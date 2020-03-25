Precious Metals Stocks Approach A Buying Opportunity

This is an aberration or a dip, and we need to take dips as serious buying opportunities, so a review of your watch list is due with the view of acquiring some of your favorite PM producers.

Introduction

Global economies are in a state of turmoil, to put it mildly with billions of dollars being wiped off stock markets on an almost daily basis. Our focus is on the precious metals mining (PM) sector which has also been battered but a little too much in my very humble opinion. The underlying commodities are gold and silver, so we will start with a quick look at their performance to-date.

Gold

Gold had a very good 2019 and started 2020 on good form rising to $1,700/Oz before being entangled in the general sell off which was triggered by the coronavirus along with the price of oil collapsing. As the chart depicts, around $200/Oz was wiped off the value of gold in a matter of days. However, it now looks as though the sell off was overdone and gold has now turned and has made reasonable progress in the last few days.

Silver

Silver faired a lot worse than gold which is sometimes the case having flirted with the $19.00/Oz level, it fell to below $12.00/Oz at one time. This may be because it is also an industrial metal as well as a store of value as a precious metal, and therefore, it was assumed that its demand would evaporate in an economic downturn.

However, silver can whipsaw back up just as fast as it came down, so acquiring physical silver now could be a very good trade.

Precious Metal stocks

During the last 12 months, the producers as evidenced by the Gold Bugs Index (HUI) made steady progress until the sudden reversal of the S&P 500 triggered a selloff in the PM stocks. Gold and silver were also sold off hard, so it was a double whammy for the PM stocks, and they lost over 60% (250 down to 150) of their value during the carnage. The quality stocks were not spared, and they suffered a similar fate with millions being wiped off their value.

However, their earnings, on the whole, have been good, so some of these stocks now have a P/E of around 7 which is attractive when compared to the average P/E for the DOW which is, currently, around 21.

Conclusion

One of the reasons we like the PM stocks is because of the leverage they have to the movement of the metals. This, as clearly demonstrated above, works both ways, when the metals fall, the stocks fall twice as fast and it's pretty much the same when the metals rise.

The time to buy is when there is blood in the streets as the old adage goes and the PM stocks are bleeding right now.

A well thought out options strategy could pay off handsomely, but be aware that in times of great volatility, the premiums are much higher as the seller wants to reduce the risk of being on that side of the trade.

This is an aberration or a dip, and we need to take dips as serious buying opportunities, so a review of your watch list is due with the view to acquiring some of your favorite PM producers.

