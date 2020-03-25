Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers (Post Q4 2019 Earnings, Including Current Price Target)

While I am projecting at least a modest increase in credit risk (and non-accruals) for all BDC stocks as 2020 progresses, current valuations have nearly priced in a “worst-case” scenario.

I also provide a list of the other BDC stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), and appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).

Other metrics analyzed include each company’s cumulative realized gain (loss) per share, NII per share, price to annualized NII ratio, and percentage of income attributable to capitalized PIK income.

Part 1 of this article compares ARCC’s recent quarterly change in NAV, quarterly and trailing twelve-month economic return, NII, and current valuation to fourteen BDC peers.

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Ares Capital Corp.'s (NASDAQ:ARCC) recent results and compare a handful of the company's metrics to fourteen business development company ("BDC") peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two detailed tables. Table 1 will compare ARCC's recent net asset value ("NAV") economic return, net investment income ("NII"), stock price to annualized NII ratio, and percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized payment-in-kind ("PIK") income to the fourteen BDC peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to NAV analysis using stock prices as of 3/20/2020. Table 2 will compare ARCC's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 9/30/2019 and 12/31/2019 to the fourteen BDC peers.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on ARCC and some of the company's BDC peers at periodic intervals. These BDC peers include Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV), FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), BlackRock (BLK), TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and TPG Specialty Lending Corp. (TSLX). Currently, I am not expanding my BDC coverage list due to the fact, along with the 15 BDC stocks listed above, I fully cover 21 mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) companies on Seeking Alpha.

Understanding the general characteristics of each BDC's investment portfolio and operating performance can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a "numbers" analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting point" to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for ARCC will be in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of the article. This includes providing a list of the BDC stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), or appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how ARCC compares to the company's fourteen BDC peers regarding the metrics stated above. Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. For instance, all metrics below are stated "Q4 2019" even though this does not correspond to every company's fiscal year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below.

Table 1 -NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, NII, and Capitalized PIK Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company's NAV per share figures from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar third quarter of 2019; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2019; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019 (percentage); 4) economic return (loss) (change in NAV and accrued dividend) during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019 (percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 6) CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV per share (NAV as of 3/31/2020); 7) stock price as of 3/20/2020; 8) 3/20/2020 premium (discount) to CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV per share (percentage); 8) NII per share during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019; 9) NII per share change versus the prior quarter; 10) NII per share change versus the fourth quarter of 2018; 11) 3/20/2020 stock price to annualized NII ratio; 12) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income; 13) 3/20/2020 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation; and 14) BUY, SELL, and HOLD recommendation range, relative to my CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers). Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis.

Analysis of ARCC:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, ARCC had an NAV of $17.26 per share at the end of the calendar third quarter of 2019. ARCC had an NAV of $17.32 per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2019. This calculates to a quarterly NAV increase of $0.06 per share or 0.35%. When including ARCC's quarterly and special periodic dividend of $0.40 and $0.02 per share, respectively, the company had an economic return (change in NAV and accrued dividend) of $0.48 per share or 2.78% for the calendar fourth quarter of 2019. It should also be noted ARCC had a trailing twelve-month economic return of $1.88 per share or 10.92%.

ARCC's performance during the past four quarters was mainly attributable to the following three factors: 1) modest net underpayment of dividends when compared to the company's NII; 2) minor net realized losses/depreciation within a handful of investments; and 3) minor net unrealized gain/appreciation within a majority of the company's active investment portfolio. This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of ARCC's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 9/30/2019 and 12/31/2019. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 12/31/2019 Versus 9/30/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, ARCC had 44% and 30% of the company's investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 12/31/2019, respectively. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of ARCC's investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC's percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans decreased (1%) and (2%), respectively. ARCC also had 12%, less than 1%, and 14% of the company's investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), collateralized loan obligation ("CLO")/credit-linked notes ("CLN") (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC's percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans), CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants increased 2%, remained unchanged, and increased 1%, respectively. As such, there was no notable shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019.

As of 12/31/2019, ARCC's investment portfolio had a "fair market value ("FMV") versus cost" ratio of 0.9816x. When compared to the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was slightly below the mean of 0.9932x. When compared to a ratio of 0.9740x as of 9/30/2019, ARCC's ratio slightly increased during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019 which was mainly due to the fact ARCC realized some net losses during the quarter (reversal of previous unrealized depreciation). This mainly centered around two particular portfolio companies that were on non-accrual status, Petroflow Energy Corporation + TexOak Petro Holdings, LLC (Petroflow) and Indra Holdings Corp. (Indra). ARCC had 1.9% and 0.9% of the company's investment portfolio on "non-accrual" status as of 12/31/2019; based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. When compared to the fourteen BDC peers as of 12/31/2019, ARCC's amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage was slightly-modestly below the mean of 3.5% and 1.4%, respectively. In addition, unlike some BDC peers, ARCC's non-accrual percentages did not experience an "uptick" during the trailing twelve-months (a positive catalyst/trend).

Since the company's initial public offering ("IPO"), ARCC's investment portfolio as of 12/31/2019 had generated a cumulative realized loss of ($0.12) per share (when based on a per share count as of 12/31/2019). The notable "swing" within this cumulative figure during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019 was due to the sale/write-off of Petroflow and Indra stated above. ARCC's cumulative realized gain (loss) figure was now just slightly more attractive when compared to the mean of ($0.27) per share. I believe calculating a BDC's cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amount provides an extremely useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities, due diligence, expertise, and operational performance. This metric provides direct evidence ARCC's management team has continued to find attractive debt/equity investments over a long period of time which, more times than not, have ultimately delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns. I am the only contributor on Seeking Alpha to provide this specific metric (also considers Marketplace services; includes reconciling all necessary cumulative adjustments within this account to provide a "proper/ true" per share amount). This holds especially true due to the fairly recent Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") disclosure change when it comes to equity presentation.

As of 12/31/2019, 3.30% of ARCC's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had "oil and gas" characteristics and/or services closely linked to the sector). When compared to the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis, ARCC's oil and gas exposure was slightly above the mean of 2.55%. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC's exposure to the oil and gas sector slightly decreased; mainly due to FMV fluctuations.

Once again, using Table 1 as a reference, ARCC's NII of $0.444 per share during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019 exceeded all but three BDC peers within this analysis. When comparing each company's stock price as of 3/20/2020 to its annualized NII, ARCC had the fifth lowest ratio at 5.85x (a slightly positive catalyst/factor). ARCC's current annualized NII ratio is slightly more attractive when compared to the peer ratio of 6.34x as of 3/20/2020.

During the calendar fourth quarter of 2019, 4.66% of ARCC's total investment income was attributable to capitalized PIK income which was a decrease of (0.51%) when compared to the prior quarter (another positive catalyst/factor). However, when compared to the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis, this was modestly above the mean of 2.61% (a more cautious factor/trend). I believe it is never a positive catalyst/trend when a BDC has any portion of its accrued income classified as being capitalized/deferred. Simply put, under GAAP, PIK income is revenue that is currently being "booked" but has not actually been received in cash yet. In a majority of cases, capitalized PIK income is paid in cash at maturity/when a sale occurs. However, more times than not, capitalized PIK income is a contractual amendment regarding a portfolio company who is, at the time, having operational difficulties (which increases the probably of the inability of paying its loan obligations). As such, it is usually the case capitalized PIK income is never "completely" received in cash upon maturity/when a sale occurs. In my professional opinion, if a BDC has a large/above average portion of its investment income classified/accrued as capitalized PIK income, it should be seen as a concern regarding future performance/credit quality.

As of 3/20/2020 ARCC's stock price traded at $10.39 per share. When calculated, ARCC's stock price was trading at a discount to my CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV ($16.00 per share; subject to change as market pricing/valuation judgements change) of ($5.71) per share or (35.06%). This was only slightly above the fourteen-peer average of (39.74%).

Comparison of ARCC's NAV, Economic Return, Valuation, NII, and Other Metrics to Fourteen BDC Peers in Ranking Order:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide multiple metrics for the BDC stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 1 above as a reference (without having to produce seven additional tables), the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers during the trailing twelve-months (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss; very good indication of recent overall performance):

1) NEWT: 17.50% economic return

2) TSLX: 14.63% economic return

3) GBDC: 13.23% economic return (partially due to fairly recent accretive merger)

4) OCSL: 12.21% economic return

5) MAIN: 11.20% economic return

6) ARCC: 10.92% economic return

7) ORCC: 10.42% economic return

8) OCSI: 9.24% economic return

9) GAIN: 8.11% economic return

10) FSK: 7.12% economic return

11) SLRC: 6.06% economic return

12) AINV: 5.46% economic return

13) PSEC: 3.96% economic return

14) TCPC: 3.67% economic return

15) PFLT: 3.25% economic return

Next, the following were the non-accrual percentages for ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers as of 12/31/2019 (in order of lowest to highest percentage; based on amortized cost [excluding any debt-to-equity exchanges and recently written-off/sold investments]):

1) OCSI: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 9/30/2019)

1) ORCC: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 9/30/2019)

1) TSLX: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 9/30/2019)

4) PFLT: 0.4% non-accrual rate (0.4% as of 9/30/2019)

5) GBDC: 1.5% non-accrual rate (0.4% as of 9/30/2019)

6) SLRC: 1.6% non-accrual rate (1.7% as of 9/30/2019)

7) TCPC: 1.8% non-accrual rate (4.7% as of 9/30/2019; large write-offs cal. Q4 2019)

8) ARCC: 1.9% non-accrual rate (1.5% as of 9/30/2019)

9) AINV: 2.0% non-accrual rate (2.1% as of 9/30/2019)

10) OCSL: 3.9% non-accrual rate (3.9% as of 9/30/2019)

11) MAIN: 4.8% non-accrual rate (4.4% as of 9/30/2019)

12) FSK: 5.4% non-accrual rate (3.7% as of 9/30/2019)

13) PSEC: 8.4% non-accrual rate (8.1% as of 9/30/2019)

14) GAIN: 9.8% non-accrual rate (9.5% as of 9/30/2019)

15) NEWT: 11.7% non-accrual rate (9.3% as of 9/30/2019) (skewed higher due to "quick churn" of government-guaranteed loans)

Next, the following were the cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amounts for ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers as of 12/31/2019 (share count as of 12/31/2019; excluding AINV's fairly recent reverse 1:3 stock split in order to more accurately present past performance) in order of highest to lowest realized gain/lowest to highest realized loss [great indication of long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities/due diligence/expertise]):

1) NEWT: $7.06 per share cumulative realized gain (Conversion to BDC = 2014)

2) GAIN: $3.88 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2005)

3) MAIN: $0.68 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2007)

4) TSLX: $0.54 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2014)

5) GBDC: $0.29 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2010)

6) ORCC: $0.01 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2019)

7) ARCC: ($0.12) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

8) PFLT: ($0.57) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2011)

9) SLRC: ($0.61) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2010)

10) FSK: ($0.91) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2009)

11) PSEC: ($1.27) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

12) OCSI: ($1.79) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2013)

13) AINV*: ($3.02) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

14) OCSL: ($4.04) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2008)

15) TCPC: ($4.17) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

* = Based on 12/31/2019 share count; excluding fairly recent reverse 1:3 stock split (to more accurately present past performance)

Next, the following were the 3/20/2020 premium (discount) to my CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV per share (NAV as of 3/31/2020) percentages for ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) FSK: (63.26%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

2) PFLT: (62.47%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

3) OCSL: (58.85%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

4) AINV: (52.45%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

5) SLRC: (50.53%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

6) TCPC: (48.85%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

7) PSEC: (38.06%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

8) OCSI: (37.85%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

9) ARCC: (35.06%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

10) GAIN: (34.30%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

11) NEWT: (28.11%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

12) GBDC: (27.53%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

13) ORCC: (25.67%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

14) MAIN: (19.00%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

15) TSLX: (14.16%) discount to CURRENT estimated NAV as of 3/31/2020

Next, the following were the NII (loss) per share amounts for ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019 (in order of highest to lowest NII per share/lowest to highest net investment loss per share):

1) MAIN: $0.615 per share NII; ($0.001) decrease versus Q3 2019; ($0.072) decrease versus Q4 2018

2) AINV: $0.544 per share NII; $0.014 increase versus Q3 2019; $0.095 increase versus Q4 2018

3) TSLX: $0.509 per share NII; ($0.046) decrease versus Q3 2019; ($0.166) decrease versus Q4 2018 (notable "sporadic" original issue discount [OID] accretion/fee income during some quarters)

4) ARCC: $0.444 per share NII; ($0.053) decrease versus Q3 2019; ($0.033) decrease versus Q4 2018

5) SLRC: $0.405 per share NII; ($0.031) decrease versus Q3 2019; ($0.031) decrease versus Q4 2018

6) TCPC: $0.381 per share NII; ($0.049) decrease versus Q3 2019; ($0.016) decrease versus Q4 2018

7) ORCC: $0.372 per share NII; $0.014 increase versus Q3 2019; ($0.045) decrease versus Q4 2018

8) PFLT: $0.287 per share NII; ($0.007) decrease versus Q3 2019; $0.005 increase versus Q4 2018

9) GBDC: $0.247 per share NII; ($0.123) decrease versus Q3 2019; ($0.083) increase versus Q4 2018 (negatively impacted by merger-related accretion reversal)

10) FSK: $0.197 per share NII; ($0.026) decrease versus Q3 2019; $0.005 increase versus Q4 2018

11) GAIN: $0.188 per share NII; ($0.013) decrease versus Q3 2019; $0.005 increase versus Q4 2018

12) PSEC: $0.185 per share NII; ($0.009) decrease versus Q3 2019; ($0.036) decrease versus Q4 2018

13) OCSI: $0.160 per share NII; ($0.014) decrease versus Q3 2019; ($0.005) decrease versus Q4 2018

14) OCSL: $0.056 per share NII; ($0.06) decrease versus Q3 2019; ($0.067) decrease versus Q4 2018

15) NEWT: ($0.152) per share net investment loss; ($0.137) decrease versus Q3 2019; ($0.092) decrease versus Q4 2018 (different type of business models vs. other all BDC peers; better metric to "track" is adjusted NII)

Next, the following were the 3/20/2020 stock price to annualized NII per share amounts for ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers during the calendar third quarter of 2019 (in order of lowest to highest ratio; lower ratio = better):

1) FSK: 3.15x (7.16x as of 11/29/2019)

2) AINV: 3.56x (7.97x as of 11/29/2019)

3) PFLT: 3.84x (10.68x as of 11/29/2019)

4) TCPC: 3.94x (8.40x as of 11/29/2019)

5) ARCC: 5.85x (9.43x as of 11/29/2019)

6) SLRC: 6.03x (11.90x as of 11/29/2019)

7) PSEC: 6.50x (8.42x as of 11/29/2019)

8) TSLX: 6.65x (9.73x as of 11/29/2019)

9) ORCC: 6.87x (12.63x as of 11/29/2019)

10) MAIN: 7.24x (17.49x as of 11/29/2019)

11) OCSI: 8.59x (11.75x as of 11/29/2019)

12) GAIN: 10.29x (18.47x as of 11/29/2019)

13) OCSL: 11.29x (11.48x as of 11/29/2019)

14) GBDC: 11.31x (12.41x as of 11/29/2019)

15) NEWT: N/A (Q4 2019 net investment loss) (N/A as of 11/29/2019)

Finally, the following were the percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized to (deferred) income for ARCC and the fourteen BDC peers during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019 (in order of lowest to highest percentage [very good indication of overall health of investment portfolio]):

1) GAIN: 0.00% capitalized PIK income (0.00% last quarter)

1) NEWT: 0.00% capitalized PIK income (0.00% last quarter)

3) OCSI: 0.03% capitalized PIK income (0.08% last quarter)

4) SLRC: 0.28% capitalized PIK income (0.76% last quarter)

5) GBDC: 1.52% capitalized PIK income (0.84% last quarter)

6) ORCC: 1.98% capitalized PIK income (1.91% last quarter)

7) MAIN: 2.53% capitalized PIK income (1.62% last quarter)

8) TSLX: 3.04% capitalized PIK income (2.64% last quarter)

9) PFLT: 3.34% capitalized PIK income (0.51% last quarter)

10) OCSL: 3.75% capitalized PIK income (3.44% last quarter)

11) AINV: 3.84% capitalized PIK income (2.28% last quarter)

12) PSEC: 4.12% capitalized PIK income (8.96% last quarter)

13) FSK: 4.49% capitalized PIK income (5.53% last quarter)

14) ARCC: 4.66% capitalized PIK income (5.17% last quarter)

15) TCPC: 5.55% capitalized PIK income (6.89% last quarter)

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed ARCC and fourteen BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 2) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2019 (good indicator of overall portfolio "health"); 3) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 12/31/2019 (great indicator of long-term performance); 4) current premium (discount) to CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV per share (NAV as of 3/31/2020); 5) quarterly NII per share; 6) current stock price to annualized NII ratio (good indicator of overall valuation);and 7) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income (good indicator of overall portfolio health).

When compared to the fourteen BDC peers within this analysis, I believe ARCC once again outperformed a majority of the company's BDC peers I currently cover during the calendar fourth quarter of 2019. This includes, but be not limited to, ARCC's NII per share, economic return percentage, and trailing twelve-month economic return percentage (a positive catalyst/factor). This article also highlighted ARCC had a slightly below average FMV versus cost ratio and modestly below average investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2019.

However, ARCC also had a slightly higher exposure to the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics and/or services closely linked to the sector) and now a slight cumulative realized loss per share amount as of 12/31/2019 which should be considered a more "cautious"/negative factor/trend.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ARCC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 10% premium to my ARCC CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV per share (NAV as of 3/31/2020;$16.00 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a 10% premium but greater than my ARCC CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV per share, and a BUY when trading at or less than my ARCC CURRENT estimated quarter-end NAV per share. These ranges are a (6%) decrease when compared to my last public ARCC article (approximately 3 months ago). This is a direct result of the recent notable "spike" in yields across broader credit markets (and in particular high-yield debt) due a combinations of liquidity fears and heightened credit risk over the foreseeable future.

All BDC stocks I currently cover have been given a "recommendation range decrease" as a direct result of the recent notable price decreases in asset pricing and likely, at the least, a modest increase in non-accruals due to heightened credit risk across multiple industries. Now, with that sector, BDC peers "across the board" have had extremely large stock price decreases over the past several weeks. In my opinion, markets are basically pricing in a nearly "worst-case scenario" when it comes to most sectors (including especially the BDC sector). I'm NOT stating valuations will "return to normal" in a week, a month, or possibly even several months from today. However, investors with a higher risk tolerance can view the current, notable discounts in stock prices (even when compared to suppressed asset valuations), as a possible attractive-very attractive entry point/addition when looking "down-the-road". For more cautious investors, as stated since this massive sell-off commenced, it would likely remain wise to either "sit on the sidelines" or invest in less risky sectors.

Therefore, I currently rate ARCC as a STRONG BUY

As such, I currently believe ARCC is notably undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for ARCC is approximately $17.60 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $16.00 per share.

ARCC's stock price to annualized NII per share ratio is currently only at 5.83x. Simply put, the entire BDC sector is currently trading at the lowest valuation multiples experienced since 2008, and at that time, there were a much lower amount of publicly traded BDCs. Even with the recent reversal in the U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) (which will begin to have a more negative impact on floating-rate debt investments; discussed in PART 2), ARCC's "cushion" to maintain the company's quarterly dividend per share rate of $0.40 per share remains better than most peers.

This even holds true as high yield spreads have "rocketed" higher as a direct result of the market turmoil surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). Simply put, as of 3/20/2020, high yield option-adjusted spreads ("OAS") have net increased by approximately 700-800 basis points ("bps") during the calendar first quarter of 2020 (with the vast majority of this occurring in the second half of the quarter). This will have a notably severe impact on quarterly valuations/NAVs and readers should "brace themselves" for this reality.

With that said, sector NIIs should only slightly-modestly decrease during the calendar first quarter of 2020 as this initially has more to do with the very rapid decrease in LIBOR as opposed to a decrease in interest income from non-accrual loans. If COVID-19 "persists" more than several months, the severity of overall loan non-accruals/write-offs/restructurings will be greater which would impact the entire BDC sector. I still believe current stock price valuations have already priced in this more "bearish" outcome.

BDC Sector Recommendations as of 2/21/2020 and 3/20/2020:

Finally, once again, using Table 1 above as a reference, I want to highlight to readers what I conveyed to readers when it came to sector recommendations as of 2/21/2020 (pre sell-off).

As of 2/21/2020, I had a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) SLRC; 2) NEWT; and 3) ORCC.

As of 2/21/2020, I had a HOLD recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) ARCC; 2) OCSL; 3) FSK; 4) GAIN; 5) PSEC; 6) GBDC; 7) TCPC; 8) OCSI; and 9) PFLT.

As of 2/21/2020, I had a SELL recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AINV; 2) MAIN; and 3) TSLX.

So, prior to the recent notable sell-off, as of 2/21/2020, I had 0 BDCs rated as a STRONG BUY, only 3 rated as a BUY, 9 rated as a HOLD, 3 rated as a SELL, and 0 rated as a STRONG SELL. While these recommendations were certainly not the most "bearish" sentiment possible, I believe they were somewhat "cautious" in nature; especially when compared to most contributors at that point in time. Investors who "heeded" this advice were, at least, able to "lock-in" some notable gains (as sector valuations "ran up") which helped offset current sector/market losses (myself included).

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I want to highlight to readers what I am conveying to readers when it comes to sector recommendations as of 3/20/2020 (last week's close).

As of 3/20/2020, I currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above: 1) AINV; 2) ARCC; 3) OCSL; 4) FSK; 5) GAIN; 6) MAIN; 7) GBDC; 8) SLRC; 9) TCPC; 10) NEWT; 11) PFLT; and 12) ORCC.

As of 3/20/2020, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) TSLX; and 2) OCSI.

As of 3/20/2020, I currently have a HOLD recommendation on the following BDC stock analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) PSEC.

So, as of 3/20/2020, I now have 12 BDCs rated as a STRONG BUY, 2 rated as a BUY, only 1 rated as a HOLD, 0 rated as a SELL, and 0 rated as a STRONG SELL. Simply put, out of my seven years of covering this particular sector on Seeking Alpha, this is one of the most "bullish" overall weekly recommendation range classifications I have provided.

New Note on Recent/Current Market Sell-Off/Panic: (IMPORTANT!)

In light of recent events surrounding COVID-19 and recent notable market sell-off/panic, subscribers should view the recommendation ranges provided in Tables 1 and 3 above as more "intermediate-term" recommendations/strategies. Over the short term, markets will remain volatile (in both directions). As such, while certainly most BDC stocks look attractive-very attractive from a valuation perspective, I also believe attractive-very attractive valuations will remain within this sector for some time (could get even more attractive; more stocks moving into my "STRONG BUY" recommendation).

For investors with a higher risk tolerance, currently initiating/adding to one's position at current valuations will likely lead to attractive returns/results "down-the-road". This also means one does not have to "jump head first" into the current market. Personally, I am "picking and choosing" my spots when it comes to capital deployment (I will continue to disclose all purchases and sales).

For investors with a lower risk tolerance, it is likely prudent to either "stay on the sidelines" for the time being or deploy capital into less risky sectors/investments. I hope this helps subscribers when it comes to overall assessments/strategies.

Final Note: The analysis performed above does not provide "every" catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of this article. PART 2 will take a look at ARCC's past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results to fourteen BDC peers. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position had a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 11/12/2019, I sold my entire TSLX position at a weighted average sales price of $21.875 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 21.1% and 35.7%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 17 months.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018 and 2/24/2020, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 and $19.498 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.744 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. On 6/6/2019, I increased my position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.085 per share. When combined, my GAIN position had a weighted average purchase price of $11.257 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 11/11/2019, I sold my entire GAIN position at a weighted average sales price of $13.78 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 22.4% and 28.3%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 7 months.

On 10/2/2019, I re-entered a position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $21.635 per share. On 10/7/2019, 2/5/2020, 2/24/2020, and 2/27/2020, I increased my position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $20.95, $21.125, 20.615, and 18.565 per share. When combined, my NEWT position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.717 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the "live chat" feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of February 2020, I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 83.7% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 93.9% out of 49 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have yet to realize a "total loss" in any of my past/sold positions. Both percentages experienced a minor decrease, when compared to January 2020, as a direct result of the recent notable market sell-off due to fears/panic surrounding COVID-19.I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Recently, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, NEWT, PSEC, SLRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AINV, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, BLK, FSK, GAIN, GBDC, MAIN, OAK, OCSI, OCSL, ORCC, PFLT, TCPC, or TSLX.



Colorado Wealth Management currently is long NEWT.