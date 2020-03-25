SLV: The 'Opportunity Of A Lifetime'

In the last month, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) has fallen by about 21% and many metals traders are wondering why the ETF has not been able to garner any safe-haven support from investors. These are fair questions, given the strong history of silver as a protective asset. But this recent activity has been highly erratic (to say the least) and this has created a duality in investor sentiment that is simply not sustainable. As a result, this series of unprecedented macroeconomic events may have created one of the most substantial trading opportunities on record - a true "opportunity of a lifetime" for those holding SLV. This is based on the upcoming potential for a surging turnaround in the SLV market valuation, due to exceptional global events that are different from anything else I can remember encountering in all of my experience as a metals trader.

Over the last week, the iShares Silver Trust ETF has been the beneficiary of inflows that are roughly equal to $167 million, which marks a drastic recovery from what we were seeing previously. The fund's inflow figures from the last four weeks still indicate some relative weakness at about $140 million but these figures suggest that inflows maintained relatively the same pace throughout the last 13-week period. In addition to this, we must note that inflow activity remains positive. It may not seem as though markets could be in bullish territory, given the strength of the recent declines. However, it simply cannot be ignored that SLV remains bullish and this activity could increase dramatically if markets begin to gravitate toward traditional safe-haven assets.

Chart Analysis: Author

In our last article commentary on the prospects for silver markets, we explained: "With the S&P 500 trading at nearly 19x forward earnings (up from just 16.2x last year), investors must understand that stocks have not traded at these levels since May 2002. Even more discouraging for anyone long stocks is the fact that the S&P 500 has never gone this long without a corrective price decline of at least 20%. Ultimately, this could mean it's time to exit stocks and that helps prospects for the iShares Silver Trust."

Of course, this article as published on February 18, 2020, so valuation metrics in the S&P 500 began to look quite different (very quickly) during the trading sessions that followed. This is essentially when the market's volatility levels began to skyrocket and we are now trading at some of the highest volatility levels in the history of the financial markets. Inflow activity in SLV remains supportive and this means we can look to the price charts themselves to determine whether these moves are beginning to occur.

Chart Analysis: Author

Interestingly, we are now starting to see some of these initial bullish events unfold in real-time, as SLV has entered the Ichimoku Kumo (or cloud structure) that essentially defines trending activity and separates it from erratic trading activity in the market. An upside move through this level would create an added bullish chart signal which suggests a true breakout move is taking place:

Chart Analysis: Author

In most cases, calling something the "opportunity of a lifetime" can lead to statements that exaggerate the situation and shift the focus toward assets that might not be worthy of the attention. However, it is beyond the realm of subjectivity to suggest that market volatility levels have reached their highest levels in history. Much more fairly, we can say that these are basic facts that characterize the market in its current form and they have created new trading opportunities that we might not have seen previously. Ultimately, this means that using phrases like "opportunity of a lifetime" could actually become an understatement because we have never seen market events like this (at any point in history).

