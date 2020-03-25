TransUnion Appears To Have Found Support At A Familiar Level

The company has seen solid earnings and revenue growth in recent years, and its management efficiency measurements are above average.

Most of us are probably familiar with TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), the company is one of the three largest credit reporting agencies in the United States. It's also prominent in international credit reporting, serving customers in approximately 30 countries around the world.

From a fundamental perspective, TransUnion has performed very well over the last few years, and up until this recent pullback in the overall market, the stock was performing well too. Over the last few months, the company saw its stock drop by almost half from its February high. Investors are likely concerned about the economy slowing due to the coronavirus shutdown and whether TransUnion will be able to maintain the growth levels it has posted over the last few years.

The company has seen its earnings grow by 24% per year over the last three years, and they grew by 14% in the fourth quarter. The company is set to report Q1 2020 results toward the end of April. Analysts are looking for earnings growth of 16.7% for the quarter and 14% for the year.

TransUnion's revenue has grown by 17% per year over the last three years, and it grew by 12% in the fourth quarter. Analysts are looking for revenue to grow by 10.2% for the first quarter and by 7.8% for 2020 as a whole.

The return on equity for the company is at 25.9%, and that is well above average. The profit margin is also well above average at 27.9%. The current P/E ratio is just over 23, and that is higher than average right now.

I have been watching TransUnion's chart for a few months, and the reason the stock was on my radar in the first place was due to the fundamental indicators laid out above. Now, that the stock has fallen, the chart looks as if there is a buying opportunity at hand.

The $52.50 Area Acting as Support Once Again

TransUnion peaked at $101.07 back on February 19 and that was the same day that the S&P peaked. From that day through the low on March 23, the stock fell 48% from the high. The low on March 23 was $52.50 and that is a price range that stood out on the weekly chart. The December '18 low was at $51.89 and the opening price that week was $52.49. The same price area served as a low in February '18 when the stock had a temporary pullback to $52.67.

Looking at the weekly overbought/oversold indicators for TransUnion, we see that both the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators were in oversold territory last week. Going back to the stock's IPO date of 6/25/2015, there have only been four instances where both indicators were in oversold territory at the same time - the current one, two instances in the fourth quarter of 2018, and in February 2016.

In 2016, the stock rallied over 65% in approximately five months. When the oscillators were in oversold territory in October '18, the stock did drift approximately 18% lower until eventually bottoming in December. From the December '18 instance, where the RSI and stochastics were both in oversold territory, the stock rallied over 50% in the next seven months.

Sentiment Toward TransUnion Less Bullish Than It Should Be

With TransUnion's fundamental indicators as strong as they are, I expected to see the sentiment indicators skewed toward the bullish side. When I pulled up the overall analysts' ratings and the short interest ratio, they weren't as skewed to the bullish camp as I expected. There are 18 analysts covering the stock at this time with 12 "buy" ratings, five "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This puts the buy percentage at 66.7%, and that falls toward the bottom part of the average range.

The current short interest ratio is at 2.3, and that is a little below average and does indicate slightly more bullish sentiment than the average stock. The average short interest ratio is in the 3.0 range.

Looking at the sentiment from a contrarian perspective, I normally like to find stocks that have more pessimism than what we see with TransUnion, but the sentiment isn't so bullishly skewed that it should hold the stock back. If the buy percentage was up above 80% and the short interest ratio was below 2.0, I would be a little more concerned.

My Overall Take on TransUnion

As with any stock right now, there is a certain degree of risks for the company and how the economic downturn could impact its earnings and revenue. For TransUnion, the biggest risk is that companies see a slowdown in credit requests. Two big areas where an economic slowdown could hit TransUnion are the mortgage business and auto loans. If these two areas slow down tremendously around the world, it could mean a big hit to revenues and earnings.

Given TransUnion's strong fundamentals and the support in the $52.50 area, I look for the stock to rally in the coming months. I see it rallying at least back up to the $85 range over the next six to nine months.

Keeping the concerns mentioned above in mind, I would set a target of $85 on the upside and would suggest a stop at the $50 area. If the stock reaches the upside target, I would reevaluate where the overbought/oversold indicators are, where the sentiment indicators are, and where the long-term moving averages are at that time.

