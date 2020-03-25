ETO: Down 52% In A Month, Faster-Than-Expected U-Shaped Global Recovery Can Protect This Fund

This time, we will present our readers with the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO), which was incorporated in 2004. It is a closed-ended fund that is primarily focused on the global dividend-paying companies with a strong emphasis on a tax-advantaged income. In addition, this fund invests in corporate bonds and preferred shares as well. It pays a regular monthly distribution of $0.18 per share and offers a 17.08% dividend yield as of March 23, 2020. However, due to a sharp sell-off of global stock market indexes as a result of the worldwide spread of coronavirus, this fund experienced a market price decline of 52% over the month. In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find them as the following: (1) outperformance of the financial industry over the next couple of years, (2) attractive valuations of global common and preferred shares in the case of U-shaped recovery of global financial markets over the next quarter or two.

About the fund

During normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying stocks and preferred shares of both domestic and international issuers. Further, the fund prioritizes dividend payments which may qualify for tax-advantaged dividend income, which equals long-term capital gains at the federal tax level. The fund can also invest in ordinary stocks from both domestic or international issuers, however, shareholders then face an ordinary tax rate. There are certain regulatory restrictions in place, as the fund is not allowed to invest more than 10% of assets in ETFs or more than 30% of assets in securities rated below investment grade. In terms of geographic exposure, at least 25% of assets should be invested in the US issuers and at least 40% of assets outside the US.

In the case of unusual market circumstances, the fund is allowed to invest up to 30% of assets in the US issuers and may even invest up to 100% of assets in cash or cash equivalents. Unfortunately, we are facing now unusual market conditions labeled by the global stock market downturns and unprecedented spikes in volatility over the last month. In addition, there is a very negative outlook regarding future global economic growth due to a global spread of coronavirus.

Sounding the alarm as the disease spreads around the world and rattles investors, the OECD said global GDP growth could plummet this year to as little as 1.5%, almost half the 2.9% rate it forecast before the outbreak took hold. (Source: The Guardian)

Nevertheless, we find a positive that fund managers have enough flexibility to go all-in cash and can potentially protect shareholders in case of an upcoming global depression.

In terms of portfolio leverage, the fund has an effective leverage of 35.28%, as of 03/23/2020.

"As of October 31, 2019, the Fund had $118 million in outstanding borrowings under the Agreement, at an interest rate of 2.45%. " (Source: Prospectus)

In our view, current market circumstances are not that favorable to borrow money at an interest rate of 2.45% and invest in global equities or fixed income securities, given that it is very difficult to time the global financial markets bottom. Therefore, we would like to see the portfolio management team slightly de-lever and lower the market risk of the portfolio before there is a clear sign of an end of a global coronavirus crisis.

(Source: Factsheet)

In terms of sector allocation, this fund has the highest exposure in the Financials (21.6%), Industrial (13.3%), and Information technology (12.6%) industries. In our view, the financial industry is currently facing both tailwinds and headwinds of the current low-interest-rate environment, which is present in most of the major global economies. In general, a lower interest rate environment, especially now during a weak outlook for global economic growth, puts strong pressure on the net interest margin of commercial banks.

(Source: Quartz)

According to the figure above, we can find out that all countries (Germany, Sweden or Japan) with low or negative interest rates have been facing declining net interest margins after the financial crisis in 2008. Given that the Fed has recently cut its federal fund rate to 0% and the US 10Y Treasury yield has reached a bottom of 0.569% over the last couple of weeks, we anticipate that the US commercial banks will face an intensified pressure on their net margin interest, leading to a weaker than expected profitability. On the other hand, Oak Tree Capital is bullish on European banks due to their strong asset quality, higher liquidity ratios and a lower share of non-performing loans compared to the financial crisis in 2008. We believe that, after the end of the coronavirus crisis, demand for loans and other financial products should definitely kick back in, and global central banks would most likely increase their interest rates from present record low levels.

On the other hand, greater exposure to the Industrials industry relative to the MSCI World Index is a bit worrisome, given the negative underlying market dynamics due to a global coronavirus outbreak. In general, consumer demand for traditional consumer discretionary products is slowing down given that plenty of SMB had to shut down their operations and temporarily lay off their employees. Therefore, consumers prefer now to save money or spend on essential consumer staples products, as they don't know how long they will be temporarily unemployed. In addition, a potential prolonged economic crisis due to a coronavirus outbreak could even put more pressure on the industrial sector over the next twelve months. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard even projects a potential unemployment rate of 30% in the worst-case scenario.

"Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard predicted the U.S. unemployment rate may hit 30% in the second quarter because of shutdowns to combat the coronavirus, with an unprecedented 50% drop in gross domestic product." (Source: Bloomberg)

To sum it up, we anticipate that a rapid U or V- type recovery seems very unlikely for both industrials or consumer discretionary industries.

You can find our analysis of the IT industry in our previous article here. On the other hand, this fund has a less than 10% exposure to the resilient industries (utilities or consumer staples). In general, consumer staples tend to perform relatively well during a crisis environment, especially now when all of the restaurants are closed and people are kind of forced to cook or prepare food at home. Notwithstanding, portfolio management might have already increased their exposure to consumer staples, and we will be able to find out in the next quarterly report.

The fund has a total of 114 equity holdings in its portfolio, and we can find the top 10 individual stocks below.

(Source: Eaton Vance)

We believe that domestic tech companies in the top 10 list are well-positioned to outperform relative to the general stock market. For instance, a higher number of customers will use their products or services as they are advised or even forced to stay at home due to a coronavirus outbreak. Currently, 9 countries have implemented nationwide lockdowns which might last even longer than initially proposed two weeks. In our view, particular tech companies might benefit in the future in case of a higher number of developed countries that will impose a nationwide lockdown with very strict restrictions or people are advised/forced to stay at home for a longer period of time like several months. Further, we anticipate that customers will maintain their purchasing habits of buying/ordering things online, even after the end of the coronavirus crisis.

(Source: Finance Yahoo)

On the other hand, foreign companies in the top 10 list including Melrose Industries (OTC:MLSPF) or Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK:AMADF) are in our view, most likely to underperform in the near future because of country-specific and industry-specific negative underlying fundamentals.

For instance, Amadeus IT Group is a Spanish based tech company that is a global provider for the travel industry. We believe that an L -shaped recovery is most likely for both the travel industry and especially the Spanish economy, which is facing a worsening of the coronavirus crisis in the country with more than 30,000 new cases over the last month. In addition, we believe that a global travel industry will need at least several years to return back to pre-crisis levels, as customers will have a difficult time to trust that a person is healthy who is sitting next to them on a plane, in a hotel or in a restaurant.

Melrose Industries is a British-based company, which buys underperforming manufacturing companies and improves their business performance. The company reported strong FY 19 results, primarily driven by the strong performance of the aerospace business. Contrarily, an important contributor automotive had been a slight laggard. Both segments make up roughly 75% of total revenue as reported in FY 2019. Nevertheless, we believe that the company will face significant headwinds throughout 2020, as both sectors will be negatively impacted by the cancellation of international flights, lower consumer demand, as well as a potential increased number of production shutdowns of major global automotive and aerospace companies.

"The health and protection of our associates is our top priority," said Sky Foster, spokeswoman for BMW, in an emailed statement. "At the same time, the dynamic development of the corona pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars." (Source: Greenville News) "Airbus announced plans earlier this week to halt operations at its plants in France and Spain for four days, after Reuters reported it was studying plans to slow or halt production." (Source: Reuters)

In general, both SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) are going to track the general performance of the U.S. stock market, which puts a slightly more geographic exposure to the performance of the U.S. economy.

Performance

According to the figure above, both market price and NAV have been negatively impacted by the most recent turmoil in the global financial markets. In fact, the NAV and market price have declined by 36% and 47% respectively, over the last year.

(Source: Morningstar)

In comparison, the world allocation benchmark has achieved slightly higher annualized return on a 3-year and 5-year basis for 70bps and 150bps, respectively. Contrarily, ETO was able to achieve a higher annualized return of 150 bps over the last 10 years. Further, that gap even widened to 350 bps over the last 15 years. In general, we recommend our readers to invest for a longer period of time (more than 10 years) in dividend-yielding ETFs, CEFs or mutual funds. That way they can take advantage of the compounding rate of return if they keep reinvesting dividends year after year over the longer time horizon.

This chart indicates that the Fund has slightly underperformed its closest peer on the market - BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) as it has generated an approximately 3% lower total return over the last 5 years. However, ETO has outperformed the closest ETF on the market - iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) for approximately 900 bps during the same time period. On the other hand, the general Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) which basically tracks the global MSCI World Index has achieved a slight decline of -2.26%. That clearly indicates that dividend seeking investors have been worse off over the last 5 years.

Looking at a historical discount/premium to NAV, investors now have an opportunity to buy both funds ETO and BOE at the lowest discount to NAV of roughly -15% over the last 5 years. However, they should still keep in mind all the market and economic related risks because of a coronavirus crisis. There is still a very high risk that financial markets may drop even further or global companies may be forced to cut their dividends.

Distributions

(Source: CEF Connect)

ETO has returned to its shareholders a stagnant monthly distribution of roughly $0.18 per share, since early 2014. Shareholders received an annual distribution of $2.16 in 2019, which makes up a distribution rate (market price) of 17.08% as of 03/23/2020. Further, ETO now offers more than 600 bps higher annual distribution yield (market price) compared to its closest peer BOE. Nevertheless, we would like to find out whether this distribution rate can be sustainable over a longer period of time.

(Source: Annual Report 2019)

According to the figure above, the fund reported a total investment income of $14.6 million in FY 19, while the total expenses were almost half in size at $7.9 million. That makes up a net investment income of $6.6 million, which was significantly lower than the total distributions paid to shareholders of $32.5 million. Essentially, distributions to shareholders are financed by net realized gain and change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation, which both came out at a total of approximately $51.2 million in FY 19. Together with net investment income, the fund reported an increase of 7.8% y/y in total net assets.

We believe that this fund will face a difficult time to maintain a current annual distribution rate of $2.16 per share due to a weak outlook of economic growth for the rest of 2020, combined with the most recent downturn in the global financial markets. For instance, if we estimate that Net Assets Value of $359.8 million in FY19 will drop by 30% at the end of 2020 and assume total distribution payments and operating expenses of $32.5 million and $8 million, respectively, then this fund would face a loss of approximately $148.5 million. Even though it might earn a full amount of $14.6 million in total investment income a loss would still equal to approximately 37% of total NAV reported back in FY 19.

Takeaways

Unfortunately, this fund has been negatively impacted by the most recent stock market turmoil and the widening of the coronavirus crisis globally over the last month. Investing in this fund at this point in time comes at a very high risk therefore we do not recommend our readers to try to time the potential recovery of the global economy and global financial markets. Nevertheless, investors who are looking for a dividend-paying CEF with a key focus on global equities, corporate bonds, and preferred shares should definitely put it on their watchlist over the next couple of years. This fund is actively managed, comes at a total annual expense fee of 2.34% and has been able to outperform the world allocation benchmark over the last 10-15 years. Based on our analysis, we can conclude that this fund is highly exposed to the general performance of the global stock market indexes and does not generate enough dividend payments to protect distributions to shareholders during a prolonged negative/flat performance of global financial markets. Therefore, we are concerned this fund will not be able to maintain its monthly dividend payment of $0.18 over the next twelve months. In terms of major risks, investors should consider any further deterioration of the global economy due to a coronavirus crisis, a prolonged downturn of the global financial markets, and potential excessive share dilution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore, readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.