt repayments and further acquisitions slow down. Source: REITnotes

The risks and valuation

Despite the faith in the U.S. government when it comes to rental payments, if anything, the recent Coronavirus outbreak has shown that there are always risks, no matter how much of a quality stock a company is.

Debt

Regarding its debt, the company is drawing more money to fund operations. As management announced in their latest report, the company completed a $275.0 million private placement of senior unsecured notes, with a weighted average maturity of 12.4 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.85%. The table below illustrates significant information. The first two red boxes illustrate the maturities for 2023 and 2027 respectively. Both of these two loans coming to end should massively assist FCF generation since they collectively account for 44.3% of the total long-term debt. As I mentioned before, the company seems to be maintaining its dividend as it grows its property portfolio.

Source: Supplementary material

In my view, the company's debt definitely holds some risk but also hides a reward.

On the one hand, a potential rental income decline could trouble the company with its repayments, or its credit-worthiness in a refinancing. Though this is unlikely as rental agreements are signed for the long term. For example, the company has just successfully renewed: the 43,345-square-foot federal courthouse in El Centro, California for a 15-year term ("JUD - El Centro") the 96,607-square-foot Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Richmond, Virginia ("FBI - Richmond") for a 20-year term, the 98,184- square foot FBI field office in Albany, New York ("FBI - Albany") for a 15-year term.



However, a potential rental downgrade could trouble debt repayments, assuming a catastrophic event in the GSA/federal budget program.

On the other hand, the company's debt could be hiding a reward, should the maturities be repaid, or refinanced at a future date. Considering that the company holds the dividend constant in order to complete further acquisitions, I believe that a dividend increase is also very likely, with the retirement of 18.9% of total debt in 2023 and 25.4% in 2027. There is a point where the rental income from the new properties will be distributed back to shareholders, and these trenches feel like a potential hike plateau when it comes to dividend increases.

Equity

Another potential risk is the constant share issuance to fund acquisitions, along with the debt. The company issued 1,435,616 shares of the common stock in the last quarter alone.

The purple vertical line depicts the last dividend increase. However, as you can see, since then, the total dividend payments have almost doubled in aggregate terms. This is because the shares outstanding have practically doubled since then.

While share issuance is a common way for REITs to fund acquisitions, the risks remain. The share issuance is sustainable when the cost of equity in terms of future dividends is covered by the future cash flow from operations in terms of rental income. The company has successfully issued shares, as it clearly covers its dividend to FFO, as shown earlier. However, should, for any reason, the rental income declines, the company will have to pay dividends on these additional shares, turning the issuance out to be a terrible choice. The interest payments would also still be outstanding in the meantime, as well. Therefore, while the share issuance is a viable option, the potential risk remains, despite the resilience and faith of the U.S. government as the tenant, as mentioned before.

Valuation

With the benefits of the U.S. government as a single-tenant, it makes sense that the company would carry a hefty premium to its valuation. The stock is currently trading at ~19 times its FFO.

The multiple is definitely not cheap, and many could argue that it is even quite expensive. However, considering the stock's growth in terms of its underlying properties, its potential FFO growth from the new properties will bring the multiple down in the future. In my view, the market is pricing the stock on its forward FFO, as well as its tenant credit-worthiness.

Source: REITnotes

Conclusion

Easterly Government is a special case of a REIT. Its sole focus on the U.S. government as a single-tenant is remarkable in terms of building a moat in this niche sector. The know-how of working closely with these agencies to meet their high demands in property requirements is invaluable, making the company a prime supplier of such a service.

While it's been a while since the latest dividend increase, the underlying assets are growing, and so does the rental income. As soon as the debt trenches approach their respective maturities, I believe that a dividend raise should come around, if not earlier. As of now, the ~4.5% provides a decent income while investors wait, and it is well covered by AFFO/FFO as well.

I believe that the company is an excellent buy, considering the current conditions of high uncertainty. The market seems to agree, as there is significant buying support, with the stock having suffered significantly fewer losses than the rest of the market over the past month. The faith in Uncle Sam is the company's greatest asset, after all.

