USA: A Brutal Post-Coronavirus Economic Reset

The emerging industry titans will be in biotech, telecommunications, health care supply and security who are risk-takers with vision and a strong corporate will to carry it out.

Covid-19 is the convenient scapegoat for global market crashes. In truth it was the accelerant to an already slow-moving downward trend. In other words Covid-19 cut the brake lines on economies already heading downhill to a soft landing to a Niagara Falls trajectory and crash that has paralyzed global commerce.

Even the best of the best pre-positioned investors and wizards who thought they covered every crash scenario with every contingency in their AI-aided computer trading programs couldn’t get to the exits because the entire building [economic/financial structure] collapsed through Mother Nature’s controlled demolition.

As the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic moves from China to Europe and the US, its psychological and economic impacts are causing chaos everywhere. Eventually the pandemic will subside but the future of business will be radically different from today. Notwithstanding let’s take a beyond the horizon look at a post-coronavirus America.

As I articulated in an earlier SA article China: A Brutal Post-Coronavirus Economic Reset published on 11 February 2020 we’re in “uncharted waters” which are far deeper, more turbulent, unknown depths and whose impacts will be of far longer duration against an “invisible enemy”. Perhaps we’ve gone as far as the proverbial Forbidden Zone in that even an “infinite” amount of money [trillion-plus dollars] can forestall a brutal recession or possibly depression.

The good news is that crisis eventually come to an end, the ensuing economic, financial and social damage and steps to recovery.

The class of corporations “too big to fail” are several large cash-rich US corporations that provide essential services, the de facto caretakers of public health to keep Americans fed and clothed. They will continue to be critical Covid-19 providers. These key corporate caretakers can be viewed in the following chart provided by Bloomberg.

The widespread self-quarantines and lockdowns affecting upwards of 75 million Americans perversely, serves as an economic cleansing through a recession– a pause and then reset – that will provide the fast-forward what the US economy and work environment in a new era.

Restarting in Safe Mode

After your computer crashes it strongly recommends that a reboot is performed in the “safe mode” to start only essential functions while it assesses the possible damage to other areas for adjustment or repair. The same concept can be applied to any economy after an economic crash.

Once the coronavirus is no longer an existential threat US corporations will take a profound assessment of how best to move forward. Recovery and ramp-up will be painfully slow and businesses will be justifiably quite cautious. The reason for the safe mode ultra-cautious restart is the following: continued demand destruction, supply chain interruptions and the possible resurgence of Covid-19. Like China every US business is adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and it’s unlikely that any of them is capable of returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The impacts of Covid-19 on the world’s largest economies are presented in the following chart Coronavirus: OECD Slashes Forecast for World Economy provided by Statista, 3 March 2020, a German online statistical information firm:

This is an over-the-horizon projection post-Covid-19 trends if not already developing:

NEW EMERGING DOMINANT FIELDS

The success of firms in these fields are contingent on how well they’ve pre-positioned themselves financially and operationally, their nimbleness, as risk-takers with vision and a strong corporate will to carry it out.

Biotech

The Covid-19 virus emerged and has spread aggressively infecting every corner of the global except Antarctica. The post-Covid 19 biotech trend will be the emphasis on detection, identification, and ability to forecast and track future epidemics/pandemics. Additionally biotech must have the financial and scientific resources to maintain extensive databases of festering pathogens and develop a framework for the fast-track development of vaccines.

Some of the firms diligently working on this crisis are mentioned in The Financial Times article The $42 Bn Race To Find A Vaccine, 6 March 2020. It discusses at length Moderna’s efforts to develop a vaccine and the challenges of scaling up as well as. Glaxo SmithKline PLC’s (NYSE:GSK) collaboration with the recently established (2007) Chinese biotech firm Clover Biopharmaceuticals.

According to the Bloomberg Technology article, 21 March 2020, FDA Approves First Bedside Covid-19 Test by Dahaner’s Cepheid, the FDA approved under emergency authorization a test that provides results in less than an hour for the Covid-19 virus. Cepheid is a molecular diagnostics company and a unit of Danaher (NYSE: DHR). The French biotech firm BioMerieux (OTC MKTS: BMXMF) is pursing a method for similar rapid test results.

Because there’s a priority on detecting, preventing and combatting future epidemics/pandemics, every biotech firm will make it their priority. For this reason the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) is another investment option in this field.

With respect to specific stock performance a chart provided by Statista, a German online statistical service, entitled Companies Fighting Covid-19 Prove Immune to Market Crash, outlines three biotech firms battling Covid-19: Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD).

Health Care Equipment & Supply Firms

The shocking dearth of both sophisticated and basic equipment for medical personnel to combat Covid-19 underscores the need for the manufacture and abundant inventory of such materiel. Because of the insidious properties of Covid-19 and future pathogens, government mandates will require enhanced and more robust protective gear ranging from masks to gloves, cleaning agents, and specialty devices for professional medical staff.

This will include the development of a new generation of safety clothing & equipment that is more robust and that can be cleaned and reused vs one-off usage making it cost-effective and available to medical staff, first-responders, law enforcement and support staff who are in direct contact with the infected.

Investment opportunities in this field is the S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index (SPSIHE).

Telecommunications

Corporations are seeing the potential cost savings of remote working at scale and will aggressively leverage technology to reset their workplace culture which will establish a new baseline cost of operations across all disciplines.

For this reason the development of greater bandwidth and robust infrastructure will allow more employees to work remotely, reducing the necessity for a large brick & mortar office. For some smaller firms they could transform themselves exclusively into virtual office. This change will represent an astounding cost-savings for corporations after the initial investment.

The game changer will be teleconferencing utilizing holograms, already in its infancy, which will reduce travel expenses and lost productivity in travel and jetlag. Business travel will then be the domain of upper-management whose face-to-face meetings with their counterparts will never change.

The article in The New York Times Big Tech Could Emerge From Coronavirus Stronger Than Ever, 23 March 2020, discusses the major role the major technology firms are playing during this crisis and the stronger role they could play post-Covid-19.

Security Firms in a Mad Max World

Since 9/11 security firms in general blossomed and have enjoyed an unabated bonanza which will continue to grow exponentially in an era of a new [invisible] enemy - pandemics. Besides existing security firms there will be an emerging cottage industry focusing on urban disaster preparation for businesses and private citizens.

The cyber-security firms and computer makers will collaborate to provide additional cyber-protection and corporate specific equipment for added security for the increasing number of remote workers to protect corporate information.

ADDITIONAL RISKS, ADDITIONAL COSTS

Legal & Insurance

Already contracts in negotiation are utilizing “corona clauses” [though not specially naming Covid-19 rather epidemic and pandemic risks] which is articulated in The Financial Times article ‘Corona Clause’ Creeps Into Business’ Loan Documents, 18 March 2020.

This goes hand in hand with insurance firms whose updated policies must capture this high-risk component. Pathogen risk will be an integral part of the often required Disaster Recovery Plan that could include higher minimum cash reserves and other highly liquid investments.

The issue of affordability for additional protection particularly if such coverage is mandated at the federal, state or municipal levels against epidemics/pandemics might be affordable only to deep-pocket firms making other firms uncompetitive.

FIELDS IN FREEFALL

Every business not in biotech has been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. There are some which will suffer immensely post-Covid-19 even if they receive generous government bailouts because of changing trends.

Real-Estate

As discussed earlier in this article, telecommunication technology will enable companies to reduce fixed costs with more employees working remotely and considerably reducing the need for office space. For several years the unabated real-estate development has created a dangerous surfeit of commercial space far greater than pre-Covid-19 demand. Many firms will probably maintain a skeleton staff in far smaller office space for the purposes of optics and branding. Ultimately this means that Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) could implode.

Travel & Hospitality

The aforementioned section on telecommunications’ development of more sophisticated teleconferencing technology will mean far fewer future business travelers. For this reason there will be bankruptcies and M&A activity with the surviving, and far fewer (merged) companies, retooling their business model for fewer clients.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The Covid-19 crisis is that watershed moment how the world will live and does business. Those firms that not only survive but thrive in the new economic landscape and are best prepared to fill what society needs are the strongest investments. As articulated earlier in this article, investing long with firms in biotech, telecommunications, health care equipment & supply and security firms whether company-specific or by index represent the emerging titans in their respective fields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.