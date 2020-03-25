Gladstone Land: Even In A Pandemic, You Have To Eat

As everyone reading this is no doubt aware, the market has been exceptionally volatile over the past few weeks as investors all around the world have been selling off everything in a search for liquidity in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. This even includes businesses that provide services that are absolutely necessary for life such as food producers. These sorts of companies should see their revenues hold up just fine even if the disease plunges the nation into a recession or even a depression since people still need to eat regardless of what is going on in the economy. This could create an opportunity for investors that have free cash to invest. One such business that appears to be well-positioned to weather whatever comes and also boasts a very high dividend yield is Gladstone Land (LAND) and it will be the topic of discussion over the remainder of this article.

About The Company

First of all, Gladstone Land may not be what some consider to be a "necessity business" in that it does not provide food, clean water, healthcare, or anything else that people will buy no matter what is going on in the broader economy. However, its tenants do. Gladstone Land is one of only two real estate investment trusts on the market that invests in farmland with the other one being Farmland Partners (FPI). As you are no doubt aware, farmland is used to produce food and food is absolutely necessary for human life and it is something that people will purchase no matter what. This gives the trust's tenants a somewhat stable income that allows them to pay the rent to the trust and ultimately to us through the distributions that the trust pays out. This relationship works both ways of course since the tenants need the farmland owned by the trust in order to continue to operate their businesses and generate an income. Thus, this relationship should help Gladstone Land weather an economic downturn quite well, especially when compared to other real estate investment trusts that own shopping malls and the like.

As just mentioned, Gladstone Land owns 113 farms, two of which were acquired early in the first quarter of 2020. These farms are primarily used to grow nuts, berries, and vegetables as opposed to the row crops (corn, wheat, soybeans, and barely) grown on the farms owned by Farmland Partners.

Source: Gladstone Land

One of the nice things about the trust's business model is that nearly all of the leases that it has with its tenants are triple-net leases. This is something that is rather common among commercial leases but not so much with residential ones. This essentially means that the tenant, not the landlord, is responsible for the costs of maintaining the property. This saves the company these variable costs and makes it easier to simply generate a steady cash flow off of the land.

There will undoubtedly be some investors reading this that point out that farmland has been somewhat of a poor investment class for quite a while now. In Indiana, for example, farmland values declined by 9% over the 2015-2016 period. Similar trends were seen in Iowa and many of the plains states. There was something of a bubble in the years preceding this and it has burst. In addition, farmers were nearly crippled by the mass flooding that occurred throughout the Missouri River basin last year, which left many farms under water for much of the growing season. However, these were all farms growing row crops and not the specialty crops that Gladstone Land's farms grow. In fact, we can see quite clearly here that farms growing specialty crops have a number of advantages over and avoid many of the problems that farms growing row crops have:

Source: Gladstone Land

As we can clearly see, the land will generally hold its value better and generate higher profits than a farm growing row crops, which translates into higher rental income and higher cash flow off of the land than what an equivalent farm growing wheat or soybeans would generate. In addition, the farmers growing specialty crops are not as dependent on the federal government's farm assistance programs, which is nice because politics can be a fickle business and one can never be sure exactly what the future of these assistance programs will bring.

As we already discussed, food is one of the few items that people will buy regardless of the conditions in the broader economy since it is necessary to sustain life. Thus, the tenants of Gladstone Land will continue to make money in order to pay the rent. Beyond this pandemic though, the demand for food will likely increase going forward. This will mostly be due to population growth. As we can see here, the global population is expected to increase to nearly ten billion by 2050:

Source: United Nations, Gladstone Land

The law of supply and demand tells us that this will put upward pressure on food prices unless farmers can significantly increase their production, which seems unlikely for reasons that we are about to discuss. This will increase the income of the farmers working the trust's land, allowing it to steadily increase rents. In fact, it has already been having some success at doing this as I pointed out in my last article on the company. The trust would also benefit from this directly as it has profit-sharing agreements with many of its tenants so the more money that they are able to make, the more that the trust ends up making via this method.

One thing that we have been seeing a great deal of in the United States over the past several decades is that the expansion of suburbs has been reducing the amount of farmland. Every year, real estate developers buy up significant quantities of farmland in order to construct housing subdivisions, schools, parks, offices, and government and industrial buildings. This trend has been occurring all over the world despite the fact that the demand for food continues to grow. It is expected that these two trends will continue going forward, greatly reducing the amount of farmland available to feed each person. We can see this here:

Source: United Nations, Gladstone Land

This will likely have the effect of increasing the value of the farmland in Gladstone Land's portfolio since obviously we cannot create any more land. Over time, it could also have a beneficial effect on the trust's share price because the value of the proportion of the trust's portfolio represented by each share goes up. In addition, because berry and vegetable farms are typically located much closer to populated areas than row crop farms, the trust could conceivably sell the farms to a developer at some point in the future and realize a nice gain. Overall then, the trust's investment thesis looks good over the long term.

We can see further evidence of the superiority of the trust's strategy of purchasing farms growing specialty crops as opposed to row crops by looking at the cap rates (capitalization rates) of both types of farm. The capitalization rate of a property is the amount of money as a percentage of the purchase price that the property generates for the trust after accounting for all expenses. Naturally, the higher the number the more profitable the property is for the landowner. Here is how the two types of property compare on average nationwide:

Source: Gladstone Land

To put this into perspective, a farmer with 101 acres of strawberries in California will generate roughly the same amount of revenue as a farmer with 10,000 acres of corn in the Midwest. Clearly, this land makes for a better investment since Gladstone Land can generate much higher rental income off of the same sized investment due to its tenants being more profitable.

Gladstone Land has a long history of growth, dating back to when the trust was first founded. As is the case with most real estate investment trusts, Gladstone Land grows by purchasing farms from their previous owners, which in many cases were individual families that needed liquidity or a large infusion of cash for whatever reason. While the families might be selling because they wish to retire from farming, this is frequently not the case as evidenced by the fact that in many cases the seller promptly leases the land right back from the trust.

Source: Gladstone Land

As we can see above, the trust has pretty much purchased new farms during every quarter of its existence. The is something that it continued in the first quarter of 2020 as it has already purchased two farms during this quarter. These acquisitions have supported the trust's historical cash flow and funds from operations growth.

Distributions

The primary reason that we invest in real estate investment trusts is because of the distributions that they pay out. The trust's historical cash flow has allowed it to generally increase its distribution every quarter as shown here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

One of the more unique things about Gladstone Land compared to other trusts is that it pays its distributions on a monthly basis instead of quarterly. This is a good thing for those investors that are depending on their portfolios for income because it delivers money into your hands in time to make those monthly bill payments. It is also nice for those investors that are still working to build up their wealth because it allows for more rapid compounding. As of the time of writing, the trust yields 5.26%, which is certainly an appealing yield compared to many other things in the market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, farms are not particularly to be impacted by any recession due to the fact that they provide a basic necessity of life. Gladstone Land should be similarly resistant because they lease their farms out to people that provide this basic necessity. The trust's strategy of focusing on farms growing specialty crops has allowed it to avoid the problems that have faced Midwestern farms and still deliver growth and reward its shareholders with a growing distribution. The market has beaten the trust's shares down despite this so it might be worth dipping a toe in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.