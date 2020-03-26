Global Economy Vs. The Virus: The Cure Cannot Be Worse Than The Problem

Co-produced with Trapping Value

To Kill The Virus, You Have To Kill The Economy?

As the U.S. joins its transatlantic friends in shuttering a large part of its economy, investors are finally seeing the dire situation played out. coronavirus case loads continue to move up rapidly, and increasingly the public is staying indoors. Multiple investment banks have tried to extrapolate where this all leads. JPMorgan (JPM) suggested that Italy was likely to pass its Coronavirus peak soon.

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Tuesday it expected "active" coronavirus cases in Italy to peak in the next seven days based on its internal models. It said those models have been in line with the daily reported cases. JPMorgan defined net change in "active" cases as new infections less the change in recovered patients less the change in deaths. The U.S. bank said for the European Union’s biggest countries — Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK — it expects active virus cases to peak by the end of March at close to 80,000 infections.

Source: Reuters

We would note that this forecast was made on March 17, 2020. Italy does appear to be developing its peak right on schedule.

Source: Worldometer

Italy did go into full lockdown on March 11, so we are still not seeing the full benefits of that as many of those who were infected prior to the lockdown are just showing up in the official tally. While the fight against the virus can be won, the biggest question on investors' mind is how long will this battle go on. China offers some clues in that regard as its Wuhan Lockdown is about to be lifted.

Authorities in Hubei, the province where the COVID-19 outbreak started, announced they are lifting tight travel restrictions from Wednesday - providing people have a clean bill of health. And in Wuhan, the provincial capital where the first coronavirus cases occurred, they are due to have their two-month lockdown lifted on 8 April. Monday marked the first time in weeks people had been seen returning to China's streets after being locked up in their houses to try and curb the spread.

Source: Sky News

A two-month shutdown across the world on a rolling basis would be extremely painful, but if investors price in this scenario, stocks are likely to bottom. Stocks did rally though when the administration signaled that this was unlikely to drag into "months."

President Trump hints at a short shutdown: “I’m not looking at months.”

President Trump, in a nearly two-hour coronavirus briefing, hinted on Monday that the economic shutdown meant to halt the spread of the virus across the country would not be extended.

Our country wasn’t built to be shut down,” he said. “America will again and soon be open for business,” the president added, without providing a timeline for when he believes normal economic activity could resume.

Source: New York Times

Preventing collateral damage

A key aspect of mitigation here is to make as if these weeks of lockdown never happened. In that sense businesses should not have to go under as they face the full blown impacts of the lockdown. The US senate was close to passing the final bill as we wrote this. The bill began as $800 billion (additional amounts are allocated to backstop small businesses and corporate credit lines). Part of the money will be spent and it includes loans and guarantees, the size is astronomical and exceeds 10% of US GDP. It's not just the U.S. Around the world, governments have zero compunction stepping in to soften the blow.

The Danish government has promised to cover 75 percent to 90 percent of salaries if businesses do not lay off their employees. Better to pay to keep people employed than to pay for the disruption caused by mass layoffs and unemployment, the government has said. The Netherlands will pay up to 90 percent of wages for companies hit hard by the pandemic, with extra provisions being developed for restaurants. The center-right government in Germany will spend more than $40 billion to help small businesses cover basic needs to stay afloat during the crisis. That is in addition to a program aimed at larger companies, called “kurzarbeit,” or “short-time working,” that covers lost wages for employees who are sent home, to avoid laying them off.

Source: New York Times

A key aspect here is that interest rates are exceptionally low and bond markets are making it very easy for governments to lift this pain. Considering the negative rates in Germany, the government will actually make money even off the bond issuance.

What to watch

Crises always are about the credit markets. The equity markets amplify moves on the credit side. That's where we have a problem. Credit spreads have gone vertical and this is what the Federal Reserve is trying to fix.

Today we finally saw high-yield bonds join the rally, but more work needs to be done here.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Federal Reserve is acutely aware of this and it unleashed its nuclear arsenal. The Federal Reserve is set to purchase exchange-traded funds for the first time in its history as part of potentially-unlimited quantitative easing measures in a bid to calm spooked bond markets. The fresh round stimulus will include purchases of corporate bonds along with US Treasuries under a program called the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, a move which did not occur during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

Source: ETF Stream

Source: Federal Reserve

While some may question this move, do remember that TARP-like programs were hugely successful and turned in big profits for the Federal Reserve (which were remitted to the U.S. Treasury). In essence by having an unlimited printing press at its disposal, the Federal Reserve can stem panic and discourage short sellers from creating a vicious feedback loop. Buying bonds at these prices also is likely to help the Federal Reserve turn in big profits when the turn arrives. We see this as a win-win but expect some more turbulence as the Federal Reserve finds all the holes to plug. We would note that the buying currently extends only to investment grade rung and the bigger problems may be one rung below that.

Technical Analysis: What Will A Stock Recovery Look Like

The promise of unlimited support for markets from the Federal Reserve and hope that Congress is moving toward a huge fiscal stimulus package has resulted in a big day up Tuesday.

This brings us to the question: What will a market recovery look like? Here we have to lay down two distinct possibilities:

If history repeats itself based on previous "bear markets," we should see a two- to four-week recovery in equities, resulting in market prices going up by 30%-40%. However, also based in history, markets need to retest the previous lows which would signal the end of market declines. The second possibility is that this bear market has been anything but typical compared to previous bear markets. Therefore historical trends may not be repeated. During typical bear markets, the declines in equity would take more than a year to materialize in order for a bottom to be reached. This bear market has been so brutal that the pullback has happened in just a matter of weeks. Therefore there's a possibility that a market recovery could be as brutal as the market declines. This is one reason why we have been asking our members for patience and did not issue many sell alerts. Any news about a cure or vaccine being approved by the health authorities could result in a "V" shape recovery, without testing the previous lows.

Which scenario will materialize remains to be seen. But I tend to believe that the second scenario is the more likely one.

Conclusion

Big up days like these don't remotely ease the pain of the past few weeks. Markets have reset and reset in a big way. Multiple stocks and country ETFs are at decade lows. We show a few below that are outside the HDO sphere.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

This is a big reset for the bull market and has happened a lot sooner and especially much more brutally than the vast majority of investors could have imagined. Valuation on many companies has become rather compelling, but we will have to wait to see the impact of the U.S. government's massive QE to have more clarity on who survives and who thrives. Again, any good news about a cure for the virus could change the entire picture. At present we expect the volatility to continue and present more opportunities.

Investors must remember that if the domino effect is stopped, 90%-95% of lost demand will only be deferred and not lost.

Buying companies at 60%-80% cheaper prices certainly seems worth it as an offset. For now we suggest investors focus on fixed income and preferred stock as a good deal of those issues have suffered a similar fate as the common shares. Note that due to lack of liquidity, many preferred stocks are down as much, if not more, than their common counterparts. This is due to forced liquidations in preferred shares to a magnitude that we may never see in our lifetime again. These are massive opportunities to buy the dip. By re-allocating to preferred stocks, you are getting into safer assets with very similar upside potential to common stocks.

To end this update with an upbeat note: Billionaire investors and head fund manager Bill Ackman has made a $2.5 billion "Recovery Bet" amid the coronavirus tumble.

The billionaire investor said he has taken off all the hedges that he put in place for his Pershing Square Capital Management, through shorts in the credit market. Those hedges were put in place to offset the effects of the coronavirus, he said.... Ackman said his hedge fund has used the proceeds to reinvest over the past 10 to 12 days in several of his portfolio companies, including Lowe’s Cos., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. "That’s about the most bullish thing we’ve done,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We are all long. No shorts, you know, betting on the country.” “I built a lot of confidence over the last week that the president and his team are heading in the right direction,” Ackman said, adding that he had no “inside knowledge” of what the federal government will do next.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

