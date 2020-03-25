Xinyuan Real Estate: Expect A Dividend Cut (And Possibly Default)

Fitch recently mentioned that Xinyuan has low refinancing risk due to cash from expected pre-sales in New York and London. With COVID forcing 'stay-and-home' orders in those cities, this reason no longer applies and default is possible (if not likely).

Xinyuan is entirely dependent on increasing leverage and constant refinancing its $1B+ in short-term debt in order to meet dividend payments (and creditor obligations).

While Xinyuan Real Estate has a "P/E" of 1X, it has failed to generate positive cash flow and has seen an extreme buildup in accounts receivable.

With a 20% vacancy rate and 70% of new home buyers purchasing their second or third home, a toxic situation has brewed for Chinese developers.

Chinese real estate has been in a speculative bubble for the better part of a decade; the government has now played all possible cards to prolong it.

There is no doubt that I'm bearish on the Chinese property market. I began writing about the country's extreme property bubble nearly two years ago in "The $42 Trillion Bubble" and, since then, have seen an extreme bubble grow much larger. On January 28th of this year (well before equities peaked and most understood the severity of the Coronavirus), I covered the bubble again in "Coronavirus May Be The Catalyst That Will Pop China's Massive Property Bubble".

The fact is that the Chinese economy is far too reliant on property development and has caused home valuations to reach unheard-of levels. Most homes in China cost 20-40 years' worth of income. Despite that, the country has one of the world's highest homeownership rates. Today, at least 20% of homes in China are vacant and will likely remain vacant for decades given China's population growth rate.

Because China's banking system is dependent upon home asset prices and most Chinese wealth is tied up in the country's property market, the government will do everything in its power to prolong the bubble's inevitable pop. Whenever price-growth slows, the government quickly lowers the lending rate to try to restart growth. However, as you can see below, the PBOC has been unable to stop the slowdown over the past year:

(Trading Economics)

Importantly, the COVID epidemic in China saw home sales decline by over 90% in January compared to the same time last year. This will undoubtedly promote further home-price growth declines and cause a further increase in bankruptcies among developers.

According to official statistics, the PRC's aggressive response to the virus has successfully stopped its spread. As workers return and movement restrictions end spread may return, but even if we assume the virus is effectively over in China, its economic consequences are not.

China's property developers were struggling before the virus began. As of October 2019, 408 Chinese property developers went bankrupt which was over 50% higher than in the year prior. Most of these were small-to-medium sized developers in tier-three cities, but I expect bankruptcies to spread to larger "tier one city" developers this year.

The simple fact is that there are more properties in China that there are households, so further property development is futile. As we'll see, many have extreme leverage that makes it so a small drop in property sales could cause imminent bankruptcy.

Investors should not assume that the PRC will wave its heavy-handed wand and save the equity value of these developers. The PRC's job is ultimately to keep its citizens happy, and few Chinese citizens have substantial equity holdings. In fact, only 3% of the wealth of the average private Chinese household is tied up in equities. If the government is going to let an asset class fail, it is likely going to be equities.

Now that we have the broad macroeconomic themes regarding China's property developers out of the way. I'd like to zoom in on a company that I believe has a high chance of seeing its equity value go to zero: The Chinese property developer Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (XIN).

Xinyuan Real Estate is an Archetypal 'Value-Trap'

Without the extremely bearish macroeconomic backdrop, Xinyuan like a clear buy. It trades at a TTM "P/E" of 1.1X and has a dividend yield of 20%. The ADR has lost half of its value since the beginning of the year and I suspect that it will be a major buying target from U.S investors looking for a fire-sale.

While the stock appears cheap on the surface, I believe the probability of it going under sometime in the next year is over 50%. The company develops property in 10 tier one and tier two cities in China and has recently "diversified" its operations into the U.S with a major acquisition in New York City. Of course, today is an awful time to be a developer in NYC.

The company's primary red-flag is its extreme buildup of leverage. Since 2014, Xinyuan's total liabilities to assets has risen from a safe level of 50% (which is typical of U.S developers) to a bank-like level of 90%:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, there is also a considerable discrepancy between Xinyuan's income and cash-flow. The company's earnings have been on the rise since 2014 and have been steadily positive, but its operational cash-flow has been extremely volatile and generally negative:

Data by YCharts

Looking at its last annual report's statement of cash flows, we can see that the items of largest cash-flow declines are:

Deposits for land use rights ($452M) Other Receivables ($118M) Amounts due from related parties ($104M)

Importantly, these all come from "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" which essentially means that much of Xinyuan's earnings are in cash owed to it and the company itself generates essentially no cash-flow.

I believe this is summed up well below where we can see Xinyuan's chronically negative/zero free-cash-flow and the significant steady rise of its AR (compared to AP):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the company generated positive free-cash-flow from 2010-2013 which corresponds to the period where its solvency ratios were within a normal range. Since then, the company has had to borrow money to fund dividends and new projects as it has struggled to bring cash in the door. This has forced the company to rely on constantly borrowing and refinancing its debt.

In fact, Xinyuan has had chronically poor cash reserves. While it has positive working capital due to its significant accounts receivable, it has very low cash on hand as seen in its 0.089x cash ratio.

Note: current ratio = current assets/current liabilities while cash ratio = (cash + cash equiv.)/current liabilities.

As you can see below, in 2017 its cash ratio was at a solid 0.49x but it has since declined to an alarming 0.089x:

Data by YCharts

Once again, this shows that the bulk of Xinyan's current assets are in cash owed to it and very little is in cash. This will make it extremely difficult to meet debt repayments this year without borrowing more (pushing total liabilities to assets into even higher territory).

Can Xinyuan Make it Through the Year?

According to the company, it has ample liquidity and very recently completed a $200M 9.875% note redemption. That said, the company is only rolling its short-term debt like a hot potato. Its last quarterly statement showed $1B in debt needed to be repaid with very little cash to do it. Even more, interest expense has been on the rise.

See below:

Data by YCharts

Xinyuan's Q4 2019 earnings report is expected to come out in just a few days on March 27th and I would be surprised if cash reserves do not show a considerable drop in the face of steady current debt.

In my opinion, the economic consequences of the COVID pandemic will cause substantial refinancing risk. Fitch recently reclassified its refinancing risk from "high" to "low" due to the supposed mistake but reasoned that the companies soon-to-be-launched pre-sales in New York and London would mitigate the "epidemic effect" and offset Xinyuan's funding difficulties.

Well, that was the world on February 20th. The world a month later is far different. New York City currently has a third of the entire country's total Coronavirus cases and the city is starting to look like a ghost town. Over the past 30-days, NYC-based REIT Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has lost over half of its value and from February 23rd to March 7th, attendance at open houses in New York fell 27%. Considering 75% of non-essential New Yorkers are now being forced to stay home, I'd bet Xinyuan's pre-sales will be a flop. I believe it is fair to assume a similar result in London.

Put simply, Fitch's reasoning that upcoming sales of non-China property would allow Xinyuan sufficient cash to cover its $1B short-term debt is now meaningless as the situation is worse outside of China than in China. While the situation has improved in China, property sales remain 60% below their January level as of March 18th. Since 70% of new-home buyers in China are buying second/third homes for speculative investment purposes, I believe that sales will remain low as Chinese household confidence is jarred.

In other words, it is highly unlikely that Xinyuan will generate enough sales to deliver the necessary cash to meet short-term payments. The company will almost certainly need to cut its dividend (likely to zero) and I believe that its stock price will eventually fall to zero under the weight of its debt and its lack of cash flow.

While the company has a low "P/E", earnings without cash-flow is meaningless, particularly for a company in such a precarious financial position.

The Bottom Line

If Xinyuan were a U.S company, I'd short it. However, it is not and there is a chance that it sees a government (or GSE) capital injection large enough to cause its stock price to bounce and temporarily recover. I say "temporarily" because there is simply no long-term fundamental demand in China for new properties due to its extreme vacancy rate. Inevitably, most developers in China are likely headed to/toward zero.

That said, I firmly believe that XIN is a "sell" and that long investors would be smart to take losses and focus on higher-quality businesses. Given the recent sell-off, there are many far better fire-sale opportunities than Xinyuan Real Estate.

Interested In My More-Exclusive Research? My fellow contributor BOOX research and I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios designed using the academically-backed Core-Satellite approach. This involves creating a base long-term portfolio (the core) and generating alpha using unique well-researched tactical trades (the satellite). As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in XIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May short if bounce post-earnings.