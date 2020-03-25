Essential Utilities Acquisition Of Peoples: Slightly Dilutive But Worth The Growth

Utilities generally outperform other risk-assets during economic downturns. I think that Essential Utilities Inc. will be among the first to recover from the current crisis.

The market has historically priced water utilities higher than other utilities, but the company's penetration into energy does not seem to significantly jeopardize this market premium.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is a utility company that provides water, wastewater, and natural gas service in the US. The company recently closed its $4.275 billion all-cash acquisition of Peoples Natural Gas Co. ("Peoples") on March 16, 2020, which provides the natural gas assets to a previously water-specific utility company. This article explores the company’s strategic acquisition of Peoples, the relative valuation of the stock, and my outlook on the stock going forward.

Strategic developments

Prior to February 3, 2020 Essential Utilities Inc. was known as Aqua America. The rebranding was done in response to the recent acquisition of Peoples. The acquisition provides diversification in the revenue stream by adding natural gas service to the existing water and wastewater service infrastructure. The company is concentrated in Pennsylvania but has operations in several other US states. The company still derives most of its revenue from its existing water service:

Source: December 2019 year end investor presentation

Essential Utilities has pursued a growth through acquisition model, by acquiring many small municipal utility service providers, and fewer large utility service providers.

Recent municipal acquisitions (excludes large acquisition of Peoples). Source: 2019 year end Investor presentation

The series of transactions provides Essential Utilities with growth of the rate base and number of customers serviced. The company has significant plans for capital expenditures to upgrade parts of the acquired infrastructure to improved efficiency, safety, and profitability. The most significant transaction, however, is the Peoples acquisition due to its size and it being Essential’s first foray into other utilities besides water.

Peoples Acquisition

The Peoples acquisition closed on March 16, 2020 in an all cash deal for $4.275 billion enterprise value, which includes the assumption of $1.3 billion in debt. The acquisition was funded by issuing a combination of new debt and equity as follows:

Sources: Essential Utilities 2019 10-K filing, Debt issuance press release, equity issuance press release

Per above, the transaction is being funded with issuance of $71 million (diluted) common stock plus $586 net debt issuance. In determining if these issuances are justified, we need to consider the incremental earnings that will be realized from Peoples:

Source: Author calculations, data from 2019 10-K filing and investor presentation

I expect that the acquisition of Peoples will provide an additional $83k of earnings to the bottom line, after accounting for incremental interest expenses from the debt and unit issuances noted above. When looking at the incremental earnings on a per share basis, it becomes clear that the acquisition is dilutive, such that Peoples is providing $1.17 EPS vs. the current $1.225 EPS. The expected combined EPS for Essential Energy would be $1.21, which represents a -1.2% dilution from pre-acquisition EPS.

A few notes on the assumptions in the above calculations:

The shares issued to fund the acquisition were done over time throughout 2019 and 2020, while other share issuances and smaller acquisitions were also being conducted. This makes it difficult to isolate the pre-acquisition shares (183 million). This number was determined from management’s 2020 estimated 254.4 million common stock outstanding less the 71 million shares issued to fund the acquisition.

The incremental net income from Peoples is estimated based on the same return on rate base as observed for pre-acquisition Aqua America. Regulators set the rate utility companies can charge their customers to ensure that net income covers operating expenses and provides a reasonable rate of return. The implicit rate on the pre-acquisition rate base was calculated as 4.5%, which was assumed to be the same rate that will be applied to the acquired rate base from Peoples, resulting in incremental earnings of $83k after incremental interest expense.

Overall the -1.2% EPS dilution is relatively small and may be justified by other benefits or synergies from the acquisition. Such benefits may include:

Greater economies of scale as the acquisition brings together the 2nd largest US water utility and 5th largest US gas utility. The company will steadily pay down the debt that was issued to finance this acquisition, which will result in less interest expense providing another avenue for growth in EPS. Diversification of revenues from solely water now to 68% water and 32% gas. This may be desirable as Management expects customers’ natural gas usage to grow at a high rate (8 - 10%) than water usage (6 - 7 %) in the coming years. Counter-seasonal effect whereby lower water usage in the winter months is offset by higher natural gas usage. Note that the seasonality in the gas business is much greater than in the water business, so that the acquisition actually reverses and increases the seasonality impact:

Source: December 2019 Investor Presentation

Relative valuation

When the acquisition of Peoples was first announced on Oct 23, 2018, the market reacted by dropping the price of WTRG approximately 14% over the next 5 trading days. This 14% drop is clearly an overreaction to the dilutive effect, which was calculated as only -1.2%. Instead, much of this drop can be attributed to a reduction in the premium that the market was willing to place on a water utility pure play. As seen from the data below, the market places a significant premium on pure-play water utilities vs. other energy utilities.

Data source: Seeking Alpha

As Essential Utilities is now 32% an energy utility (as percent of rate base), the premium the market is willing to pay on its EPS will be lower. The chart below shows the trailing P/E for WRTG relative to its peers:

Source: historical data from Yahoo Finance, earnings data from S&P Capital IQ

Note the following in the above chart:

Red highlight shows the sell-off (reduction in P/E) from the announcement of the Peoples acquisition. At this time WRTG held a high valuation relative to its peers (similar to AWR), but this premium was lost as a result of the announced diversification into energy. Blue highlight shows a period of significant increase in the multiple priced into WRTG’s earnings. This was spurred by a small loss being reported for Q2 2018, which impacts trailing EPS for the remainder of 2018 and Q1 2019. Despite this loss, the market continued to have favorable expectations for WTRG earnings and growth strategy, therefore the P/E was pushed higher than its peers. The green highlight shows a period of dramatic reduction in P/E, caused by the spike in trailing earnings as the Q2 2018 reported loss dropped out of the trailing earnings calculation. This return to a ‘normal’ level of earnings, in addition to the increase in earnings reported in Q4 2019 resulted in a dramatic reduction in the P/E.

In relation to the premium paid for a pure-play water utility, the red area highlighted the initial loss of premium attributed for a pure-play water utility. However, it appears that the premium has since recovered, likely due to impressive growth prospects (from Peoples acquisition, other acquisitions, and organic growth)

More recently, the COVID-19 fears have caused a decline in stock price, resulting in record low P/E ratios. WRTG is currently priced -33% of the 52-week high. Now that the price has come down, WRTG is more attractively priced, at a forward P/E of 22.3 and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WRTG also has a history of increasing the dividend each quarter, which provides further opportunity for increased value from buy and hold investors.

Summary

Overall Essential Utilities has been effective in implementing the growth through acquisition business model. While the market did not like the announcement of the Peoples acquisition, this transaction can provide significant scale with only minimal dilution to EPS. In addition, this transaction is expected to increase the future organic growth rate as natural gas usage is expected to grow faster than water usage in the company’s customer base.

The current valuation has come down dramatically amid the current market crisis, making WTRG more attractively priced in relation to its earnings, growth and dividend payout potential. While the premium placed on pure water utilities may have been lost initially, it appears to have recovered or at least diminished, especially because Essential Utility is still predominantly a water utility.

Utilities are generally viewed as a low volatility asset, and tend to outperform riskier stocks during market corrections and economic recessions. I recognize that the COVID-19 crisis still has a long way to go before economic recovery will begin, however I think that WRTG and other non-oil utilities will be among the first to recover. I have a favorable long term outlook for WTRG, and plan to keep WRTG on my watchlist with the intention to buy when I can see some ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for the current market crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WTRG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please consult your investment advisor and perform your own investment analysis before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisory capacity, and is not recommending, offering, or accepting the purchase or sale of any securities. The information presented herein consists of opinions, estimates, and judgements made by the author at the time of writing. The analysis does not consider all factors that may be relevant to your own investment profile, including but not limited to the suitability of the investment for you and your portfolio. The information presented in this article is subject to change without notice.