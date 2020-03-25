Cerner: Underwhelming Growth Targets Warrant Investor Caution

At ~17x fwd earnings in a bear market, I see little reason to buy into the CERN story here.

Though Cerner (CERN) continues to solidify its market leadership in the global electronic health record (EHR) market, its growth potential appears to be limited from here. Bulls may point to the strategic growth initiatives in the pipeline; however, the lower long-term organic growth guide is a key concern, especially amid a more challenging hospital environment. At ~17x fwd earnings, I struggle to see the upside from here.

Unveiling The Strategic Growth Opportunity

In the latest iteration of its strategic growth plan, Cerner has singled out six growth initiatives - Data-as-a–service, Health Network, Workforce Health Services, Real-Time Health System, Consumer, and Continuum. Together, these segments have a total addressable market of ~$80B, with data-as-a-service the largest of these addressable markets, at a ~$45B TAM. Thus far, this group of products and services have generated >$500mm in revenue for Cerner in FY19, with management guiding toward ~20% growth (or better) over the next few years.

Source: Investor Presentation

CERN is also modernizing its platform architecture, leveraging Amazon/AWS tools to accelerate Cerner's AI and ML capabilities, and migrating workloads to the cloud. In particular, the plan is to leverage Amazon/AWS capabilities to help build a "cognitive" EMR that addresses predictive analytics, personalization, while "protecting" the clinician experience. The AWS partnership is guided to save ~$130M annually from hosting and more efficient R&D upon completion.

As we continue to evolve toward a cloud-based platform, just moving Millennium to a native cloud environment could save $130 million of the annual cost that we can incur today on sublicensed software that it takes us to run Millennium in our data center. – Investor Day Transcript

Source: Investor Presentation

Thus far, HealtheIntent customers have already been transitioned to AWS, with its CareAware platform set to migrate later in FY20. Further, Amazon Transcribe Medical will also be used within Cerner's Cognitive EHR initiative (i.e., Cerner's next-generation EHR platform).

Source: Investor Presentation

Further opportunities include Cerner's work with the Duke Clinical Research Institute and Janssen (a division of JNJ) to use HealteIntent to automate data collection, chart review, and research analytics. The partnership allows the company to tap into life sciences, a $45 billion total addressable market (TAM). In addition to life sciences, Cerner is also targeting the "release of information services" market ($2 billion TAM) and the payers market ($22 billion TAM). Going forward, management has also expressed an interest in gaining exposure to these areas through M&A. From the call:

But I do want to make a point that for us to reach meaningful scale, we believe this is the one area of the business that we are going to have to pursue an inorganic growth strategy on top of what we've done organically.

Source: Investor Presentation

Moving Parts Cloud the Longer-Term Top-Line Outlook

CERN's updated long-term financial outlook calls for 4.5% organic top-line CAGR from FY20 through FY24 (at the midpoint), with an additional 100bp-300bp from unspecified M&A over that time frame. This marks a notable slowdown relative to the 2019 investor day (5.8% four-year organic growth target at the mid-point).

Source: Investor Presentation

Notably, the components of the company's long-term guidance have been re-shifted (see the snipped disclosure below), making it unclear what the inorganic share of the prior "strategic growth" bucket was in 2019 and distorting comparability. In particular, Cerner's "core" business has been re-defined substantially, and now includes EMR, Revenue Cycle, and ITWorks.

One other change compared to last year is that we moved revenue cycle and ITWorks into the core to further simplify the components, which leaves us with four key sources of revenue: core, federal, strategic growth, and an inorganic component.

Source: Investor Presentation

Another key assumption change incorporated in the new targets is attrition beginning in FY20 - specifically, some of this decline reflects near-term contract terminations (e.g., Adventist Health RevWorks), while future expectations reflect a shifting priority away from lower-margin service contracts, as well as ongoing attrition in the base.

A comparison of this year's investor day targets relative to last year's is as follows:

2020 Investor Day 2019 Investor Day Total Organic Growth 4.5% 5.8% (+) Outsourcing - 1.0% (+) Inorganic Contribution (Strategic Growth) 2.0% 1.7% Total Growth (Mid-Point) 6.5% 7.5%

Source: Author Est, 2020 Investor Day Presentation, 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Path to 25% Margins by FY24

Meanwhile, management also guided toward a longer-term goal of ~100 bps of annual margin expansion, with an ultimate margin target of 25% by FY24. The new EPS growth target of high single digits to low double digits is predicated on the margin expansion story, in addition to accretive capital deployment. On balance, FCF generation is guided to come in at a robust ~$1 billion in FY21 and ~$1.5 billion by FY24, largely attributable to lower capex and incorporating cost savings from the planned AWS migration.

The balance sheet is <1x levered, which should allow the company ample flexibility to pursue its capital allocation priorities of continuing the dividend, share repurchases ($1.5B authorization as of year-end w/ $400M repurchased in 1Q), and investments in strategic growth initiatives. Thus far, management has allocated the vast majority of its $1.5B of capital deployed toward repurchases ($1.3B), with $114M returned through a dividend, and $75M used for M&A.

Looking ahead to 1Q, the divestiture of certain assets in Germany and Spain (~$20 million in quarterly impact to revenue) should lower top-line growth targets by ~50-100 bps, in my view. This squares with management's clarification on the call that the divestitures will have a nominal impact on EPS.

The only thing that's changed is that the global divestiture was about $20 million of revenue a quarter. So when that closes, that's basically that amount would go away…But as we indicated when we announced it, the profitability associated with that, we can offset through other initiatives. So it'd sort of be net neutral from an earnings standpoint. - Investor Day Transcript

Pricey at ~17x Forward Earnings in a Bear Market

CERN currently trades at ~17x fwd EPS (slightly below historical P/E) in a bear market, which likely signals investor optimism on the company's positioning within the clinical systems space amid a changing EHR market dynamic.

While the new long-term FCF targets were a positive, the slightly lower organic revenue guidance keeps me on hold – considering the current industry backdrop, the organic target might prove more challenging in an environment fraught with distractions and slow decisions. Additionally, there could be downside risk from the coronavirus outbreak (though management sees no impact) – given client services contribute ~34% of CERN's revenue, ongoing travel restrictions could impact the timing of services and software revenue recognition.

