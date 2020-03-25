Keep Calm And Buy Gold

We may be on the cusp of another bull market in gold as governments around the world fire up their printing presses and open up their treasuries.

Gold is an age old hedge in times of trouble. Its role in underappreciated by many investors.

To badly paraphrase Tennyson, when the bear has broken down the door, a young investor's fancy turns lightly to gold. An investor's primal urge to buy gold in times of financial stress is rooted in behavioral biases associated with the commodity's long history as a currency (no longer true), a store of value and a safe haven asset. In the near past, gold was a strong safe haven in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, and the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in September 2008, both seminal and frightening events in the annals of modern history. The present panic will be remembered long after it's gone as the Usain Bolt of bear markets, the fastest ever.

When in the midst of a panic, it is useful to step outside the fray for a few minutes and zoom out to see the big picture. The object of our study today is GOLD. Here is a 30-year chart of gold prices.

A few observations about this chart. (The blue line is the 40-week moving average)

Gold was in a secular bear market from 1990 to 2001. Gold began a secular bull run from 2001 to 2012. Gold corrected from 2013 to 2016. Since 2016, Gold is on an upswing again and has more recently broken out.

Now here is the same chart as above but depicted relative to the stock market (GOLD: S&P 500). The gold secular bull and bear markets are much clearer now. Also very clearly, gold has broken out of a bear market decisively in the last month. In addition note, the spikes in the chart below, correspond to market stresses. These spikes generally lead to a period of outperformance for gold vs. S&P 500 particularly if accompanied by an economic recession. The outperformance can last several years.

2000 Bear Market

You can see this if an investor bought gold following the start of the 2000 bear market he/she would have outperformed the S&P 500 by about 60% in the following 3 years.

2007 Bear Market

Similarly, following the 2007 bear market and recession, he would also have outperformed by over 100% in the following 3 years.

Now

Zooming in over the last month Gold (represented by the ETF SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)) the picture is very volatile and early but the yellow metal seems to have taken flight after an initial liquidity-driven dip.

Conclusion

If Mr. Virus and Mr. Bear have made you nervous, I think you could do worse than put some of your investment dollars into Gold. Gold had proven to be a good hedge during the last two bear market + recessions. It appears that the deeper the recession, the more paper money printed by desperate politicians trying to hang on to their jobs, the better gold performs. In good times, people forget about gold, sneering at it as a " barbarous relic ". But in times like these, it's comforting to have a bag of gold under your bed. Plus, its has handily beaten the S&P 500 over the last 20 years, now again, who is the barbarous relic?

