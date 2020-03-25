Nike: Already Missed The Value Opportunity

Most people didn't want to listen that Nike (NKE) was priced absurdly above $100. Whether lucky or good, the coronavirus decimated the stock along with the retail sector. The athletic retailer had strong FQ3 results and now the stock is quickly back above $80, reducing the appeal of owning Nike already.

Image Source: Nike website

Fighting Off The Coronavirus

Nike reported FQ3 results that blew past expectations. The athletic retailer saw revenues grow 6% for the period ending February with the EPS beat based mostly off a lower effective tax rate.

The key here is the reported period was before the rest of the world shutdown with only a month of impact to China. Nike only saw Greater China revenues down 4% in the quarter because the business was up double digits for January and February.

The company was able to drive digital sales growth of 36% and such sales will help the company overcome a tough retail environment during the current quarter. The coronavirus shutdown in Europe and parts of North America will disrupt sales for FQ4.

Even with the revenue hit in China, the company reportedly beat EPS estimates by $0.22. Analysts had cut estimates dramatically in the last 30 days so the market wasn't expecting Nike to beat the original estimate, much less beat the $0.70 estimate.

The retailer even beat the $0.68 EPS from last year, though the number was helped substantially by an effective income tax rate of only 3.9%. This benefit boosted income by $0.11 when using the same 14.7% effective tax rate of last year.

The gross margin dipped to 44.3% in FQ3 from 45.1% last year while operating expenses jumped 6%. In total, the operating income was down $58 million from last year to $1,190 million.

Source: Nike FQ3'20 earnings release

All in all, a solid quarter considering the market turmoil in a key market. Still, the normalized effective tax rate brings the EPS down to $0.67 and below the EPS level from last year.

Missed Dip

The real question is the stock valuation with the jump back to $80 in after-hours. The stock is clearly a better deal than the peak price above $105.

Nike didn't provide any guidance for FQ4 and numbers should be horrendous. The best way to invest in any stock during this coronavirus disruption to global economy is based on forward numbers such as FQ21 for Nike.

The consensus FY21 estimates have already dipped substantially. The revenue estimate is down up to $5 billion and the EPS estimate is down over $0.40 to under $2.96 per share.

Data by YCharts

In reality, investors should assume limited disruption in the fiscal year starting in June. Though, the cancelling of the Olympics and sports leagues could impact the sales of athletic sports goods in the current calendar year.

Since one can't assume any long-term disruption to athletics considering the limited impact of COVID-19 to healthy athletes, one should value Nike based on the original FY21 numbers. The stock now trades at ~23x FY21 EPS estimates of $3.40.

For Nike, the real possibility exists for some disruption in sales, if youth athletic leagues such as AAU basketball or summer baseball don't restart this year. Otherwise, Nike is the cheapest the stock has been in a while, but the stock still isn't a major bargain for an industry under pressure and long-term EPS growth rate only topping a 10%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Nike could easily rally back to $100 here, but the stock remains pricey even here back at $80. The dip to $60 was the opportunity to own this athletic retailer.

The market remains far too confident in overpaying for this equity, but this doesn't mean that investors should line up to buy Nike after this economic slowdown. At $80, the stock is no longer a bargain for a business disrupted by the virus outbreak.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.