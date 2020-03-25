Amgen: A Healthy And Defensive Pick In COVID-19 Times

Amgen’s PE is near its nine-year low and lower than majority of biotech players, despite having excellent fundamentals.

The current recessionary environment has wreaked havoc across sectors and geographies. However, while we fret at the declining value of our portfolios, this can also prove to be once in a lifetime opportunity to pick up gems at a huge discount for bargain hunters. As has been famously said by Baron Rothschild, an 18th-century British nobleman and member of the Rothschild banking family, "The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets."

According to Barron's, Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham noted, “Despite market volatility from [coronavirus], we expect limited impact on biopharma fundamentals.” Biotech definitely seems to be one of the more resilient investments considering that they are involved in dispensing essential goods and services.

In this article, I will discuss why I believe Amgen (AMGN) is an attractive and defensive pick in March 2020.

Amgen is an attractive pick at these discounted levels

The stocks that we buy in such uncertain times require to fulfill certain criteria. These businesses need to be less correlated with the overall market. Investors should prefer companies with a robust history of performance, solid balance sheets, and attractive dividend yield.

Amgen seems to be fulfilling a majority of these criteria. Founded in 1980, the company went public in 1983. The biotech which has been in the market over the decades has proved to be one of the best investments over the past 10 years. The company’s current market capitalization stands at $119.3 billion and is trading at price to book ratio of 12.3x and price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2x. Although not a bargain hunter’s dream for a large biotech stock, these valuations definitely warrant a second look at the company’s fundamentals.

Amgen’s product portfolio targets several chronic conditions, including arthritis, osteoporosis, and cancer. The company also boasts of a broad pipeline with more than 20 investigational candidates in ongoing research programs.

Amgen is also one of the very few biotechs which have consistently paid dividends to investors. In 2019, the company returned a total of $11.1 billion to shareholders through dividend payments totaling $3.5 billion and $7.6 billion used to repurchase $40.2 million shares at an average of $190 per share. The company paid $5.80 per share dividend in 2019, a 10% YoY growth. The company’s dividend yield in 2019 was 2.7%, while it is around 3.2% for the last twelve months. This is significantly higher than the dividend yield of the S&P 500 of around 2%.

Amgen has planned for a 10% dividend increase in the first quarter of 2020, which will be around $1.60 per share. Wall Street expects Amgen’s annualized dividend yield to be close to 2.82% in the next twelve months. The company has also guided for share repurchases within a range of $3 billion to $5 billion. The company has an authorization outstanding in the amount of $6.5 billion.

Amgen’s share price performance has been less correlated with that of the overall market. The company’s share price is down 16.07% YTD (year-to-date). This compares favorably with SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) which are down YTD by 24.45% and 27.50%, respectively.

The company has several promising assets in its commercial portfolio

Amgen expects products such as Prolia, Evenity, Repatha, Aimovig, Otezla and the biosimilar portfolio to drive its revenues and earnings in 2020. Four of the company’s drugs reported a double-digit revenue decline in 2019. However, there were also five drugs which reported double-digit revenue growth in 2019.

Currently, there are 8.9 million fractures annually across the world due to osteoporosis. Despite this, only 20% of women who experienced a fracture are treated with bone-building medicine. To further penetrate into this market, Amgen is focused on ensuring postmenopausal women receive appropriate screening, diagnosis, and treatment. The company expects Prolia and Evenity to be optimal treatment choices for these patients.

Postmenopausal osteoporosis drug, Prolia, grossed revenues worth $2.67 billion, a YoY rise of 17%. Recently launched postmenopausal osteoporosis drug, Evenity, also reported revenues of $189 million in 2019, while the annual run rate was $350 million. This drug has been on a solid growth trajectory in the U.S. and Japan.

In Japan, the company and its partner Astellas have positioned Evenity as a product for post-fracture postmenopausal high-risk osteoporosis patients. The launch is in its early days in the U.S. However, Amgen has already secured J code, which is gradually expanding prescriber base in the U.S. The company is also expecting a solid European launch in collaboration with UCB.

Amgen’s cardiovascular drug Repatha’s revenues rose 20.18% YoY to $661 million in 2019. The company is a leader in the PCSK9 inhibitor class of drugs.

Aimovig reported revenues of $306 million from the U.S. market. While 300,000 patients have been prescribed Aimovig by more than 33,000 prescribers till date, the addressable market population comprising of migraine patients eligible for CGRP treatment in the U.S. is much larger, close to 4 million. This highlights the significant growth opportunity available for Aimovig. Currently, Aimovig leads in both new to CGRP prescriptions and total prescriptions. At the end of 2019, the drug accounted for 48% of the total CGRP prescription share. Around 80% of Aimovig’s prescriptions were paid, while over 92% of covered lives have access to the drug.

Amgen acquired psoriasis medication Otezla in November 2019 from Celgene for a total consideration of $13.4 billion. This can be a game-changer for the company considering that the drug fetched $1.6 billion in revenues in 2018. According to Business Research Company, the global psoriasis market is expected to reach $46.6 billion by 2022.

In the first five weeks after the deal closed, Otezla’s prescriptions increased YoY by 13%, while sales reached $178 million. The company expects first-quarter sales to be proportionally lower than in the remaining quarters of the year. The quarterly pattern for Otezla in 2020 is expected to be similar to the historical pattern over the last number of years.

Amgen plans to leverage synergies between its autoimmune franchises of Enbrel and Otezla, as well as its recently launched biosimilar therapies targeting inflammatory conditions. The company can benefit in areas such as contracting with payers, marketing, and primary care awareness.

Amgen has managed to develop a robust biosimilar business which reached an annual run rate of over $1.0 billion by the end of 2020. The company expects its Humira biosimilar, Amgevita, to benefit from the recent acquisition of Otezla in Europe. The company plans to launch Avsola, a biosimilar version of Remicade, in late 2020. Amgen has submitted an application seeking approval for ABP 798, a biosimilar version of Rituxan. The company has also commenced Phase 3 study for ABP 938, biosimilar version of Eylea.

Amgen also has multiple promising research programs

Amgen is also highly optimistic about its investigational assets, omecamtiv, AMG 510, and tezepelumab.

Amgen and partner Cytokinetics (CYTK) are expecting data from the omecamtiv mecarbil Phase 3 outcome study in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company is expecting data readout from potentially pivotal Phase 2 monotherapy study evaluating first-in-class KRAS G12C inhibitor, AMG 510, in advanced non-small cell lung cancer in late 2020. The company is also assessing AMG 510 in colorectal cancer indication. The company also expects Phase 3 data for tezepelumab, which is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) in severe uncontrolled asthma.

Otezla is expected to emerge much more worthful for Amgen due to label expansion and geographical market expansion. The company expects data readout from Phase 3 study for Otezla in mild-to-moderate psoriasis patients who failed topical therapy in 2020. Despite there being up to nearly 6 million patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis in the U.S. alone, there is no approved oral therapy available in this indication. The company plans to position Otezla as post topical pre-biologic option in this indication to avoid direct competition with methotrexate topicals.

Amgen is working with CHMP for expanding Otezla’s label in Behcet's indication in Europe and with the FDA on the inclusion of the scalp psoriasis data in the U.S. label in 2020. Otezla is also being studied in pediatric psoriasis indication.

Investors should consider certain risks

Amgen’s latest financial performance seemed a little disappointing, considering that the company reported a YoY decline of 1% in revenues and 2% in product sales in the fourth quarter. Despite this, the company reported revenues of $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter, ahead of the consensus by $149.79 million. The company’s fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $3.64 outperformed consensus by $0.22. Amgen’s fiscal 2019 revenues and product sales also fell YoY by 2% and 1%, respectively.

The biggest challenge for the company has been intensifying competition from generics and biosimilars, which is rapidly eroding revenue base of its blockbuster legacy products. Neulasta and Neupogen, stimulators of healthy white blood cells in bone marrow, saw revenues fall YoY by 28% and 27.67%, respectively. The company is also expecting increasing competition for Neulasta, Neupogen, Aranesp, and Sensipar in 2020.

Amgen is also forced to take a pricing hit, especially for its legacy products, to protect its market share in the face of competition. In 2019, the company experienced a 5% decline in net selling prices globally on a YoY basis. The company expects low to middle single-digit YoY net selling price decline in 2020. The company, however, expects volume growth to more than offset the net price declines.

Despite solid patient acquisition trends, Evenity faces certain challenges. The drug is priced at a significant discount to the competition. Besides, it is a 12-month duration drug and not a product that the patient will be taking for multiple years. These factors can limit the drug’s revenue growth trajectory.

While Repatha has been witnessing robust worldwide unit growth and new to brand U.S. prescriptions, the revenue growth trajectory may flatten considering the anticipated step down in Repatha's net selling price in the first quarter based on the company’s contract terms. This has been done to ensure broader access and stable demand trends for the drug. The company also expects a price decline for Aimovig in first quarter of 2020.

The company’s EPS managed to rise around 2.1% YoY in 2019, despite higher expenses partly due to reduced share count following the share repurchase program. Hence, growth is not attributable to the company’s fundamentals.

Amgen has guided for fiscal 2020 revenues of $25.0 billion-$25.6 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $14.85-$15.60, and GAAP EPS of $10.85-$11.65. The company’s other revenue in 2020 is expected to be $1.1 billion, while 2020 total non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to grow YoY by a low double-digit percentage. The company’s non-GAAP tax rate guidance is 13.5%-14.5% and the company expects capital expenditures of approximately $700 million in 2020. Investors were not pleased with the revenue guidance, considering that it implied upside of only 9.4% on the high end of the range.

Finally, the company’s capital allocation strategy seems a little difficult to implement in the current market scenario. The company carries a total debt of around $29.9 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and an average maturity of 12 years. The company’s cash position has declined from $29.3 billion at the end of 2018 to $8.9 billion at the end of 2019, mainly due to the acquisition of Otezla. Although the company has the free cash flow to service the debt, the current capital allocation strategy may strain its resources. Supply chain disruptions are anticipated considering the lockdowns that have been initiated in various developing economies in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Amgen’s revenue trajectory may also take a hit in Japan and China due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Amgen is $245.52. Majority of the analysts have maintained a positive outlook for the company, although few choose to remain neutral.

On March 13, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee reiterated Buy rating for Amgen and claimed that large-cap biotech can be a good ‘defensive zone’ in 2020.

On March 9, Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson reiterated Outperform rating but lowered Amgen’s price target to $250 from $256. This change follows a small downward revision in peak sales estimates for migraine drug, Aimovig in 2030 from $1.6 billion to $1.5 billion. The analyst, however, views the current share price as an attractive entry point.

On March 7, Barron’s analyst Lawrence Strauss called out Amgen as a healthy dividend pick amidst coronavirus pandemic.

On March 5, BofA analyst Geoff Meacham upgraded Amgen to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $250, up from $245. The analyst expects the company to beat its 2020 guidance, despite the legacy product risk. He claims the company’s low valuations and emerging product pipeline comprising of Otezla, Aimovig, Evenity as well as biosimilars and pipeline products such as AMG 510 and tezepelumab have resulted in a favorable risk-reward situation for the company.

On February 27, Barclays analyst Carter Gould started coverage of the company with an Equal Weight rating and $235 price target. On February 14, Citi analyst Mohit Bansal also highlighted near-term pipeline catalysts for Amgen. On February 6, Argus analyst David Toung reiterated Buy rating and $265 price target on Amgen. The analyst is optimistic about the company’s recently launched drugs, label expansions, and growth in overseas markets. On February 3, SunTrust analyst Robyn Karnauskas lowered her price target on Amgen to $254 but reiterated Buy rating.

On January 31, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison reiterated Overweight rating and $277 target price. Goldman Sachs analyst Terence Flynn also has a “Buy” rating and target price of $273 for the company.

I believe that the target price of $245 is a fair estimate of the true potential of the stock. Hence, I believe that average-risk biotech investors with an investment horizon of at least one year should consider picking up Amgen in these times of uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.