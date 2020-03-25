31 Dividend Boosts Bucked The Bear: March 16 And 23

$5k invested in this week's collection of lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 19.46% more net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this later-mid-March booster pack.

Real estate sector companies with eight and financial services companies with five hikes showed the most increases for the two weeks.

The past two week increases ranged $0.0005 per M by O, to $0.165 monthly by PVL, and ranged upward from 0.2% by WPC to 67.3% to 67.3% by PVL.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial-data section. Here is your dogcatcher 3/16 and 23/2020 update for 31.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your March 16 and 23 combined data from Barron's for 31 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts as of March 23.

Watch this space as the current bearish pull-back rages for those brave corporations raising payouts in the face of flagging popularity as measured by the stock price.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 68.96% To 245.82% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Listed As Of March 16 and 23, 2020

Five of ten top stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 23, 2021, were:

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) was projected to net $2,458.20, based on the median of estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 63% greater than the market as a whole.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) was projected to net $1,341.73, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% less than the market as a whole.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) was projected to net $1,218.23, based on the median of target estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MGP.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) was projected to net $956.67, based on the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% less than the market as a whole.

Prudential PLC (PUK) was projected to net $910.65, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% more than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $840.38, based on a median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 78% below the market as a whole.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) was projected to net $732.91, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% under the market as a whole.

Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) was projected to net $614.48, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 3% under the market as a whole.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) was projected to net $699.73, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 48% above the market as a whole.

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was projected to net $689.63, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 69% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 105.74% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 7% less than the market as a whole.

Source: dailymail.co.uk

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

25 Of 31 Dividend Boosted Equities Showed Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

31 Dividend Boosted Equities By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 3/16 and 13/2020 by yield represented five sectors: two from energy, two from consumer cyclical, four from real estate, and one each from communication services and industrials.

Those two representatives from energy placed first and second - Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) [1] and Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) [2].

Two representatives from consumer cyclical placed third and eighth - Wyndham Destinations Inc. [3] and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. [8].

The four real estate representatives placed fourth, fifth, seventh, and tenth. They were: MGM Growth Properties LLC [4], W. P. Carey Inc. (5), CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) [7], and Realty Income Corp. [10].

Finally, the single representatives from communication services and industrials placed sixth and ninth - PLDT Inc. (PHI) [6] and HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) [9], to complete the top ten on the March 16 and 25 Barron's boosted dividends list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten March 16 and 23 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 20% To 121.44% Upsides With (31) No Downsiders Detected

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 19.46% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks As Of 3/16 and 23/2021

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, the top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 3/16 and 23/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors and closed-end investment funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 102.40% Vs. (33) 85.72% Net Gains by All Ten Come March 23, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 19.46% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced selection, Wyndham Destinations Inc. was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 245.82%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of March 16 and 23 were: Permianville Royalty Trust; CareTrust REIT Inc.; HeadHunter Group PLC; MGM Growth Properties PLC; Wyndham Destinations Inc., with prices ranging from $1.03 to $16.81.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of March 16 and 23 were: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.; PLDT Inc.; Sabine Royalty Trust; Realty Income Corp.; W. P. Carey Inc., whose prices ranged from $17.03 to $43.86.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword: The Actual List From March 16 & 23

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

