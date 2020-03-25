Franklin Utilities Fund And The Utilities Sector: Highly Atypical Correction Unveils Opportunity

First takeaway: It is hard to draw definitive conclusions on what to expect of the utilities sector going forward purely based on historical analysis of previous bear markets.

Such sector performance is largely inconsistent with bear markets of the past 40 years. In this article, I briefly look at each of them.

The utilities sector has been down about as much as the S&P 500 since the market's mid-February all-time peak.

I will not claim to be a utilities sector expert. Far from it. In fact, this is the first time that I consider looking a bit closer into the space.

My newfound interest in utilities companies is due to the fact that their stocks, generally considered a defensive play, have been taking a beating lately. The five largest companies by market cap, accounting for roughly 42% of the value of the whole sector, have been down an average of -29% since the market peak of February 19th. The spread between best- and worst-performing among the top five utilities stocks is minimal, at only about four percentage points - suggesting broad weakness.

What strikes me as interesting is that such sector performance is largely inconsistent with bear markets of the past 40 years. To illustrate how the utilities space has performed during periods of distress since 1980, I looked at the Franklin Utilities Fund Class A1 (FKUTX), possibly the oldest mutual fund of the kind still in existence.

For context, Franklin Utilities is a $5 billion fund that "seeks capital appreciation and current income by investing predominantly in the securities of public utility companies, with a focus on companies operating in the U.S. electricity and gas sector". It has returned a respectable 10% per year to investors since its September 1948 inception.

The management fee is moderate for an actively-managed fund, at 0.73%, and a tiered sales charge based on investment size applies. Over the past three, five and ten years, FKUTX has lagged the S&P 500 Utilities Index by a small margin, making me question the benefit of owning this fund vs. a lower-cost sector ETF, like the Utilities Select Sector SPDR fund (XLU).

Unprecedented bear

Regardless of performance and characteristics, the benefit of analyzing a fund as old as FKUTX is that information on daily performance is easily accessible. Below is a list of all bear markets over the past 40 years, in chronological order, and how the utilities sector has performed through each of them.

1980-1982 : During the slow grind decline of the early '80s, a.k.a. the "Volker bear", the utilities sector headed in the opposite direction of the broad stock market. Correlations were relatively low at 0.34x, and the sector outperformed the S&P 500 by about 36 percentage points over the two and a half year time frame. The federal funds rate was raised from about 10% to a peak of 20% during this period of outperformance in utilities. Interestingly, the market moves contradicted the generally-accepted idea that utilities stocks should underperform in a rising rate environment.

Cheaper stocks, higher yields

It is hard to draw definitive conclusions on what to expect of the utilities sector going forward purely based on historical analysis of previous bear markets. The extent of the corrections, the correlations and the sensitivity to macroeconomic fundamentals (i.e. GDP growth, employment and interest rates) have varied greatly during times of distress over the past 40 years.

That said, I remain fairly confident that, over periods of time that are longer than a mere few weeks, utilities stocks will probably continue to provide some level of protection against sizable market declines and quite a bit of diversification within an all-equities portfolio. This hasn't quite been the case over the very unusual last month, as funds across risky assets seem to have fled to treasuries and then to cash very quickly. But that is not to say that defensive plays, including utilities, are not worth considering today.

The case for owning utilities stocks is further reinforced by yields that have skyrocketed over the past few days. As the chart above depicts, the top three names in the utilities space currently provide an average dividend yield of nearly 5% - which is highly compelling, particularly to income investors in a zero-interest rate environment. Those who believe in reversion to the mean may even appreciate buying FKUTX or a few of its components at trailing EV/EBITDA multiples that, in some cases, have reached five-year lows.

My quest for finding and vetting utilities stocks has only begun, and I will be sure to continue looking at the sector more closely over the next few days. At first glance, I suspect that at least "sprinkling" a few defensive names in a diversified portfolio might make sense, especially at today's yields and valuation multiples.

