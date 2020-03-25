Valuation Matters (The Duck Test)

The writing was on the wall, even when it comes to market darlings like AAPL and TSLA. Never turn your back to the truth!

Many investors blame the virus for everything that has happened recently, "forgetting" that they chose to turn their heads away when negative news popped, before Covid-19 turned into a Black-Swan.

Many stocks are down sharply, including two of the biggest drivers that have pushed the market to an all-time high: Apple and Tesla.

It looks like it has happened ages ago, but the longest bull market ever has only very recently come to an end.

Investors find all sorts of reasons to justify their beloved ducks, sorry assets, even at times when it's clear that valuations have nothing to do with fundamentals.

When the stock price is moving up in complete disconnection with the financial results you have to ask yourself "is it justified???" instead of keep telling yourself that "everything is awesome, everything is cool"

Things can be awesome and cool up to a certain point. Only true love (and not to a stock!) lasts forever, and even that notion is something too many people (after few years of marriage...) are giving up on (too easily) nowadays...

Covid-19 wasn't an issue (as of yet) when we entered into bearish vertical spreads involving Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Apple Inc. (AAPL). Instead, using a very simplistic illustration, this is what bothered us:

The TSLA-focused article was published on January 6, 2020, and I find it quite ironic comparing the title ("Tesla At $451 A Share, Post 2019 Delivery Numbers, Is A ('Soft') Sell") to the current stock price...

The AAPL-focused article was published on January 9, 2020, and I find it quite pleasing comparing the title ("Apple Is A Sell At $300, Pure And Simple, But We Will Do It 'Diagonally' After All") to the current stock price...

True, the Covid-19 outbreak helped these trades a lot. There's no doubt about it. Nevertheless, the cracks started to show up way before the crash.

The below chart is running from 1/1/2020 to 2/19/2020, when the market (SPY) peaked.

On February 1, 2020, Apple announced that it's closing all its corporate offices, stores, and contact centers in mainland China (through February 9). Investors got "freaked out" and sent the stock to a massive 5% correction that lasted for a day or two.

However, what was much more amazing is how investors reacted to Apple's warning on February 17, 2020, where the company stated (loud and clear) that it doesn't expect to meet the revenue guidance it provided (3 weeks earlier) for Q1/2020. What did investors do? "Tanked" the stock by nearly 3% (!!!), just to get back into their senses and buy the dip the following day.

In early February, Tesla already confirmed that deliveries scheduled in China will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. What did investors do? Took it down ~20% (following an unbelievable rally) and then all the way up again, to a new all-time high. Delay? Deliveries? Chine? Virus? It didn't really matter.

Here's my thought:

Valuation matters. You may ignore it as much, and for as long, as you wish, but eventually it will haunt you. If only the "P" goes up while the "E" stands still, you must put a limit - your own limit - to the P/E you're willing to accept.

The "Duck Test" states that "If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck."

If you use "an overvalued stock" instead of "a duck" - the test remains as valid. Make sure your holdings pass this test (necessary but not sufficient condition!) to avoid the need to "duck" later on!

If you refuse to set a limit, and if you keep assuming that "the sky's the limit", you might end up with a skyfall...

What's yours?

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: SELL AAPL, SELL TSLA