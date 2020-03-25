IDEX: A Slow Growth Company With Reasonable Valuation

IDEX’s (IEX) share price has corrected sharply amid the ongoing coronavirus correction in the stock markets across the world. The company’s fluid handling system and fire and safety product businesses have good growth prospects, which will drive the share price significantly higher in the next five years. Long-term investors can start buying the shares around the current price in small quantities to take advantage of the correction.

IDEX is a global fluidics company. The company sells an extensive array of pumps, valves, flow meters and other fluidics systems and components to customers in several markets. The company also sells fire and safety products including the "Jaws of Life" family of rescue and recovery tools. IDEX has three reportable business segments, which are Fluid & Metering Technologies (“FMT”), Health & Science Technologies (“HST”) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (“FSDP”).

Image Source: Pixabay

Growth Drivers

IDEX’s fluid and metering product family is the company's primary growth driver. The product family includes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors and fluid-handling pump modules and systems. In addition, the company offers flow monitoring and other services to the industrial, chemical, agriculture and energy industries. Increasing demand for several types of pumps and related products in the industries just mentioned is driving the growth of the fluid handling system market. According to a report, “The fluid handling system market was valued at USD 55.19 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast period is between 2017 and 2023.” IDEX’s fluid and metering product revenue will grow at a similar rate.

The company’s fire and safety product family is another growth driver. The product family includes the following products: firefighting pumps, valves and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags, and engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices. Customers of these products are OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and fire and rescue organizations. The company’s fire and safety products have sustainable demand in a growing market. The demand for fire and safety products is increasing due to stringent government norms and regulations for fire and safety across the world. According to a report, “The global fire safety equipment market size was estimated at USD 58.43 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2025.” IDEX’s fire and safety product revenue is expected to grow at a similar pace.

IDEX has acquired Flow Management Devices (Flow MD) in February for $125 million in cash. This acquisition is an immediate revenue generator for IDEX, because Flow MD has annual sales of approximately $60 million. Flow MD will be a part of the company’s energy group, and serve its energy customers, including refineries, chemical manufacturers and pipeline operators. Flow MD will complement IDEX’s pump and metering system business.

Competition

IDEX belongs to a highly competitive industry. It competes on the basis of product development and quality, design and engineering capabilities, quality of post-sale support, and effectiveness of distribution channels. Its competitors include Dover Corporation (DOV), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), Crane Co. (CR), Tuthill Corporation, Gardner Denver, Valco Instruments, Gooch & Housego PLC, Holmatro, and Panduit Corporation. Some of IDEX's competitors are larger than the company, both in terms of revenue and financial resources, which helps them compete favorably with IDEX.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

IDEX's 2019 fourth quarter sales were $606.0 million, down 1% compared to the year-ago period, and adjusted EPS was $1.33, up 2% compared to the year-ago period. The company’s 2019 fourth quarter cash from operations was $151.2 million, down 2% compared to the year-ago period, and free cash flow was $137.0 million, which was flat. The company delivered ordinary fourth quarter results amid a weak macro backdrop, which was not bad.

The company’s full-year 2019 sales were $2.5 billion, flat compared to the year-ago period, and adjusted EPS was $5.80, up 7% compared to the year-ago period. The company’s full-year 2019 cash from operations was $528.1 million, up 10% compared to the year-ago period, and free cash flow was $477.2 million, up 13% compared to the year-ago period. While the company delivered flat top-line growth, bottom-line and cash flow growth were impressive.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment delivered sales of $227.5 million, down 4% YoY. Health & Science Technologies segment delivered fourth quarter sales of $227.3 million, up 1% YoY. Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment delivered fourth quarter sales of $152.0 million, which was flat YoY. Again, amid a weak macro environment, these results were not bad. I expected that the company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment will deliver positive sales growth in the fourth quarter, because this market is growing despite a challenging macro environment. However, this didn’t happen, which was slightly disappointing.

Valuation

IDEX’s most similar peers are Dover Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Crane Co., Graco (GGG), Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and Franklin Electric (FELE). IDEX’s non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 20.64x, compared to Dover’s 10.62x, Parker-Hannifin’s 9.84x, Crane’s 6.31x, Graco’s 20.78x, Flowserve’s 8.75x and Franklin Electric’s 19.63x. IDEX’s trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 3.53x, compared to Dover’s 1.35x, Parker-Hannifin’s 0.93x, Crane’s 0.73x, Graco’s 4.17x, Flowserve’s 0.68x and Franklin Electric’s 1.57x. IDEX’s trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 16.81x, compared to Dover’s 10.10x, Parker-Hannifin’s 6.52x, Crane’s 6.02x, Graco’s 16.57x, Flowserve’s 8.55x and Franklin Electric’s 11.65x.

IDEX’s valuation lies at the top-end compared to its peers. The company has an okay balance sheet with $632.58 million of cash and $934.41 million of debt. The company’s stock price has fallen sharply from the top amid the coronavirus correction, and I believe “now” is the time to gradually start buying the stock. I believe the company’s fluid handling system revenue and fire and safety product revenue will grow at a healthy rate in the next five years, and as a result the stock price will also rise. Slow but steady economic growth across the world with rapid technological advancement will boost the company’s fluid handling system and fire and safety product businesses, which will drive the company’s overall revenue growth higher. I expect the company’s overall revenue will grow at a CAGR of mid-single digits in the next five years.

IDEX’s trailing 12-month revenue is $2,494.6 million. Assuming that revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5% in the next five years, the company’s 2024-end revenue will be $3,184 million or $41.78 per share. IDEX’s stock has traded between the price to sales ratio of 2.50x and 5.40x in the last five years. Applying a price to sales ratio of 5.40x on the company’s 2024-end revenue per share, I get $225 as its 2024-end share price.

Risks

The markets that IDEX serves are characterized by frequent introduction of new technologies. In order to remain competitive in these markets, IDEX must be able to acquire suitable businesses with new technologies at regular intervals. However, acquiring new businesses is not an easy task. The company may not be able to identify an appropriate business to purchase at the right time, and therefore its revenue growth and operating results could be negatively impacted.

Price of crude oil has declined considerably in the past few weeks, which could negatively impact the level of planned expenditure of certain of IDEX’s customers. If these customers cut their planned expenditure, the demand for certain of IDEX’s products, particularly the fluid handling system products, could decrease significantly. As a result, the company’s revenue growth and profitability could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

IDEX is a slow growth company. Its stock is now available at a reasonable valuation. I expect the stock to stay in a range-bound movement in the near-term, with slight downward pressure. In the long-term, though, the stock has significant upside from the current level. I’d recommend to start buying the stock around the current level in small quantities as a long-term investment. If the market corrects further, the strategy should be buying more, of course, in small quantities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.