Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Markets Crash, Led By MLPs

Zero out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and zero out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on March 16, 2020.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, March 13th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

Zero out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 23 last week) and the average price return was -17.66% (up from +2.63% last week). There were no gainers this week, but the leads were Single-state Munis (-9.03%), New York Munis (-9.92%) and Investment Grade (-10.16%) while MLPs (-51.01%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Zero out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 9 last week), while the average NAV return was –13.90% (down from -0.35% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Single-state Munis (+-6.62%), New York Munis (-7.35%) and Investment Grade (-7.54%). The lowest sectors by NAV were MLPs (-51.08%) followed by Global Allocation (-25.57%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were no premium sectors this week, but the leaders were Multisector Income (-2.57%), Sector Equity (-4.50%) and Taxable Munis (-4.65%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-18.88%). The average sector discount is -8.95% (down from -4.32% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Commodities (+7.46%); MLPs (-5.46%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -4.63% (down from +2.72% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were no positive z-scores this week, though the sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Sector Equity (-0.83) followed by Single-state Munis (-1.18). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Asia Equity (-4.79), followed by Covered Call (-4.33). The average z-score is -2.39 (down from -0.09 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (36.20%), Global Allocation (14.00%), Emerging Market Income (13.04%), Convertibles (11.41%) and U.S. Equity (11.24%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +9.72% (up from +7.36% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -31.88% 23.08% -9.44% -3.8 -22.50% 0.45% Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -25.39% 12.13% 10.84% -2.5 -29.32% -13.12% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) -25.06% 26.47% -6.42% -6.7 -21.13% 0.00% Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund (EDF) -24.08% 26.36% 23.84% -2.0 -36.19% -23.78% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp (PFO) -20.76% 7.34% -20.32% -9.2 -14.57% 0.00% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) -18.63% 6.80% -15.72% -5.2 -10.61% 0.00% Special Opportunities (SPE) -17.02% 9.64% -27.11% -8.7 -11.96% 0.81% Calamos Global Total Return (CGO) -16.70% 13.70% -5.81% -5.2 -27.66% -21.15% Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) -15.96% 7.24% -18.64% -5.1 -10.05% 0.00% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income Fund (EDI) -15.82% 25.04% 1.69% -4.4 -34.18% -23.93%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 25.91% 8.76% 83.16% 4.2 -10.92% -23.52% Gabelli Equity (GAB) 18.96% 11.70% 30.87% 7.7 -11.86% -24.62% Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstream Enrg (DSE) 17.53% 70.59% 8.57% 2.1 -62.80% -72.11% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 14.05% 8.42% 0.96% 2.1 -22.65% -33.40% Gabelli Multi-Media (GGT) 13.67% 14.77% 21.88% 5.2 -17.68% -26.91% BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) 9.49% 6.00% 10.99% 0.0 0.00% -8.53% Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity (FMO) 9.45% 73.02% -5.26% 0.5 -64.10% -67.13% Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp (MIE) 7.87% 24.00% 10.58% 2.0 -43.40% -56.01% Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) 7.47% 8.39% -3.85% 2.8 -17.17% -23.59% Nuveen MO Premium Income Municipal (NOM) 7.33% 3.27% 9.19% 3.5 1.16% -5.62%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

February 18, 2020 | Nuveen Closed-End Fund Reorganization Complete. The reorganization of Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTX) into Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) was completed prior to the open of the New York Stock Exchange on February 18, 2020. In the reorganization, NAD acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of NTX in a tax-free transaction in exchange for an equal aggregate value of newly-issued common shares. The transaction was based upon the values of the funds’ net assets as of the close of trading on February 14, 2020. The exchange ratio at which common shares of the acquired fund were exchanged for common shares of the acquiring fund is listed below: Fund Exchange Ratio Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTX) 0.98253425 Additionally, preferred shareholders of the acquired fund received an equivalent number of newly issued preferred shares of the acquiring fund with substantially the same terms as their previous preferred shares. February 14, 2020 | Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of Its Rights Offering. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RQI) (the "Company") today announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the "Offer"), which commenced on January 17, 2020, and expired on February 13, 2020 (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer entitled the holders of the Company's common stock (par value $0.001 per share) ("Common Stock") to subscribe for up to an aggregate 36,424,162 shares of Common Stock. The subscription price of $14.12 per share of Common Stock was determined based upon the formula equal to 90.25% of the Company's net asset value per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date. Shares of Common Stock will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all stockholder payments. Proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $350 million. The Company will receive the entire proceeds of the Offer since Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. (the "Advisor"), the Company's investment adviser, has agreed to pay the dealer manager fee and all other expenses related to the Offer. The Company intends to invest the proceeds of the Offer and associated borrowings in accordance with its investment objectives and policies.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

February 6, 2020 | Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces Board Approval of Merger of Angel Oak and Vivaldi Closed-End Funds. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), an investment management firm that specializes in value-driven fixed income investment solutions, announces that the Board of Trustees of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) approved the merger of the Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) with and into FINS, subject to approval of the reorganization by VAM’s shareholders and of the issuance of additional FINS common shares by FINS’s shareholders. The proposed merger showcases Angel Oak's continued growth efforts and commitment to seeking to provide value for FINS shareholders. The proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions, includes the transfer of all the assets of VAM to FINS in exchange solely for newly issued common shares of beneficial interest of FINS at a ratio of the net asset value of each fund. There will be no change to the investment objectives, investment strategies or investment policies of FINS as a result of the proposed merger, and the entire management team for FINS will remain the same. January 30, 2020 | Cushing® Announces Board Approval of Merger of Certain Closed-End Funds. The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV), each a closed-end fund (together, the "Funds"), announced today that each Fund's Board has approved the merger of SRF with and into SRV. The merger is intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including lower operating expenses, improved efficiencies in portfolio management and operations, and greater secondary market liquidity, among other things. The Funds have similar (but not identical) investment policies. Each Fund emphasizes investments in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors, but SRF has a focus on upstream companies, including exploration and production companies, whereas SRV has a focus on investing in midstream companies, including infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs"). It is currently expected that the merger will be completed in the second of quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. January 28, 2020 | Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Announces Record Date for Rights Offering. The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) today announced that it has set the record date for its previously announced rights offering. The Fund is issuing non-transferable rights ("Rights") to its shareholders of record ("Record Date Shareholders") at the close of business on February 7, 2020. Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each share held and will be allowed to purchase one additional share of the Fund for each five Rights received (the "Primary Subscription"). Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights may subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by other shareholders in the Primary Subscription. If such over-subscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The offering is subject to the effectiveness of the Fund's Registration Statement currently on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and will be made only by means of a prospectus. The rights offering is expected to commence on or about February 12, 2020 and to expire on or about March 13, 2020. The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. December 19, 2019 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of a Merger of a Municipal Closed-End Fund into a Municipal Open-End Fund. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Directors of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE), a closed-end fund, and the Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust (“Multi-State Municipal Series Trust”) approved the merger of MNE into BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund (“NYMO”), an open-end mutual fund and a series of Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with NYMO being the surviving Fund (the “Merger”). It is currently expected that the Merger will be completed in the first half of 2020 subject to approval by MNE shareholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the prior redemption of all of MNE’s outstanding variable rate demand preferred shares.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 11, 2020| Tortoise Provides Questions and Answers Document for Closed-End Funds. Tortoise today announced that given the recent market volatility, it has made available a Q&A document regarding its effect on Tortoise’s closed-end funds. The document, which will be updated periodically, is available here. March 11, 2020| Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Announce Update. Recent market conditions, including the sharp sell-off of energy and energy-related securities, have led management to take certain actions impacting Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP). Specifically, both funds are paying down a portion of their borrowings to reduce leverage ratios that have become elevated, especially in recent days, as a result of the sharp decline in value of portfolio holdings. In the coming weeks and months, management and the Funds’ Board of Directors will evaluate the impact of these recent market events, portfolio actions, and the reduction of leverage, on the funds, including the distribution level of each fund. March 9, 2020| Goldman Sachs Energy & Renaissance Fund Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility. Given unprecedented commodity price volatility, the portfolio management team of the Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund (the “Fund”) (GER) has decided to effectively eliminate the net leverage of the Fund. By terminating its fixed rate borrowings, the Fund incurred significant interest rate breakage costs. The recent market volatility coupled with the effective elimination of leverage has resulted in a material impact to the Fund’s net asset value. The portfolio management team will continue to evaluate the distribution level of the Fund in the coming quarters. March 9, 2020| Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility. Given unprecedented commodity price volatility, the portfolio management team of the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (GMZ) has decided to effectively eliminate the net leverage of the Fund. By terminating its fixed rate borrowings, the Fund incurred significant interest rate breakage costs. The recent market volatility coupled with the effective elimination of leverage has resulted in a material impact to the Fund’s net asset value. The portfolio management team will continue to evaluate the distribution level of the Fund in the coming quarters. March 9, 2020| Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.76% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares. The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all outstanding 5.76% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred”). The shares will be redeemed at $25.0520 per Series A Preferred (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of $25.00 per Series A Preferred (the liquidation preference) plus accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of April 9, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). As of the Redemption Date, the Series A Preferred will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the Series A Preferred shareholders with respect to the Series A Preferred will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price. The Series A Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GRX Pr A”, are rated “A2” by Moody’s Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.44 per share. The Series A Preferred Shares were issued on August 20, 2010 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly. March 9, 2020 | First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting: Fund Defeats Shareholder Proposal. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:FSD) announced today that, based on voting results, shareholders of the Fund voted at the annual meeting of shareholders to elect Robert F. Keith as Class I Trustee to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Fund for a three-year term. Additionally, shareholders of the Fund voted against a shareholder’s proposal to terminate all investment advisory and management agreements pertaining to the Fund. Below are the voting results on the two proposals at the meeting. February 3, 2020 | Cushing® Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Distribution and Changes to the Fund. The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) declared a distribution for February 2020 of $0.1367 per common share. The Fund's distribution will be payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020. The ex-date for the Fund's distribution is February 13, 2020. In addition, the Board of Trustees of the Fund has approved certain changes in the Fund's non-fundamental investment policies and other related matters as described below, each of which will become effective as of April 3, 2020. Fund Name. Effective as of April 3, 2020, the Fund's name will change to the Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. The Fund's ticker symbol (SZC) will remain the same. Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund. The Fund will continue to pursue its investment objective to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund currently pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined in this Prospectus) in a portfolio of Renaissance Companies, which are [i] Energy Companies, which are companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies (i.e., companies engaged in exploration and production, gathering, transporting and processing and marketing and distribution, respectively), as well as oil and gas services companies, [ii] Industrial Companies, which are energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies that the Investment Adviser expects to benefit from growing energy production and lower feedstock costs relative to global costs and, [iii] Logistics Companies, which are transportation and logistics companies providing solutions to the U.S. manufacturing industry. Effective as of April 3, 2020, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies. The Fund is non-diversified and it may invest in companies of any market capitalization size.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date John Hancock Income Secs (JHS) -36.2% 0.2197 0.1401 3.95% -3.87% 2.5 202% 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR) -12.4% 0.0776 0.068 12.42% -5.60% 0.6 249% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) -10.5% 0.0717 0.0642 3.89% -5.32% -3.1 691% 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -10.3% 0.0926 0.0831 12.98% -13.61% -1.8 197% 3/3/2020 3/19/2020 John Hancock Investors (JHI) -9.7% 0.3274 0.2956 8.52% -10.46% -1.4 200% 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) -7.9% 0.038 0.035 8.22% -15.68% -2.3 612% 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -7.1% 0.084 0.078 8.62% -15.02% -2.6 604% 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -6.0% 0.084 0.079 8.35% -13.16% -1.3 590% 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.0294 0.0277 5.96% -13.35% -2.6 623% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -4.7% 0.085 0.081 7.27% -10.57% -0.2 603% 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) -3.1% 0.096 0.093 8.77% -15.94% -3.4 633% 3/4/2020 3/17/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -3.0% 0.1 0.097 9.26% -15.64% -3.2 632% 3/4/2020 3/17/2020 Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Trm (BSL) -3.0% 0.101 0.098 8.71% -10.20% -4.6 693% 3/10/2020 3/23/2020 Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) -2.9% 0.105 0.102 10.20% -13.29% -3.5 650% 3/10/2020 3/23/2020 Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income (BGX) -2.6% 0.115 0.112 10.62% -11.23% -3.6 653% 3/10/2020 3/23/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -2.1% 0.061 0.0597 9.18% -15.49% -4.8 477% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02049 0.02038 11.17% -3.95% -1.5 332% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) -0.4% 0.04767 0.04746 10.55% 8.22% -0.1 164% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) -0.3% 0.1163 0.1159 9.09% -12.07% -1.6 37% 3/3/2020 3/12/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 0.3% 0.04277 0.04288 9.88% -11.09% -1.7 330% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) 0.4% 0.1112 0.1116 7.76% -13.92% 0% 3/2/2020 3/16/2020 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.4% 0.05997 0.0602 9.78% -11.71% -2.2 296% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.5% 0.02825 0.02839 9.41% -8.82% -2.4 184% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 MFS Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.9% 0.02856 0.02881 7.70% -6.46% -2.1 202% 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 BlackRock Municipal Bond (BBK) 2.8% 0.0545 0.056 4.80% -10.65% -1.7 581% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income II (BFY) 3.1% 0.049 0.0505 4.73% -13.73% -2.6 567% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock Invest Qual Muni (BKN) 3.5% 0.057 0.059 4.96% -8.05% -1.1 585% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 4.2% 0.024 0.025 3.04% -19.50% 506% 3/9/2020 3/18/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 4.3% 0.046 0.048 4.46% -10.59% -1.4 604% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) 5.7% 0.0435 0.046 4.11% -10.05% 1.1 610% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock MuniYield AZ (MZA) 7.0% 0.043 0.046 4.26% -8.09% -1.4 601% 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 Royce Value Trust (RVT) 7.7% 0.26 0.28 11.21% -15.41% -6.1 30% 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Inc (AEF) 20.0% 0.045 0.054 3.81% -16.37% -4.3 159% 3/10/2020 3/19/2020

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS presents CEF Market Update: V-Shape Discount Recovery Leaves Fewer Bargains (Mar. 8), CEF Beta Plays For An Eventual Recovery (Mar. 10), Gabelli CEF Preferreds (GGZ And GNT): Attractive Yields With Strong Asset Coverage (Mar. 12), Quality CEF Ideas: Finally Seeing The Cracks (Mar. 13)

Alpha Gen Capital presents CEF Report March 2020: Panic Spreads Like Wildfire (Mar. 9)

BOOX Research presents MIN: A 9% Yielding Conservative Bond CEF To Buy Now (Mar. 7), Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust: Autocatalyst Demand Uncertainty To Weigh On Sentiment (Mar. 9)

Closed End Fund Tracker presents NHF: High Yield, Messy Portfolio (Mar. 13)

Dividend Seeker presents PDI: Despite The Drop, It Is Still Not Cheap (Mar. 10)

Double Dividend Stocks presents Tekla World Healthcare Fund: 12.9% Yield, 17% Discount, All-Time Low (Mar. 13)

Juan de la Hoz presents FEN: Performance Analysis (Mar. 12)

Left Banker presents Closed-End Funds Without The Work: The Funds Of Funds (Mar. 9)

*Nick Ackerman presents ISD: Attractive 8%+ Yielding CEF (Mar. 9), AIO: New Tech Focused Closed-End Fund (Mar. 13)

Power Hedge presents HQH: Amidst The Pandemic, Pick Up This Healthcare CEF (Mar. 9)

Rida Morwa presents PCI: A Must-Own CEF Yields 8.5% For Volatile Times (Mar. 10)

*Stanford Chemist presents The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report, February 2020: Entering Slightly Overpriced Territory (Mar. 7), Preferred Stock For OXLC And Other CLO Equity Funds: Cheap Dividends (Mar. 11), Making Sense Of Narrow Closed-End Fund Discounts (Mar. 11), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: HQH And GGZ Boosts, GUT And OXLC N-2s (February 21, 2020) (Mar. 11)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Selling Stampede Like No Other (Mar. 14)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Paradise For The Pundits (Mar. 15)

Lance Roberts presents Market Crash. Is It Over, Or Is It The 'Revenant' (Mar. 15)

Commentary

All eyes were on the markets and our portfolios last week. Read these two links if you haven't done so already for ideas on how to take advantage of the opportunities that are now presenting themselves!

Amidst this volatility, try to be nimble and watch for overreactions or underreactions to the massive daily swings. This type of environment is a great chance to execute our "compounding income on steroids" strategy!

A few MLP/midstream CEFs announced that they were deleveraging last week. We discussed this in: Why We Sold KMF In Our Tactical Income-100 Portfolio.

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) reached a >70% premium this week. Pretty crazy! This will not end pretty for shareholders, as the lack of distribution coverage on a 15% NAV yield will eventually precipitate a dividend cut.

The risks of holding a fund at a super-high premium was made evident by the price action of Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund (DDF), which shed around -25% in premium last week. This caused the price performance to fall much greater than the NAV. I've warmed about the high valuation of DDF many times in the past. Remember, valuation matters when buying closed-end funds!

Same goes for EDF as well, a fund that I've also harped on as being extremely overvalued for no reason. EDF closed last Friday at a +23.84% premium. Moreover, as the NAV craters, another distribution cut will be in the works very soon as the NAV yield is now up to 32.64%.

Back to watching the markets!

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.