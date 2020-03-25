The Best Two Days In A While (Technically Speaking For 3/25)

I was off yesterday getting the house ready for the Houston, Texas, shelter-in-place order.

James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed has published an article explaining how we should deal with this situation. This is a must-read piece. Here's the central point (emphasis added):

These actions and policies have had the effect of engineering a controlled, partial and temporary shutdown of certain sectors of the U.S. economy. The productive capacity of the U.S. economy is fundamentally strong and resilient—nevertheless, this organized “throttling down” radically changes the way we need to think about and gauge the health of the U.S. economy in the near term.3 The U.S. economy will, by design, behave very differently than what is conventionally assumed in ordinary times—so differently, in fact, that ordinary business cycle analysis will be ineffective and cease to make sense. The goals of macroeconomic policy will need to be very different, in some ways the opposite of what we would normally try to accomplish.

Bullard labels this situation a "National Pandemic Adjustment Period (NPAP)," during which there are three overarching goals: slowing economic activity, keeping households and firms whole, and paying for the response. Finally, he argues we shouldn't think of the drop in second quarter GDP as a drop in economic activity (emphasis added):

It would be inappropriate to characterize that outcome as a recession because it is undertaken intentionally to meet public health objectives. In particular, it is inappropriate to argue for “economic stimulus” intending to ramp up production or create new demand in this situation, as that would work at cross-purposes with the goal of reducing the level of economic activity in order to meet public health objectives. A better concept is that we should strive to “keep everybody whole” during the NPAP, as described in more detail below.

Bullard provides us with a way to understand the current situation in a way that makes sense.

Fed chair Powell has risen to the occasion:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell has been innovative in creating new monetary tools that can keep money and confidence flowing. The system was starting to freeze last week, as mistrust and panic spread. Powell responded with new credit facilities to signal that the Fed would do whatever was necessary to keep the system working, and traders say market anxieties have eased.

I couldn't agree more. Sunday's announcement of a massive number of new liquidity-creating programs was a much-needed dose of realistic policy-making. The older I get, the more impressed I am with members of the Fed.

So, what's in the stimulus package? Here are some links to summaries:

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

This was a second strong rally in as many days. Mid-caps led the market higher, advancing 3.24%. Transports -- buoyed by the bailout -- were up 2.68%. The only drawback to the table is that Treasuries didn't fall. In an idea situation, money would flow out of Treasuries and into stocks. Sector performance was mostly bullish, with 7/10 groups rising. Interestingly, tech and communication services were weak; the former was off modestly while the latter was down 1.5%.

Let's check-in by looking at the broader, inter-market analysis: In general, the markets are now bearishly aligned. Commodities (left) are down while Treasuries (second from left) are up. Stocks second from right) are down. If the dollar wasn't the world's reserve currency, it'd probably be down too.

Next, note the Treasury market is still very strong: The entire yield curve is trading at higher levels. Also note the extreme volatility in the long end of the Treasury market: the TLH and the TLT have seen wide swings over the last few weeks as these markets have seized up and then become more liquid. I noted on Friday that the markets were trying to form a bottom. Over the last two days, prices have tried to rally from these levels. Today, the rally petered-out a bit (perhaps in anticipation of the blow-out unemployment claims number that is coming tomorrow). But having two up days is still nice.

We're nowhere out of the woods with the virus situation. But the aggressive Fed action combined with the massive stimulus bill indicate that policy-makers are taking the threat very seriously.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.