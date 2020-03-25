Disney's Fairytale Is Far From Over

The company has been hard hit by COVID, but will likely be one of the best comeback stories.

Thesis Summary

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is another stock that has been hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis. This comes at a time when Disney is more levered than usual, following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and the launch of Disney+. However, we expect the company to bounce back by 2021. Disney is no financial danger and will continue to be a great company once the outbreak is over.

Company Overview

Disney has been on investors' radar for quite some time. 2019 was packed full of milestones. The company launched Disney+, enjoyed record-breaking box office sales and expanded its operations through the acquisition of Fox Network. Disney has certainly been busy expanding its operations, and while 2019 proved to be a great year, now it is facing a dire growth outlook due to coronavirus from a “weaker” financial position.

Source: Annual Report

As we can see on the company's consolidated BS, liabilities almost doubled from one year to another. This has been the result of an increase in over 20 billion in “Borrowings”. This money was used amongst other things to carry out the acquisition of Fox and Launch the Disney+ platform. The problem is, even by Disney’s estimates Disney+ won’t break-even til 2021. Meanwhile, Disney’s parks are now closed and the cruise lines are also not operating due to coronavirus. Even ESPN has new been left contentless, with most major sports leagues halting all games for the time being.

First off, let’s look at a breakdown of Disney’s revenue segments:

Source: 10-Q

The latest quarterly results from 2019 can give us an idea of how the revenues are distributed, and from this, we can make some assumptions about what we can expect from revenues in the coming months and years. As we can see, about ¾ of revenues are coming from the first two segments. “Media Networks” and “Parks, Experience, and Products”.

The question we must answer is: How long can Disney withstand this and how will this impact the financial health of the company and future earnings?

Putting coronavirus into numbers

Most people would agree that Disney would be a company specifically hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Indeed, we can pinpoint at least 2 of their segments which have been especially hard hit. Their parks and cruises are not operating, and since cinemas are closed, their latest movie releases have had to be postponed.

For this reason, we propose the following thought experiment. Disney’s fiscal years starts at the end of September. We are projecting that coronavirus will keep doors closed for at least another 3 months. Parks and Studio account for about half of revenue so we have estimated a quarter of revenues of 2020 will be completely wiped out. From there, we have followed our usual DCF valuation forecasting the revenues for the next 10 years.

Growth Outlook

To forecast revenue growth we have used trendline analysis. Mathematically, we have arrived at around a 6% annual growth rate. Qualitatively, we feel that this can be backed up by the growth catalysts and recent performance of Disney.

Firstly, we would expect Disney to rebound strongly after the outbreak and expect the previously shunned segments to outperform, especially during the first quarter after the outbreak is contained and normalcy is resumed. Furthermore, we still have strong expectations of Disney+ and the Network segment, and while the acquisition of Fox was not cheap, we believe it will pay off in the long-run.

Overall, Disney still holds great value as a brand. It has well-diversified operations, some of which will perform well even in a recession, and despite recently taking on quite a bit of debt, the financial position is still very strong.

Valuation

The following valuation is made using a 10-year forecast of free cash flows, using our best estimates of a series of ratios and magnitudes that are explained in detail. We will assume total repayment of the debt as early as possible and a 3.4% growth of cash flows after the forecasted period.

Operating income:

Revenue follows its 10-year exponential trend, which gives us a constant growth rate for the next 10 years of 6.3%. The exception to this will be 2020, where we estimate the effects of the pandemic to reduce revenue by 1/6. This estimate is based on the fact that the sections affected by lockdowns represent about 1/3 of Disney revenue, and that these sections could lose half of their revenue, so you can see this is not a particularly optimistic estimate. After 2020, revenue will return to its original course (as it would be if it grew 6.3% per year without interruption).

Cost of Revenue, for which we only have 8 years of comparable data, since it appears SG&A and R&D expenses were included before that, has been quite consistently near 55% of revenue. There was a jump in 2019 to 60%, which we believe comes from large acquisitions of not yet profitable businesses, such as ((?)). We assume these will be profitable from 2021, so the cost of revenues will return to its average of the last seven “normal” years, 2012 to 2018, which is 55.4% of revenue. In 2020, we will suppose the cost is 60.4% of what revenue would be if we did not subtract 1/6 to account for the pandemic effect, which is also a very conservative estimate.

SG&A Expense increased gradually by about 900 million from 2012 to 2018, falling gradually from 18.8% of revenue to 14.9%. In 2019 there was a significant increase, to 16.4%. We will assume this is also due to new acquisitions and that the figure will stay that way in 2020 and resume its path after that (logarithmic trend of SG&A as a % of revenue from 2012 to 2018), continuing to increase gradually in absolute terms but to fall in relative terms.

R&D Expense seems to have increased gradually as a % of revenue, with an unusually large increase in 2019. We will follow the logarithmic trend of this figure for 2012 to 2018 to leave out the unusual year, which leaves us with a forecasted R&D cost of between 4.9-5% of revenue for the next decade.

Below you can see a summary of the figures explained:

Net Assets for Operations:

For the operations side of the balance sheet, we assume that current assets for operations are driven by revenue, liabilities for operations are driven by operating expenses and long-term assets for operations drive operating income.

Current assets for operations had fallen gradually as a % of revenue until 2019, with a sudden increase. The same happens on the liabilities side as a % of operating expenses. What we do here is assume that each ratio keeps its falling logarithmic trend, but we add the difference between 2019 and 2018 as a permanent increase.

For the long-term assets, from 2010 to 2018 we see a very linear increase with the return improving year after year as the ratio of these assets as % of operating income fell from 810% in 2010 to 532% in 2018. In 2019, with big acquisitions yet to fully affect revenue, we see this ratio increase to 1354%, as the value of the assets reaches 162 bn$. Starting in 2020, we will assume the value of long-term assets for operations increases by 3,152 MM$ each year, as per the trend of the 2010-2018 period. We see the ratio of long-term assets to operating income fall gradually towards 2018 levels.

The following tables show a summary of the forecasted data. Note that no-operational items are excluded. We deemed cash levels were generally low enough to be considered a minimum balance, therefore, an operational asset.

Net income, Financing, and Free Cash Flow:

To construct the free cash flow forecast we will use the following assumptions:

Other Expenses will be the average proportion of revenue for the last 10 years, which is 0.8%. This figure includes mainly income for minority interest, so the net income figure we produce is for common stockholders.

Net interest Expense will be calculated as a percentage of outstanding net debt at the end of the previous year, using the average of the last 9 years, which is about 2.7%.

Income Tax Expense will be calculated as a percentage of EBT, using the average of the last 10 years, which is about 29.6%.

Cash flows will be used to repay debt until it reaches 0, and after that, they will be considered free cash flows and used to estimate the present value of the stock for given rates of return. See a summary of the data below:

As you can see, the calculations we have made estimate the potential to repay all debt before 5 years. Taking the levered free cash flow from above, we get the following target prices for a range of discount rates. At a current price of 82, we could be looking at an expected long-term return between 11 and 11.5%.

Takeaway

Don’t confuse our bullish stand with a “buy now” recommendation. We still believe both the market and Disney stock have a further downside. Nonetheless, we do think Disney will strike a good comeback, probably starting in the first quarter of 2021. There is no reason to worry about the company's solvency, and Disney will continue to bring value to investors for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.