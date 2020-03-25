Nabors Industries: One Day At A Time

The company announced a reverse split between 1:15 and 1:50 effective next month.

The company amended the RCF this quarter and extended nearly $1 billion in debt maturities.

Nabors Industries reported fourth-quarter 2019 revenues and other income of $715.77 million compared to revenues of $776.62 million in the same quarter of last year.

Investment Thesis

Nabors Industries (NBR) is one of my selected onshore driller companies, which also include Helmerich & Payne (HP) that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

The onshore and offshore drilling industries are comparable in many ways and are suffering the same severe downturn. Oil prices aren't sufficient to support healthy exploration CapEx, leaving demand depressed severely, which puts pressure on margins and utilization.

The situation has substantially changed to the worse from the fourth quarter because of the oil prices collapse that we have experienced.

In the case of Nabors, this situation is worsened by a concerning debt load that I will present and analyze later. The underlying issue is that oil and natural gas prices are not healthy enough, and the outlook has turned to dismal.

The CEO, Anthony G. Petrello, noted in the conference call:

During the fourth quarter, the average US Lower 48 land industry rig count declined by 97 rigs and an 11% reduction from the third quarter average.

Thus, I still recommend avoiding the entire drilling sector from a long-term investment perspective until results show a strong correlation between activity and profitability regularly.

However, for the ones who are invested in this segment, I recommend trading about 70% of your position short term to reduce your long-term position without incurring losses.

Nabors Industries YTD chart is not very encouraging, and both HP and NBR are down significantly.

Nabors Fleet Status Snapshot 4Q'19 And Margin Details

The total is 204 rigs working, with average utilization of 54%.

As we can see above, the US drilling margin has increased steadily from $10,540 in 3Q'18 to $12,400 in 3Q'19. The situation is less remarkable in Canada, with the margin going down from $5,352 to $3,799.

Finally, in international drilling, which represents 41.9% of the total rigs working, the situation is reversed. Margin fell significantly from $15,003 to $13,739 with good progress sequentially.

Nabors Industries - Balance Sheet In 4Q 2019: The Raw Numbers

Nabors Industries 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues and other income in $ Million 776.62 809.31 771.41 758.08 715.77 Net Income in $ Million -187.73 -122.02 -207.88 -123.24 -266.99 EBITDA $ Million 136.81 189.17 88.41 196.96 16.94 EPS diluted in $/share -0.55 -0.36 -0.61 -0.37 -0.77 Operating cash flow in $ Million 248.85 69.85 203.23 157.19 253.73 CapEx in $ Million 119.97 141.07 133.41 92.12 61.15 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 128.88 -71.22 69.82 65.07 192.58 Total Cash $ Million 481.80 469.72 395.72 418.94 452.50 Long-term Debt in $ Million 3,585.4 3,678.4 3,551.4 3,517.7 3,333.2 Dividend per share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 350.23 350.76 351.54 352.03 352.14

Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues and other income were $715.77 million in 4Q'19

Note: Revenues and other income came at $715.77 million (which include investment income and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates).

Nabors Industries reported fourth-quarter 2019 revenues and other income of $715.77 million compared to revenues of $776.62 million in the same quarter of last year (please look at the chart above).

Net income for the quarter was a loss of $266.99 million (including preferred stock dividend payment) or $0.77 per share compared to a loss of $187.73 million or $0.55 per share during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $202.5 million from $207.03 million in the third quarter.

U.S. Drilling segment produced quarterly operating revenues of $289.52 million , down 4.71% from the year-ago level of $303.8 million. The sector recorded a significantly lower operating income of $6.8 million than a year ago, due to a drop in the rig count at Lower 48.

segment produced quarterly operating revenues of , down 4.71% from the year-ago level of $303.8 million. The sector recorded a significantly lower operating income of $6.8 million than a year ago, due to a drop in the rig count at Lower 48. Canadian Drilling segment's revenues came in at $19.38 million in the fourth quarter, down 33.22% from the year-ago. The segment's operating loss came in at $3.19 million compared to the year-ago quarter's income of $0.93 million due to a weak market environment for rig components.

segment's revenues came in at in the fourth quarter, down 33.22% from the year-ago. The segment's operating loss came in at $3.19 million compared to the year-ago quarter's income of $0.93 million due to a weak market environment for rig components. International Drilling segment's revenues of $331.7 million, down 3.9% from the year-ago. However, the operating income was $1.15 million in the fourth quarter, a little better than the prior-year loss of $0.48 million. The primary reason for this increase was the company's initiatives to reduce operating costs as well as operational efficiency.

segment's revenues of down 3.9% from the year-ago. However, the operating income was $1.15 million in the fourth quarter, a little better than the prior-year loss of $0.48 million. The primary reason for this increase was the company's initiatives to reduce operating costs as well as operational efficiency. Revenues from the Drilling Solutions segment were down to $60.5 million in the fourth quarter from $66.8 million a year ago. Revenues from the Rig Technologies segment were down also by 14.3% to $52.6 million from the prior-year level of $61.4 million.

2 - Free cash flow yearly is now $65.07 million in 3Q'19

The free cash flow for 2019 is a gain of $256.21 million, with a profit of $192.54 million in 4Q'19.

3 - Net debt is now $3.16 billion at the end of Q3'19

Net debt increased slightly in the third quarter and is now $2.88 billion with net debt-to-EBITDA of 2x. The debt-to-capitalization ratio is 62.7%.

Available liquidity is $1,761 million as of 12/31/2019.

Highlight: The company amended the RCF this quarter and extended nearly $1 billion in debt maturities.

4 - Nabors Proposes Reverse Stock Split with a proposed range between 1:15 and 1:50.

Nabors announced recently that:

its Board of Directors has approved a proposal, to be submitted to shareholders for approval at a special general meeting of shareholders anticipated to be held on April 13, 2020, to, among other things, effect a consolidation (reverse stock split) of Nabors' common shares. The reverse stock split proposal includes a proposed range between 1-for-15 and 1-for-50 common shares.

This news alone added darkness in an already uninspiring outlook. Also, the reverse split will become effective in less than a month.

the reverse stock split is expected to become effective on April 16, 2020, and the shares to begin trading on the split-adjusted basis on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under Nabors' existing trading symbol "NBR" on April 17, 2020.

5 - Guidance 2020

The daily margins of the U.S. Drilling segment are likely to suffer in the first quarter of 2020. For the Canadian Drilling segment, the company projects an increase in daily margin and a rise in rig count for the same period.

Nabors' full-year CapEx is projected in the range of $350-370 million, lower than $424 million spent in 2019.

For 2020, Nabors anticipates generating a free cash flow of at least $300 million.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Nabors Industries is struggling, and the fourth quarter is another confirmation of this concerning situation. Worse, the total collapse of oil prices due to the price war going on with Saudi Arabia has devastated the oil service industry and change the outlook to negative.

However, the issue is more concentrated on the domestic side, while the international segment is showing a little more resiliency. The domestic side will turn into a catastrophe if oil prices continue to be lower than $30 for an extended period.

As you all know, NBR's survival is based on two critical elements. The rig utilization and profit margins. It is easy to see why the company is facing troubles now.

Oil prices have been depressed in the past six months, and the trend was down with crude oil Brent around $60 a barrel until as recently as early March. Then, the colossal collapse happened, and oil prices are now trading below $30, killing any hope of quick recovery.

Thus, I am not surprised to read that "Weakest oil-field service companies among the most vulnerable to 'unprecedented' oil, coronavirus shock, warns Moody's."

I cannot justify a long-term investment here. Nothing is exciting about the near future, and the risk of an oil price collapse is high with a slowdown of the economy and reduced demand. However, it doesn't mean that NBR is not attractive for short-term trading. The stock may present an excellent technical profile.

Technical Analysis (short term)

NBR experienced a support breakout early in March and dropped to $0.35, establishing new support. The original pattern is a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $0.98-1.00, at which point it is important to take about 20-30% of your position if you have a profit (assuming you bought low). I may consider purchasing a little at or below $0.35.

I would even consider taking off a part of your position at this level, also if it could result in a small loss and keep the cash for the next drop.

The bullish case is that NBR crosses the resistance if oil prices turn bullish somehow, which is highly unlikely. In this case, I see two resistances, the first one at $1.75 and the second one at $2.30, which should be the upper target for 2020 (best case scenario). However, with a reverse stock split, this target looks unrealistic.

The bearish case is that NBR will not be able to make it and will be forced to restructure under chapter 11. In this case, NBR will be worthless.

