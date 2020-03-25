Twitter: Definite Bargain As Engagement Soars

Use the weakness in the stock to load up on Twitter with a '21 EV/S multiple of only 3x.

Thanks to activist investors, Twitter (TWTR) picked the perfect time to announce an investment leading to a large share share buyback plan. As the company pulls revenue guidance due to the coronavirus impact on global revenues, the engagement boost on the platform will eventually lead to substantial revenue growth. The investment thesis based on improved engagement is very bullish on the stock dip into the low $20s.

Image Source: Twitter website

Small Negative

After the close on Monday, Twitter pulled their revenue guidance for Q1 and the full year. The company guided revenues down for Q1 YoY after originally providing for revenues between $825 million and $885 million for the quarter.

Analysts were forecasting Q1 revenues of $870 million for 10.5% growth. The new guidance of a slight YoY decline suggests revenues will miss estimates by around $100 million with the social-media company generating revenues of $787 million last Q1.

In addition, the company will report a small GAAP loss. Analysts were forecasting a $0.16 EPS profit for the quarter. An EPS number is the midst of a pandemic outbreak isn't necessarily valuable considering ramped up costs won't match the revenue hit.

The revenue miss is very understandable considering the global economic slowdown. Too many businesses such as restaurants and anything travel related have limited reasons to advertise in the current environment.

The miss is only a small negative considering the economy will recover and key advertising sectors will eventually rebound.

Big Positives

The big positive from the Q1 guidance update was news of strong engagement. Twitter suggests monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) are up 8% sequentially to 164 million, up from 152 million in Q4. The mDAUs are up 23% from last Q1 providing the fastest growth rate since CEO Jack Dorsey turned around the social site back in 2016.

Source: Rich Greenfield Twitter

The other major positive was the agreement with Elliott Management on March 9 to repurchase $2 billion worth of shares following a $1 billion investment from Silver Lake. The stock has seen the market cap dip below $20 billion providing the repurchase plan of over 10% of the outstanding shares.

Ultimately, ad dollars will follow user engagement. Analysts were only forecasting 13.8% revenue growth this year due to the company having issues with ad products. With Twitter now having a couple of sequential quarters with user growth in excess of 20%, the company is poised for a rebound in revenue growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

The long-term base case is for Twitter to revert to revenue growth rates in excess of 20%. During 2018, Twitter leveraged mDAU growth to 2x revenue growth. Otherwise, the company saw revenues growth in excess of 20% when mDAU growth was up just in the 10% range.

What happens in 2020 isn't even useful now, but investors have to factor in substantial improvements in the revenue growth rates in 2021 and 2022.

My view remains that Twitter should see 2021 revenues grow 20% above the original 2020 target of $3.94 billion to reach $4.7 billion. A similar growth rate in 2022 leads revenues to jump to $5.7 billion.

The actual reported growth rate will be substantially higher due to a cut in 2020 revenues. It's very possible that Twitter won't report any revenue growth in 2019, but the key is the engagement boost will eventually lead to surging revenues.

While the company reporting a loss in Q1 is an interesting data point, Twitter ending 2019 with a net cash balance of $4.1 billion. The additional $1 billion from Silver Lake provides the social media company with a substantial cash balance to survive any minimal operating losses. With in excess of $5.1 billion in net cash, Twitter can easily handle those share buybacks and still leave a net cash balance in the $3.1 billion range.

Twitter can repurchase up to 80 million shares with the stock at or below $25. The company was only likely to buy 57 million shares with the stock previously at or above $35. With the market cap below $20 billion, the company can buy more than 10% of the diluted outstanding share count of 789 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that long-term investors shouldn't fret in this difficult business climate. Twitter is seeing key engagement grow and the social media company will eventually see the benefits from this boost. Investors should use the weakness in the stock to load up on Twitter with an '21 EV/S multiple of only 3x.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.









Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.