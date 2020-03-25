DBB Suffers Its Worst Month Since September 2011

Against this, we set our Q2-20 target for DBB at $14 per share.

As spec positioning in LME base metals is materially net short, we think that a bottom in DBB is likely to occur in Q2, especially if base metals receive some cost-curve support.

However, we believe that the fundamental weakness is likely to prove transient, as demand is set to rebound strongly once global economic activity bounces back.

The double black swan (COVID-19 panic + oil price collapse) has put tremendous pressure on base metals prices, as negative macro dynamics impact micro dynamics.

DBB is at its lowest since February 2016, having sold off nearly 11% on the month - the worst performance since September 2011.

Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on fundamental dynamics across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

By tracking many real-time micro indicators across the base metals space, we help readers to better assess the real-time changes in refined market balances.

DBB slumped to its lowest since February 2016 at $11.91 per share on Monday, March 23, having sold off nearly 11% on the month - its worst performance since September 2011.

The double black swan (COVID-19 panic + oil price collapse) has put tremendous pressure on base metals prices, by producing:

a marked appreciation in the dollar (everyone scrambles for USD) a risk-off environment (pressuring all risk asset prices) a negative demand shock (economic activity is shut down) deflationary pressures on cost curves (lower oil price = lower production costs)

The fundamental dynamics of industrial metals have naturally weakened, as evident in a surge in global exchange inventories so far this year. However, we view the fundamental weakness as transient in so far as economic growth is likely to bounce back post-COVID-19 crisis.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price performance

Copper, aluminium, and zinc have suffered a violent sell-off so far in March. Copper is the worst performer (-13%), followed by zinc (-10%), and aluminium (-9%). The London Metal Exchange Index is down 13% in the month to March 23.

DBB has experienced its largest monthly sell-off (-11%) since September 2011, as base traders cut substantially their net long exposure to the base metals complex.

The global COVID-19 panic, the stronger dollar, the weaker oil price, and the broad-based risk-off mood all contributed to the sell-off in DBB.

Open interest trends

Open interest in LME copper, aluminium, and zinc has declined markedly so far in March, suggesting that the broad-based base metals sell-off has been driven by long liquidation.

Exchange inventory trends

The negative macro environment has undermined the micro backdrop across the industrial metals space by weakening meaningfully refined metal consumption, both in China and the rest of the world.

The deterioration in fundamentals is evident in the significant increase in global exchange inventories, consisting of LME and SHFE stocks.

As the chart above shows, copper and zinc inventories have increased the most while aluminium inventories have increased more modestly.

As economic activity has resumed in China and plants have raised their operating rates, domestic refined copper consumption could pick up at some point, which should stop the uptrend in exchange inventories.

A renewed decline in exchange inventories, which is not yet the case, could signal that fundamentals are strengthening again.

Positioning among the speculative community

Spec positioning across the LME base metals (including copper, aluminium, and zinc) is materially net short, a tangible sign of bearish sentiment.

Although further spec selling cannot be ruled out in the immediate term, the current LME spec positioning signals that a bottom may be near. Spec positioning in COMEX copper paints a different picture, however, so we are somewhat cautious and not in a hurry to buy the dips immediately.

Closing thoughts

The sell-off in DBB is likely to prove transient, in our view. The deterioration in fundamentals due to weaker refined copper consumption should come to an end once global economic activity bounces back after the quarantine measures implemented worldwide ease (Q2/Q3).

At current prices, base metals prices are close to their marginal cost of production, meaning that either producers will be forced to cut output or prices need to move rapidly higher on stronger demand. In all likelihood, current base metals prices look overall fundamentally attractive.

With spec positioning in LME base metals already materially net short, we think that the end of the tunnel is near.

For Q2, we project a target price of $14 per share for DBB.

